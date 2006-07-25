Stories
How to Fully Incapacitate Google Tag Manager and Why You Should (2022)

posted by hubie on Monday July 07, @09:31AM   Printer-friendly
owl writes:

https://backlit.neocities.org/incapacitate-google-tag-manager

Google Tag Manager. It's a product which, by design, cloaks a range of the Internet's most invasive and unethical scripts in an opaque closet, then springs them out in disguise. Combining immense power with obfuscation and vast scale of use, Google Tag Manager is the WWW's single most destructive tool to public privacy and online ethicism.

And it's getting worse. Google is now driving Tag Manager into the first-party domain, switching from third-party to first-party cookie usage, for example. Whilst this may look like a warm-hearted bid to increase privacy protection for the public, it's really just part of Google's relentless string of attempts to circumvent third-party content-blocking by shifting surveillanceware into a first-party container.

