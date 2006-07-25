A report in The Guardian titled 'The vehicle suddenly accelerated with our baby in it': the terrifying truth about why Tesla's cars keep crashing deals with their investigation into multiple Tesla crashes and the way the company handles the vast amounts of data it collects from every vehicle. A long and very interesting read.
At 3.18pm on 10 May 2018, Stefan Meier lost control of his Model S on the A2 highway near the Monte Ceneri tunnel. Travelling at about 100kmh (62mph), he ploughed through several warning markers and traffic signs before crashing into a slanted guardrail. "The collision with the guardrail launches the vehicle into the air, where it flips several times before landing," investigators would write later.
The car came to rest more than 70 metres away, on the opposite side of the road, leaving a trail of wreckage. According to witnesses, the Model S burst into flames while still airborne. Several passersby tried to open the doors and rescue the driver, but they couldn't unlock the car. When they heard explosions and saw flames through the windows, they retreated. Even the firefighters, who arrived 20 minutes later, could do nothing but watch the Tesla burn.
Rita Meier was one of many people who reached out to us after we began reporting on the Tesla Files – a cache of 23,000 leaked documents and 100 gigabytes of confidential data shared by an anonymous whistleblower. The first report we published looked at problems with Tesla's autopilot system, which allows the cars to temporarily drive on their own, taking over steering, braking and acceleration. Though touted by the company as "Full Self-Driving" (FSD), it is designed to assist, not replace, the driver, who should keep their eyes on the road and be ready to intervene at any time.
Autonomous driving is the core promise around which Elon Musk has built his company. [..] Is Tesla's autopilot really as advanced as he says? [..] The Tesla Files suggest otherwise. They contain more than 2,400 customer complaints about unintended acceleration and more than 1,500 braking issues – 139 involving emergency braking without cause, and 383 phantom braking events triggered by false collision warnings. More than 1,000 crashes are documented.
Braking for no reason caused just as much distress. "Our car just stopped on the highway. That was terrifying," a Tesla driver wrote. Another complained, "Frequent phantom braking on two-lane highways. Makes the autopilot almost unusable." Some report their car "jumped lanes unexpectedly", causing them to hit a concrete barrier, or veered into oncoming traffic.
[..] "Why are you convinced the Tesla was responsible for your husband's death?" we asked her. "Isn't it possible he was distracted – maybe looking at his phone?"
No one knows for sure. But Meier was well aware that Musk has previously claimed Tesla "releases critical crash data affecting public safety immediately and always will"; that he has bragged many times about how its superior handling of data sets the company apart from its competitors. In the case of her husband, why was she expected to believe there was no data?
Elon Musk is a perfectionist with a tendency towards micromanagement. At Tesla, his whims seem to override every argument – even in matters of life and death. During our reporting, we came across the issue of door handles. On Teslas, they retract into the doors while the cars are being driven. The system depends on battery power. If an airbag deploys, the doors are supposed to unlock automatically and the handles extend – at least, that's what the Model S manual says.
In February 2024, we reported on a particularly tragic case: a fatal crash on a country road near Dobbrikow, in Brandenburg, Germany. Two 18-year-olds were killed when the Tesla they were in slammed into a tree and caught fire. First responders couldn't open the doors because the handles were retracted. The teenagers burned to death in the back seat.
For a company that markets its cars as computers on wheels, Tesla's claim that it had no data available in all these cases is surprising. Musk has long described Tesla vehicles as part of a collective neural network – machines that continuously learn from one another.
The Schuster case played out similarly. Prosecutors in Stralsund, Germany, were baffled. The road where the crash happened is straight, the asphalt was dry and the weather at the time of the accident was clear. Anke Schuster kept urging the authorities to examine Tesla's telemetry data.
When prosecutors did formally request the data recorded by Schuster's car on the day of the crash, it took Tesla more than two weeks to respond – and when it did, the answer was both brief and bold. The company didn't say there was no data. It said that there was "no relevant data". The authorities' reaction left us stunned. We expected prosecutors to push back – to tell Tesla that deciding what's relevant is their job, not the company's. But they didn't. Instead, they closed the case.
Internally, we called our investigation into Tesla's crash data Black Box. At first, because it dealt with the physical data units built into the vehicles – so-called black boxes. But the devices Tesla installs hardly deserve the name. Unlike the flight recorders used in aviation, they're not fireproof – and in many of the cases we examined, they proved useless.
Over time, we came to see that the name held a second meaning. A black box, in common parlance, is something closed to the outside. Something opaque. Unknowable. And while we've gained some insight into Tesla as a company, its handling of crash data remains just that: a black box. Only Tesla knows how Elon Musk's vehicles truly work. Yet today, more than 5m of them share our roads.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Monday July 07, @02:27PM
I guess this is by design. Still, I would believe that the car is streaming data until the very last moment when the computer/radio is knocked out as this is most valuable data to Tesla for debugging purposes. They can always "lose" the data later.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Thexalon on Monday July 07, @02:28PM (2 children)
So far, Tesla and it's officers has been able to avoid experiencing any consequences whatsoever for killing its customers. So long as that remains the case, Tesla will continue to not give a damn.
Want to make them care? Issue an international warrant for Elon's arrest for manslaughter. That will get their attention.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 07, @02:51PM (1 child)
Self-help tip #1: don't activate flaky self-drive mode "with your baby in it."
Or... demonstrate clearly how ineffective the legal system is at enforcing its rules on the people which own it.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday July 07, @03:33PM
Yes but the billionaire genius said it would work, and he's a billionaire genius.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Touché) by PiMuNu on Monday July 07, @03:12PM
> Only Tesla knows how Elon Musk's vehicles truly work.
Or maybe even Tesla doesn't know...