The European Commission has put out a call for experts to advise them on this new roadmap.

I have been told by reliable sources that this is a genuine call. Law enforcement and prosecutors will be sure to send their people to join this expert group.

But technologists and civil society people also need to show up, and I relay the request for those people to please apply [PDF]. From the announcement:

“The selection shall prioritise experts with technical profiles, coming from either public or private sector, whilst aiming to ensure proportional representation across the following fields of expertise”

So to be clear, they want people that are good at some of these points. You explicitly don’t need to be good at all this: [...]