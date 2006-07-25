from the chat-control dept.
Programmer and entrepreneur Bert Hubert has written about the European Commission's call for experts in their recurring fight against encryption and privacy. There is a deadline of September 1st, 2025 to apply to become one of the advisors to the EC on this. Bert has himself spoken to the European Parliament on this topic earlier. End-to-end encryption is in the crosshairs, with the eradication of the last vestiges of online privacy if the degradation and addition of back doors continue and is codified into law.
The European Commission has put out a call for experts to advise them on this new roadmap.
I have been told by reliable sources that this is a genuine call. Law enforcement and prosecutors will be sure to send their people to join this expert group.
But technologists and civil society people also need to show up, and I relay the request for those people to please apply [PDF]. From the announcement:
“The selection shall prioritise experts with technical profiles, coming from either public or private sector, whilst aiming to ensure proportional representation across the following fields of expertise”
So to be clear, they want people that are good at some of these points. You explicitly don’t need to be good at all this: [...]
The advisory group would be active for one year [PDF] and it is an unpaid position (except for travel costs) but of great civic value given the stakes. This is related to the chat control proposal which does not belong in democratic societies.