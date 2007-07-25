A new type of computer that combines regular silicon-based hardware with human neurons is now available for purchase.

The CL1, released March 2 by Melbourne-based startup Cortical Labs, is "the world's first code deployable biological computer," according to the company's website. The shoebox-sized system could find applications in disease modeling and drug discovery, representatives say.

Inside the CL1, a nutrient-rich broth feeds human neurons, which grow across a silicon chip. That chip sends electrical impulses to and from the neurons to train them to exhibit desired behaviors. Using a similar system, Cortical Labs taught DishBrain (a predecessor to the CL1) to play the video game Pong.

"The perfusion circuit component acts as a life support system for the cells – it has filtration for waste products, temperature control, gas mixing, and pumps to keep everything circulating," Brett Kagan, chief scientific officer of Cortical Labs, told New Atlas.

Because the technology incorporates human neurons, some scientists have raised ethical concerns around the development of "synthetic biological intelligence" like the CL1. Although DishBrain and CL1 are less complex than human brains, the technology has sparked debates around the nature of consciousness and the potential for future synthetic biological intelligence to experience suffering.

"Right now, I think this is an unfounded concern. I think it would be a missed opportunity to not [be] able to use a system that has the promise to cure devastating brain diseases," Silvia Velasco, a stem cell researcher at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Australia who was not involved in the development of CL1, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "But at the same time, it's important that we evaluate and anticipate potential concerns that the use of these models might raise."

The CL1 units will retail for approximately $35,000 each and will become widely available in late 2025, New Atlas reported. Each unit needs suitable laboratory facilities to run properly, so Cortical Labs will also offer a remote cloud-based computing option for users who don't have their own device.