Stop Killing Games Petition Reaches One Million Signatures, But Still Needs Support

Thanks to a surge of momentum heading into the petition's final month, Stop Killing Games reached its coveted one million signature milestone earlier today, a great achievement which should absolutely be celebrated. However, creator Accursed Farms took to YouTube [8:07 --JE] to explain that the movement will still need a lot more signatures and support if it wants to guarantee success.

The future doesn't look pretty when it comes to keeping the games we love.

According to Accursed Farms, while the official tally of signatures has reached one million, it's extremely unlikely it will stay that way. That's because when people make mistakes, even minor ones, when signing the initiative, the EU will completely invalidate these signatures, and it's almost guaranteed that many of these signatures will have mistakes on them, be they accidental or intentional.

On top of that, Accursed Farms claims that he's also heard of bad actors spoofing signatures on the initiative (which is illegal, don't do that), so these will also be invalidated when the deadline is reached. With all that in mind, Stop Killing Games now has a new goal of around 1.4 to 1.5 million signatures to truly ensure that the original one million signature goal is met once all the invalid signatures have been weeded out.

That means Stop Killing Games needs more support to ensure its success, and this is your reminder to go ahead and make your voice heard before the deadline on July 31. If you've yet to sign the petition, you can find the link here as well as a link to the Stop Killing Games website, which includes several other petitions to sign if you reside outside the EU.