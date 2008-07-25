Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

How to Stop Your LG or Samsung Smart TV From Tracking You

posted by hubie on Wednesday July 09, @11:08PM   Printer-friendly
Digital Liberty

wirelessduck writes:

Smart TVs from LG and Samsung are increasingly being used as monitors for Mac and PC, given that they are generally cheaper than an OLED display. The trade-off that you get for an inexpensive TV is adware. To accomplish this goal, they can capture screenshots of everything on screen, and sell it to just about anybody who asks, or they use that data themselves for targeted home screen advertising.

Smart TVs are not just screens you watch. They are also sensors that watch you. LG and Samsung smart TVs both include technology called Automatic Content Recognition, or ACR.

The feature captures small snapshots of what's on your screen or snippets of audio, then sends that data to external servers to identify exactly what you are watching.

ACR works even when the TV is used as a PC monitor or connected via HDMI. A 2024 study by University College London and collaborators found LG TVs capturing screenshots as frequently as every 10 milliseconds.

Samsung TVs do so every 500 milliseconds — even when displaying content from external devices. Opting out of ACR in settings completely stops this network traffic.

Each snapshot is matched to a massive database to determine the exact program or ad. They allow companies to build a detailed profile of your viewing habits.

https://appleinsider.com/inside/mac/tips/how-to-stop-your-lg-or-samsung-smart-tv-from-tracking-you

Original Submission


«  EU Rattles its Purse and AI Datacenter Builders Come Running
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
How to Stop Your LG or Samsung Smart TV From Tracking You | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by psa on Wednesday July 09, @11:17PM

    by psa (220) on Wednesday July 09, @11:17PM (#1409836) Homepage

    I use an LG C4, and have most of the "smart" features turned off, as they do me little good for a computer monitor. But I don't understand these articles at all. What technology-knowledgeable idiot would hook a "smart" TV up to the internet in the first place? Even if I were to use one as a TV, I would use a better device as my video source.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 09, @11:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 09, @11:23PM (#1409837)

    How can these monitors be used to play high-def movies? How are the content companies not hauling them to court for enabling copyright infringement?

    Screenshots of copyrighted films? At 10ms/screenshot, why, that's knowing, willful infringement at $150 000 per instance, 100 times per second -- for a 1:20:00 movie, that's $72 000 000 000 *per movie*, *per user*!!! Their screenshots would even record the whole, entire movie! -- and HDCP is supposed to be about ensuring that there's no middle-ware that can even do that.

    sigh. So much wrong all throughout this world. I really hope the media conglomerates have a go at this now.

(1)