According to a study published in Scientific Reports, researchers at the University of Osaka have proposed "micronozzle acceleration"—a unique approach for creating giga-electron-volt proton beams using ultra-intense lasers.

Proton beams with giga-electron-volt (GeV) energy, previously considered possible only with giant particle accelerators, may soon be created in small setups, owing to a discovery by researchers at the University of Osaka.

Professor Masakatsu Murakami's team invented a revolutionary idea known as micronozzle acceleration (MNA). The researchers achieved a world-first by constructing a microtarget with small nozzle-like characteristics and irradiating it with ultraintense, ultrashort laser pulses. This was accomplished using extensive numerical simulations.

Unlike traditional laser-based acceleration methods, which use flat targets and have energy limits below 100 mega-electron-volts (1 GeV = 1000 MeV), the micronozzle structure allows for sustained, stepwise acceleration of protons within a powerful quasi-static electric field created inside the target. This innovative method permits proton energy to approach 1 GeV while maintaining great beam quality and stability.

This discovery opens a new door for compact, high-efficiency particle acceleration. We believe this method has the potential to revolutionize fields such as laser fusion energy, advanced radiotherapy, and even laboratory-scale astrophysics. Masakatsu Murakami, Professor, The University of Osaka

The implications are extensive:

Energy: supports laser-driven nuclear fusion with rapid ignition techniques

Medicine: Makes proton cancer treatment systems more accurate and compact

Fundamental Science: Enables the simulation of harsh astrophysical settings and the investigation of matter under extremely powerful magnetic fields.

The study is the first theoretical proof of compact GeV proton acceleration utilizing microstructured targets. It is based on simulations conducted on the University of Osaka's SQUID supercomputer.