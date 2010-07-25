Still with us? Great!

Lately, some large language models have looked to the diffusion architecture to generate text, and the results have been pretty promising. If you want to dive deeper into how it works, here's a great explainer:

Why am I telling you all this? Because now you can see why diffusion-based text models can be faster than autoregressive ones, since they can basically (again, basically) iteratively refine the entire text in parallel.

This behavior is especially useful for programming, where global structure matters more than linear token prediction.

Phew! We made it. So Apple released a model?

Yes. They released an open-source model called DiffuCode-7B-cpGRPO, that builds on top of a paper called DiffuCoder: Understanding and Improving Masked Diffusion Models for Code Generation, released just last month.

The paper describes a model that takes a diffusion-first approach to code generation, but with a twist:

"When the sampling temperature is increased from the default 0.2 to 1.2, DiffuCoder becomes more flexible in its token generation order, freeing itself from strict left-to-right constraints"

This means that by adjusting the temperature, it can also behave either more (or less) like an autoregressive model. In essence, Higher temperatures give it more flexibility to generate tokens out of order, while lower temperatures keep it closer to a strict left-to-right decoding.

And with an extra training step called coupled-GRPO, it learned to generate higher-quality code with fewer passes. The result? Code that's faster to generate, globally coherent, and competitive with some of the best open-source programming models out there.

Built on top of an open-source LLM by Alibaba

Even more interestingly, Apple's model is built on top of Qwen2.5‑7B, an open-source foundation model from Alibaba. Alibaba first fine-tuned that model for better code generation (as Qwen2.5‑Coder‑7B), then Apple took it and made its own adjustments.

They turned it into a new model with a diffusion-based decoder, as described in the DiffuCoder paper, and then adjusted it again to better follow instructions. Once that was done, they trained yet another version of it using more than 20,000 carefully picked coding examples.

And all this work paid off. DiffuCoder-7B-cpGRPO got a 4.4% boost on a popular coding benchmark, and it maintained its lower dependency on generating code strictly from left to right.

Of course, there is plenty of room for improvement. Although DiffuCoder did better than many diffusion-based coding models (and that was before the 4.4% bump from DiffuCoder-7B-cpGRPO), it still doesn't quite reach the level of GPT-4 or Gemini Diffusion.

And while some have pointed out that 7 billion parameters might be limiting, or that its diffusion-based generation still resembles a sequential process, the bigger point is this: little by little, Apple has been laying the groundwork for its generative AI efforts with some pretty interesting and novel ideas.

Whether (or if? When?) that will actually translate into real features and products for users and developers is another story.