The chipmaker's shares rose as much as 2.5% on Wednesday, pushing past the previous market value record ($3.9 trillion), set by Apple in December 2024. Shares in the AI giant later closed at $162.88, shrinking the company's market value to $3.97 trillion.

Nvidia has rallied by more than 70% from its April 4 low, when global stock markets were sent reeling by President Donald Trump's global tariff rollout.

[...] The record value comes as tech giants such as OpenAI, Amazon and Microsoft are spending hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to build massive data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence revolution. All of those companies are using Nvidia chips to power their services, though some are also developing their own.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the company reported its revenue soared about 70%, to more than $44 billion. Nvidia said it expects another $45 billion worth of sales in the current quarter.