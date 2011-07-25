from the argument-clinic dept.
When is an AI system intelligent enough to be called artificial general intelligence (AGI)? According to one definition reportedly agreed upon by Microsoft and OpenAI, the answer lies in economics: When AI generates $100 billion in profits. This arbitrary profit-based benchmark for AGI perfectly captures the definitional chaos plaguing the AI industry.
In fact, it may be impossible to create a universal definition of AGI, but few people with money on the line will admit it.
Over this past year, several high-profile people in the tech industry have been heralding the seemingly imminent arrival of "AGI" (i.e., within the next two years). [...] As Google DeepMind wrote in a paper on the topic: If you ask 100 AI experts to define AGI, you'll get "100 related but different definitions." [...] When companies claim they're on the verge of AGI, what exactly are they claiming?
This isn't just academic navel-gazing. The definition problem has real consequences for how we develop, regulate, and think about AI systems. When companies claim they're on the verge of AGI, what exactly are they claiming?
I tend to define AGI in a traditional way that hearkens back to the "general" part of its name: An AI model that can widely generalize—applying concepts to novel scenarios—and match the versatile human capability to perform unfamiliar tasks across many domains without needing to be specifically trained for them.
However, this definition immediately runs into thorny questions about what exactly constitutes "human-level" performance. Expert-level humans? Average humans? And across which tasks—should an AGI be able to perform surgery, write poetry, fix a car engine, and prove mathematical theorems, all at the level of human specialists? (Which human can do all that?) More fundamentally, the focus on human parity is itself an assumption; it's worth asking why mimicking human intelligence is the necessary yardstick at all.
The latest example of trouble resulting from this definitional confusion comes from the deteriorating relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI. According to The Wall Street Journal, the two companies are now locked in acrimonious negotiations partly because they can't agree on what AGI even means—despite having baked the term into a contract worth over $13 billion.
[...] For decades, the Turing Test served as the de facto benchmark for machine intelligence. [...] But the Turing Test has shown its age. Modern language models can pass some limited versions of the test not because they "think" like humans, but because they're exceptionally capable at creating highly plausible human-sounding outputs.
Perhaps the most systematic attempt to bring order to this chaos comes from Google DeepMind, which in July 2024 proposed a framework with five levels of AGI performance: emerging, competent, expert, virtuoso, and superhuman. DeepMind researchers argued that no level beyond "emerging AGI" existed at that time. Under their system, today's most capable LLMs and simulated reasoning models still qualify as "emerging AGI"—equal to or somewhat better than an unskilled human at various tasks.
But this framework has its critics. Heidy Khlaaf, chief AI scientist at the nonprofit AI Now Institute, told TechCrunch that she thinks the concept of AGI is too ill-defined to be "rigorously evaluated scientifically." In fact, with so many varied definitions at play, one could argue that the term AGI has become technically meaningless.
[...] The Microsoft-OpenAI dispute illustrates what happens when philosophical speculation is turned into legal obligations. When the companies signed their partnership agreement, they included a clause stating that when OpenAI achieves AGI, it can limit Microsoft's access to future technology. According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI executives believe they're close to declaring AGI, while Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, on the Dwarkesh Patel podcast in February, has called the idea of using AGI as a self-proclaimed milestone "nonsensical benchmark hacking."
[...] The disconnect we've seen above between researcher consensus, firm terminology definitions, and corporate rhetoric has a real impact. When policymakers act as if AGI is imminent based on hype rather than scientific evidence, they risk making decisions that don't match reality. When companies write contracts around undefined terms, they may create legal time bombs.
The definitional chaos around AGI isn't just philosophical hand-wringing. Companies use promises of impending AGI to attract investment, talent, and customers. Governments craft policy based on AGI timelines. The public forms potentially unrealistic expectations about AI's impact on jobs and society based on these fuzzy concepts.
Without clear definitions, we can't have meaningful conversations about AI misapplications, regulation, or development priorities. We end up talking past each other, with optimists and pessimists using the same words to mean fundamentally different things.
>When AI generates $100 billion in profits
By that metric, the "I'd like to teach the world to sing, in perfect harmony, I'd like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company" jingle achieved AGI status over 20 years ago. It also created massive spinoff industries in diabetic healthcare, psychological counselling, and polar bear swag.
Meanwhile, just because your super-computers with carbon footprints bigger than a mid-sized town can answer questions better than a college dropout, does that make them generally intelligent?
"Duh computer" is going to continue to find niches where it's vastly superior to human beings, because it's fundamentally different. Want to win at the game of Go vs a human? AI's got that one's covered. Want to generate new insights on War and Peace that resonate with modern generations? Probably not going to get there with AI, this week. Want to take orders from a drive-thru window and enter them into the kitchen queue? I think we're pretty much there now. Handling payment and customer service complaints? Not so much.
A couple of our local restaurants have things like these now: https://www.reddit.com/r/restaurant/comments/1i16cdc/restaurant_food_delivery_robot/ [reddit.com] with a tablet on top showing big eyes and a smiley face. They haven't replaced the wait staff, but they do carry the plates a bit more efficiently.
