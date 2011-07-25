Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a set of four security flaws in OpenSynergy's BlueSDK Bluetooth stack that, if successfully exploited, could allow remote code execution on millions of transport vehicles from different vendors.

The vulnerabilities, dubbed PerfektBlue, can be fashioned together as an exploit chain to run arbitrary code on cars from at least three major automakers, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Skoda, according to PCA Cyber Security (formerly PCAutomotive). Outside of these three, a fourth unnamed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has been confirmed to be affected as well.

"PerfektBlue exploitation attack is a set of critical memory corruption and logical vulnerabilities found in OpenSynergy BlueSDK Bluetooth stack that can be chained together to obtain Remote Code Execution (RCE)," the cybersecurity company said.

While infotainment systems are often seen as isolated from critical vehicle controls, in practice, this separation depends heavily on how each automaker designs internal network segmentation. In some cases, weak isolation allows attackers to use IVI access as a springboard into more sensitive zones—especially if the system lacks gateway-level enforcement or secure communication protocols.

The only requirement to pull off the attack is that the bad actor needs to be within range and be able to pair their setup with the target vehicle's infotainment system over Bluetooth. It essentially amounts to a one-click attack to trigger over-the-air exploitation.

"However, this limitation is implementation-specific due to the framework nature of BlueSDK," PCA Cyber Security added. "Thus, the pairing process might look different between various devices: limited/unlimited number of pairing requests, presence/absence of user interaction, or pairing might be disabled completely."