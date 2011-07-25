The team was discussing where modern humans lived in Africa. “Were humans simply moving into contiguous regions of African grasslands, or were they living in very different environments?” says Scerri.

To answer that, they needed a lot of data.

“We started with looking at all of the archaeological sites in Africa that date to 120,000 years ago to 14,000 years ago,” says Emily Yuko Hallett at Loyola University Chicago in Illinois. She and her colleagues built a database of sites and then determined the climates at specific places and times: “It was going through hundreds and hundreds of archaeological site reports and publications.”

There was an obvious shift around 70,000 years ago. “Even if you just look at the data without any fancy modelling, you do see that there is this change in the conditions,” says Andrea Manica at the University of Cambridge, UK. The range of temperatures and rainfalls where humans were living expanded significantly. “They start getting into the deeper forests, the drier deserts.”

However, it wasn’t enough to just eyeball the data. The archaeological record is incomplete, and biased in many ways.

“In some areas, you have no sites,” says Michela Leonardi at the Natural History Museum in London – but that could be because nothing has been preserved, not because humans were absent. “And for more recent periods, you have more data just because it’s more recent, so it’s easier for it to be conserved.”

Leonardi had developed a statistical modelling technique that could determine whether animals had changed their environmental niche: that is, whether they had started living under different climatic conditions or in a different type of habitat like a rainforest instead of a grassland. The team figured that applying this to the human archaeological record would be a two-week job, says Leonardi. “That was five and a half years ago.”

However, the statistics eventually did confirm what they initially saw: about 70,000 years ago, modern humans in Africa started living in a much wider range of environments. The team published their results on 18 June.

“What we’re seeing at 70,000 [years ago] is almost kind of our species becoming the ultimate generalist,” says Manica. From this time forwards, modern humans moved into an ever-greater range of habitats.

It would be easy to misunderstand this. The team absolutely isn’t saying that earlier H. sapiens weren’t adaptable. On the contrary: one of the things that has emerged from the study of extinct hominins is that the lineage that led to us became increasingly adaptable as time went on.

“People are in different environments from an early stage,” says Scerri. “We know they’re in mangrove forests, they’re in rainforest, they’re in the edges of deserts. They’re going up into highland regions in places like Ethiopia.”

This adaptability seems to be how early Homo survived environmental changes in Africa, while our Paranthropus cousins didn’t: Paranthropus was too committed to a particular lifestyle and was unable to change.

Instead, what seems to have happened in our species 70,000 years ago is that this existing adaptability was turned up to 11.

Some of this isn’t obvious until you consider just how diverse habitats are. “People have an understanding that there’s one type of desert, one type of rainforest,” says Scerri. “There aren’t. There are many different types. There’s lowland rainforest, montane rainforest, swamp forest, seasonally inundated forest.” The same kind of range is seen in deserts.

Earlier H. sapiens groups were “not exploiting the full range of potential habitats available to them”, says Scerri. “Suddenly, we see the beginnings of that around 70,000 years ago, where they’re exploiting more types of woodland, more types of rainforest.”

This success story struck me, because recently I’ve been thinking about the opposite.

Last week, I published a story about local human extinctions: groups of H. sapiens that seem to have died out without leaving any trace in modern populations. I focused on some of the first modern humans to enter Europe after leaving Africa, who seem to have struggled with the cold climate and unfamiliar habitats, and ultimately succumbed. These lost groups fascinated me: why did they fail, when another group that entered Europe just a few thousand years later succeeded so enormously?

The finding that humans in Africa expanded their niche from 70,000 years ago seems to offer a partial explanation. If these later groups were more adaptable, that would have given them a better chance of coping with the unfamiliar habitats of northern Europe – and for that matter, South-East Asia, Australia and the Americas, where their descendants would ultimately travel.

One quick note of caution: this doesn’t mean that from 70,000 years ago, human populations were indestructible. “It’s not like all humans suddenly developed into some massive success stories,” says Scerri. “Many of these populations died out, within and beyond Africa.”

And like all the best findings, the study raises as many questions as it answers. In particular: how and why did modern humans became more adaptable 70,000 years ago?

Manica points out that we can also see a shift in the shapes of our skeletons. Older fossils classed as H. sapiens don’t have all the features we associate with humans today, just some of them. “From 70,000 [years ago] onwards, roughly speaking, suddenly you see all these traits present as a package,” he says.