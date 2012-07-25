Colossal's Plans To "De-Extinct" The Giant Moa Are Still Impossible
Colossal Biosciences has announced plans to “de-extinct” the New Zealand moa, one of the world’s largest and most iconic extinct birds, but critics say the company’s goals remain scientifically impossible.
The moa was the only known completely wingless bird, lacking even the vestigial wings of birds like emus. There were once nine species of moa in New Zealand, ranging from the turkey-sized bush moa (Anomalopteryx didiformis) to the two biggest species, the South Island giant moa (Dinornis robustus) and North Island giant moa (Dinornis novaezealandiae), which both reached heights of 3.6 metres and weights of 230 kilograms.
It is thought that all moa species were hunted to extinction by the mid-15th century, following the arrival of Polynesian people, now known as Māori, to New Zealand sometime around 1300.
Colossal has announced that it will work with the Indigenous Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, based at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, along with film-maker Peter Jackson and Canterbury Museum, which holds the largest collection of moa remains in the world. These remains will play a key role in the project, as Colossal aims to extract DNA to sequence and rebuild the genomes for all nine moa species.
As with Colossal’s other “de-extinction” projects, the work will involve modifying the genomes of animals still living today. Andrew Pask at the University of Melbourne, Australia, who is a scientific adviser to Colossal, says that although the moa’s closest living relatives are the tinamou species from Central and South America, they are comparatively small.
This means the project will probably rely on the much larger Australian emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae). “What emus have is very large embryos, very large eggs,” says Pask. “And that’s one of the things that you definitely need to de-extinct a moa.”
[...] But Philip Seddon at the University of Otago, New Zealand, says that whatever Colossal produces, it won’t be a moa, but rather a “possible look-alike with some very different features”. He points out that although the tinamou is the moa’s closest relative, the two diverged 60 million years ago.
“The bottom line is that Colossal’s approach to de-extinction uses genetic engineering to alter a near-relative of an extinct species to create a GMO [genetically-modified organism] that resembles the extinct form,” he says. “There is nothing much to do with solving the global extinction crisis and more to do with generating fundraising media coverage.”
Pask strongly disputes this sentiment and says the knowledge being gained through de-extinction projects will be critically important to helping save endangered species today.
“They may superficially have some moa traits, but are unlikely to behave as moa did or be able to occupy the same ecological niches, which will perhaps relegate them to no more than objects of curiosity,“ says Wood.
A new project backed by film-maker Sir Peter Jackson aims to bring the extinct South Island giant moa back to life in less than eight years.
The South Island giant moa stood up to 3.6 metres tall, weighed around 230kg and typically lived in forests and shrubbery.
Moa hatchlings could be a reality within a decade, says the company behind the project.
Using advanced genetic engineering, iwi Ngāi Tahu, Canterbury Museum, and US biotech firm Colossal Biosciences plan to extract DNA from preserved moa remains to recreate the towering flightless bird.
However, Zoology Professor Emeritus Philip Seddon from the University of Otago is sceptical.
"Extinction really is forever. There is no current genetic engineering pathway that can truly restore a lost species, especially one missing from its ecological and evolutionary context for hundreds of years," he told the Science Media Centre.
He said a five to 10-year timeframe for the project provided enough leeway to "drip feed news of genetically modifying some near relative of the moa".
"Any end result will not, cannot be, a moa - a unique treasure created through millenia of adaptation and change. Moa are extinct. Genetic tinkering with the fundamental features of a different life force will not bring moa back."
University of Otago Palaeogenetics Laboratory director Dr Nic Rawlence is also not convinced the country will see the massive flightless bird making a comeback.
He said the project came across as "very glossy" but scientfically the ambition was "a pipedream".
"The technology isn't available yet. It definitely won't be done in five to 10 years ... but also they won't be de-extincting a moa, they'll be creating a genetically engineered emu."
It might look like a moa but it was really "a smokescreen", he told Midday Report.
