Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, despite his U.S. citizenship and Social Security card, was arrested on April 16 on an unfounded suspicion of him being an "unauthorized alien." Immigration and Customs Enforcement kept him in county jail for 30 hours "based on biometric confirmation of his identity"—an obvious mistake of facial recognition technology. Another U.S. citizen, Jensy Machado, was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by ICE agents. He was another victim of mistaken identity after someone else gave his home address on a deportation order. This is the reality of immigration policing in 2025: Arrest first, verify later.

That risk only grows as ICE shreds due process safeguards, citizens and noncitizens alike face growing threats from mistaken identity, and immigration policing agencies increasingly embrace error-prone technology, especially facial recognition. Last month, it was revealed that Customs and Border Protection requested pitches from tech firms to expand their use of an especially error-prone facial recognition technology—the same kind of technology used wrongly to arrest and jail Lopez-Gomez. ICE already has nearly $9 million in contracts with Clearview AI, a facial recognition company with white nationalist ties that was at one point the private facial recognition system most used by federal agencies. When reckless policing is combined with powerful and inaccurate dragnet tools, the result will inevitably be more stories like Lopez-Gomez's and Machado's.

Studies have shown that facial recognition technology is disproportionately likely to misidentify people of color, especially Black women. And with the recent rapid increase of ICE activity, facial recognition risks more and more people arbitrarily being caught in ICE's dragnet without rights to due process to prove their legal standing. Even for American citizens who have "nothing to hide," simply looking like the wrong person can get you jailed or even deported.

While facial recognition's mistakes are dangerous, its potential for abuse when working as intended is even scarier. For example, facial recognition lets Donald Trump use ICE as a more powerful weapon for retribution. The president himself admits he's using immigration enforcement to target people for their political opinions and that he seeks to deport people regardless of citizenship. In the context of a presidential administration that is uncommonly willing to ignore legal procedures and judicial orders, a perfectly accurate facial recognition system could be the most dangerous possibility of all: Federal agents could use facial recognition on photos and footage of protests to identify each of the president's perceived enemies, and they could be arrested and even deported without due process rights.