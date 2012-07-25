Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
China's aggressive push to develop a domestic semiconductor industry has largely been successful. The country now has fairly advanced fabs that can produce logic chips using 7nm-class process technologies as well as world-class 3D NAND and DRAM memory devices. However, there are numerous high-profile failures due to missed investments, technical shortcomings, and unsustainable business plans. This has resulted in numerous empty fab shells — zombie fabs — around the country, according to DigiTimes.
As of early 2024, China had 44 wafer semiconductor production facilities, including 25 300-mm fabs, five 200-mm wafers, four 150-mm wafers, and seven inactive ones, according to TrendForce. At the time, 32 additional semiconductor fabrication plans were being constructed in the country as part of the Made in China 2025 initiative, including 24 300-mm fabs and nine 200-mm fabs. Companies like SMIC, HuaHong, Nexchip, CXMT, and Silan planned to start production at 10 new fabs, including nine 300-mm fabs and one 200-mm facility by the end of 2024.
However, while China continues to lead in terms of new fabs coming online, the country also leads in terms of fab shells that never got equipped or put to work, thus becoming zombie fabs. Over the past several years, around a dozen high-profile fab projects, which cost investors between $50 billion and $100 billion, went bust.
Many Chinese semiconductor fab projects failed due to a lack of technical expertise amid overambitious goals: some startups aimed at advanced nodes like 14nm and 7nm without having experienced R&D teams or access to necessary wafer fab equipment. These efforts were often heavily reliant on provincial government funding, with little oversight or industry knowledge, which lead to collapse when finances dried up or scandals emerged. Some fab ventures were plagued by fraud or mismanagement, with executives vanishing or being arrested, sometimes with local officials involved.
To add to problems, U.S. export restrictions since 2019 blocked access of Chinese entities to critical chipmaking equipment required to make chips at 10nm-class nodes and below, effectively halting progress on advanced fabs. In addition, worsening U.S.-China tensions and global market shifts further undercut the viability of many of these projects.
[...] Leading chipmakers, such as Intel, TSMC, Samsung, or SMIC have spent decades developing their production technologies and gain experience in chips on their leading-edge nodes. But Chinese chipmakers Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (HSMC) and Quanxin Integrated Circuit Manufacturing (QXIC) attempted to take a shortcut and jump straight to 14nm and, eventually, to 7nm-class nodes by hiring executives and hundreds of engineers from TSMC in 2017 – 2019.
[...] Perhaps, the most notorious China fab venture failure — the first of many — is GlobalFoundries' project in Chengdu. GlobalFoundries unveiled plans in May 2017 to build an advanced fabs in Chengdu in two phases: Phase 1 for 130nm/180nm-class nodes and Phase 2 for 22FDX FD-SOI node. The company committed to invest $10 billion in the project, with about a billion invested in the shell alone.
Financial troubles forced GlobalFoundries to abandon the project in 2018 (the same year it ceased to develop leading-edge process technologies) and refocus to specialty production technologies. By early 2019, the site was cleared of equipment and personnel, and notices were issued in May 2020 to formally suspend operations.
[...] Another memory project that has failed in China is Jiangsu Advanced Memory Semiconductor (AMS). The company was established in 2016 with the plan to lead China's efforts in phase-change memory (PCM) technology. The company aimed to produce 100,000 300-mm wafers annually and attracted an initial investment of approximately $1.8 billion. Despite developing its first in-house PCM chips by 2019, AMS ran into financial trouble by 2020 and could no longer pay for equipment or employee salaries. It entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2023, and while a rescue plan by Huaxin Jiechuang was approved in 2024, the deal collapsed in 2025 due to unmet funding commitments.
Producing commodity types of memory is a challenging business. Tsinghua Unigroup was instrumental in developing Yangtze Memory Technology Co. and making it a world-class maker of 3D NAND. However, subsequent 3D NAND and DRAM projects were scrapped in 2022, after the company faced financial difficulties one year prior.
[...] Logic and memory require rather sophisticated process technologies, and fabs that cost billions. By contrast, CMOS image sensors (CIS) are produced using fairly basic production nodes and on relatively inexpensive (yet very large) fabs. Nonetheless, this did not stop Jiangsu Zhongjing Aerospace, Huaian Imaging Device Manufacturer (HiDM), and Tacoma Semiconductor from failing. None of their fabs have been completed, and none of their process technologies have been developed.
China's wave of semiconductor production companies' failures highlights a fundamental reality about the chip industry: large-scale manufacturing requires more than capital and ambition. Without sustained expertise, supply chain depth, and long-term planning, even the best-funded initiatives can quickly fall apart. These deep structural issues in the People's Republic's semiconductor strategy will continue to hamper its progress for years to come before the fundamental issues will be solved.