Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Chinese chip designer Loongson last week announced silicon it claims is the equal of western semiconductors from 2021.
Loongson has developed a proprietary instruction set architecture that blends MIPS and RISC-V. China’s government has ordered thousands of computers using Loongson silicon, and strongly suggests Chinese enterprises adopt its wares despite their performance being modest when compared to the most recent offerings from the likes of Intel, AMD, and Arm.
Last week’s launch closed the gap a little. Loongson touted a new server CPU called the 3C6000 series that it will sell in variants boasting 16, 32, 60, 64, and 128 cores – all capable of running two threads per core. The company’s announcement includes SPEC CPU 2017 benchmark results that it says prove the 3C6000 series can compete with Intel’s Xeon Silver 4314 and Xeon Gold 6338 – third-generation Xeon scalable CPUs launched in 2021 and employing the 10nm Sunny Cove microarchitecture.
Loongson also launched the 2K3000, a CPU for industrial equipment or mobile PCs.
Company chair Hu Weiwu used the launch to proclaim that Loongson now has three critical markets covered – servers, industrial kit, and PCs – and therefore covers a complete computing ecosystem. He pointed out that Linux runs on Loongson kit, and that China’s National Grand Theatre used that combo to rebuild its ticketing system.
Another customer Loongson mentioned is China Telecom, which has tested the 3C6000 series for use in its cloud, and emerged optimistic it will find a role in its future infrastructure.
While we’re on China Telecom, the mega-carrier operates a quantum technology group that two weeks ago reportedly delivered a quantum computing measurement and control system capable of controlling 128 qubits and of being clustered into eight-way rigs that allow quantum computers packing 1,024 qubits.
Chinese media claim the product may be the world’s most advanced, and that [China] may therefore have become the pre-eminent source of off-the-shelf quantum computers.
With Intel almost out of the equation, how long before China catches up with the best?
Related Stories
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Intel Ceo Says It's "Too Late" For Them To Catch Up With Ai Competition -Reportedly Claims Intel Has Fallen Out Of The "Top 10 Semiconductor Companies" As The Firm Lays Off Thousands Across The World
Dark days ahead, or perhaps already here.
Intel has been in a dire state these past few years, with seemingly nothing going right. Its attempt to modernize x86 with a hybrid big.LITTLE architecture, à la ARM, failed to make a meaningful impact in terms of market share gains, only made worse by last-gen's Arrow Lake chips barely registering a response against AMD’s lineup. On the GPU front, the Blue Team served an undercooked product far too late that, while not entirely hopeless, was nowhere near enough to challenge the industry’s dominant players. All of this compounds into a grim reality, seemingly confirmed by new CEO Lip-Bu Tan in a leaked internal conversation today.
According to OregonTech, it's borderline a fight for survival for the once-great American innovation powerhouse as it struggles to even acknowledge being among the top contenders anymore. Despite Tan's insistence, Intel would still rank fairly well given its extensive legacy. While companies like AMD, Nvidia, Apple, TSMC, and even Samsung might be more successful today, smaller chipmakers like Broadcom, MediaTek, Micron, and SK Hynix are not above the Blue Team in terms of sheer impact. Regardless, talking to employees around the world in a Q&A session, Intel's CEO allegedly shared these bleak words: "Twenty, 30 years ago, we were really the leader. Now I think the world has changed. We are not in the top 10 semiconductor companies."
As evident from the quote, this is a far cry from a few decades ago when Intel essentially held a monopoly over the CPU market, making barely perceptible upgrades each generation in order to sustain its dominance. At one time, Intel was so powerful that it considered acquiring Nvidia for $20 billion. The GPU maker is now worth $4 trillion.