Intel's latest mid-range Core Ultra 5 245HX Arrow Lake laptop chip has been benchmarked in PassMark, boasting some surprising results. According to PassMark results posted by "X86 is dead&back" on X, the 14-core mobile Arrow Lake chip is 8% quicker than the desktop Core Ultra 5 245.

The data shown in the X post reveals that the Core Ultra 5 245HX posted a single-core benchmark result of 4,409 points and a multi-core benchmark of 41,045 points. The desktop Core Ultra 5 245 (the non-K version) posted an inferior score of 4,409 points and 37,930 points in the single- and multi-core tests. As a result, the Core Ultra 5 245HX is 7% faster in single-core and 8% quicker in multi-core compared to its desktop equivalent.

Intel's speedy Arrow Lake mobile chip also handily outperforms its mobile and desktop predecessors in the same benchmark. The Core Ultra 5 245HX is 19% faster in single-core and a whopping 30% faster in multi-core compared to the Intel Core i5-14500. The disparity is even greater compared to the mobile equivalent, the Core i5-14500HX; the Core Ultra 5 245HX is 30% faster in single-core and 41% faster in multi-core than the 14500HX.

The Core Ultra 5 245HX's peppy results are so good that the chip also outperforms AMD's flagship Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the best CPU for gaming in both multi-core and single-core tests, just barely.