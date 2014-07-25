from the but-how-does-it-do-for-training-AI-models? dept.
The mobile version is faster than the desktop version, at least in this benchmark:
Intel's latest mid-range Core Ultra 5 245HX Arrow Lake laptop chip has been benchmarked in PassMark, boasting some surprising results. According to PassMark results posted by "X86 is dead&back" on X, the 14-core mobile Arrow Lake chip is 8% quicker than the desktop Core Ultra 5 245.
The data shown in the X post reveals that the Core Ultra 5 245HX posted a single-core benchmark result of 4,409 points and a multi-core benchmark of 41,045 points. The desktop Core Ultra 5 245 (the non-K version) posted an inferior score of 4,409 points and 37,930 points in the single- and multi-core tests. As a result, the Core Ultra 5 245HX is 7% faster in single-core and 8% quicker in multi-core compared to its desktop equivalent.
Intel's speedy Arrow Lake mobile chip also handily outperforms its mobile and desktop predecessors in the same benchmark. The Core Ultra 5 245HX is 19% faster in single-core and a whopping 30% faster in multi-core compared to the Intel Core i5-14500. The disparity is even greater compared to the mobile equivalent, the Core i5-14500HX; the Core Ultra 5 245HX is 30% faster in single-core and 41% faster in multi-core than the 14500HX.
The Core Ultra 5 245HX's peppy results are so good that the chip also outperforms AMD's flagship Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the best CPU for gaming in both multi-core and single-core tests, just barely.
Obviously, take these results with a grain of salt. PassMark is just one benchmark and will not represent the full capabilities of each CPU. For example, even though the 245HX outperforms the 9800X3D, we would never expect the 245HX to outperform the 9800X3D in gaming due to each chip's significantly different architectures. From our testing, we already know the 9800X3D outperforms the much faster Core Ultra 9 285K in gaming by a significant margin, so there's no way the 245HX would touch the 9800X3D in gaming.
Still, the fact that the 245HX does so well suggests Intel's mid-range mobile Arrow Lake chip will approach desktop-class performance in at least a few workloads. The Core Ultra 5 245HX's specs back this up with a maximum clock speed of 5.1 GHz, and a mixture of six P-cores and eight E-cores, which are identical to its desktop counterpart. The Core Ultra 5 245HX has a higher power limit than its desktop counterpart. Maximum turbo power is rated at up to 160W for the 245HX; the desktop 245's equivalent maximum turbo power limit only goes up to 121W.
(Score: 1) by day of the dalek on Tuesday July 15, @08:16AM
Intel Core Ultra 5 245 [cpubenchmark.net]
Intel Core Ultra 5 245K [cpubenchmark.net]
Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX [cpubenchmark.net]
PassMark ratings are much more accurate after many samples of their performance. The two CPUs they focused on have a total of six samples between them. Of course, Tom's Hardware didn't bother to mention the large uncertainty or link to the PassMark ratings directly.
Shame on Tom's hardware for their shoddy journalism.
