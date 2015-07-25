Texas governor says his emails with Elon Musk are too 'intimate or embarrassing' to release

Gov. Greg Abbott's office argues that the emails are covered by an exemption to public disclosure requests.

The Texas Newsroom, which is investigating Musk's influence over the Texas government, asked the governor's office in April to share emails with the billionaire dating back to last fall. Though the governor's office accepted a fee of $244 to gather the records, The Texas Newsroom reports that it later refused to follow through on the request.

In a letter to the Texas attorney general shared by The Texas Newsroom, one of Abbott's public information coordinators said the emails consist "of information that is intimate and embarrassing and not of legitimate concern to the public," such as "financial decisions that do not relate to transactions between an individual and a governmental body."

As noted by The Texas Newsroom, this language is "fairly boilerplate," drawn from a common-law privacy exemption to public disclosure requests on Attorney General Ken Paxton's website. SpaceX, which is based in Texas, similarly objected to the disclosure of its emails, claiming they contain information that would cause the company "substantial competitive harm."

Musk has expanded his footprint in Texas in recent years as he shifted further to the political right. Tesla, X, and SpaceX are now all headquartered in Texas, while xAI still remains in San Francisco. In May, voters in South Texas approved a plan to make Starbase, Texas, where SpaceX performs rocket launches, a town. Public records requests have helped illuminate this process.

Earlier this year, for instance, The Texas Newsroom published emails and calendar information revealing that a Texas lawmaker had planned several meetings with representatives from SpaceX. It also showed that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration to help convince the agency to let SpaceX increase the number of its rocket launches.