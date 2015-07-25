Texas governor says his emails with Elon Musk are too 'intimate or embarrassing' to release:
Gov. Greg Abbott's office argues that the emails are covered by an exemption to public disclosure requests.
The Texas Newsroom, which is investigating Musk's influence over the Texas government, asked the governor's office in April to share emails with the billionaire dating back to last fall. Though the governor's office accepted a fee of $244 to gather the records, The Texas Newsroom reports that it later refused to follow through on the request.
In a letter to the Texas attorney general shared by The Texas Newsroom, one of Abbott's public information coordinators said the emails consist "of information that is intimate and embarrassing and not of legitimate concern to the public," such as "financial decisions that do not relate to transactions between an individual and a governmental body."
As noted by The Texas Newsroom, this language is "fairly boilerplate," drawn from a common-law privacy exemption to public disclosure requests on Attorney General Ken Paxton's website. SpaceX, which is based in Texas, similarly objected to the disclosure of its emails, claiming they contain information that would cause the company "substantial competitive harm."
Musk has expanded his footprint in Texas in recent years as he shifted further to the political right. Tesla, X, and SpaceX are now all headquartered in Texas, while xAI still remains in San Francisco. In May, voters in South Texas approved a plan to make Starbase, Texas, where SpaceX performs rocket launches, a town. Public records requests have helped illuminate this process.
Earlier this year, for instance, The Texas Newsroom published emails and calendar information revealing that a Texas lawmaker had planned several meetings with representatives from SpaceX. It also showed that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration to help convince the agency to let SpaceX increase the number of its rocket launches.
Why are intimate or embarrassing emails being sent or received from government accounts?
(Score: 5, Touché) by looorg on Wednesday July 16, @05:13PM (7 children)
Why is the governor of Texas sexting with Elon? Is it brokeback embarrassing or is it just really sucking up and begging? Serious levels of grovelling. Really getting in there ... on every level.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday July 16, @05:25PM (1 child)
Gay hookups and messy crying. That or Epstein level shit.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by stormreaver on Wednesday July 16, @05:42PM
It's likely because a bunch of illegal activity was passing through e-mails, and the only way to cover it up is to claim it contains gay relationship conversations.
(Score: 5, Touché) by mcgrew on Wednesday July 16, @06:10PM (2 children)
Corruption is ALWAYS "intimate or embarrassing." Just ask the New York mayor, or Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, or its former governors Ryan and Blagabitch.
Loophole big enough throw the Texas governor through.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Wednesday July 16, @11:58PM
That's not the phrase that really stood out for me:
What a delightfully selective description of transactions that should *not* be of interest to the public. This totally doesn't sound like the 2015 Anthem breach where they said "The investigation to date shows no credit card information, banking information or confidential health information was compromised."
Notice anything missing from that statement, perhaps something that rhymes with "costal obscurity plumber?" Wonder why they chose to carefully omit that and list everything that *wasn't* leaked.
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday July 17, @09:18PM
Yep.
If any of the emails relate at all to public funding or government (regs/laws/approvals), then they must be released so the Texan population can scrutinise. It’s their elected representative.
OTOH if the emails are about girls or penis enlargement then yeah that’s personal and they can keep them dark.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 16, @08:04PM (1 child)
Where are the long screeds from our Trumpers saying how the poor gov'ner shouldn't have to suffer for being corrupt.
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Wednesday July 16, @10:36PM
Or for being gay.
Oh... wait.
(Score: 4, Touché) by ikanreed on Wednesday July 16, @08:02PM
If I spent my whole life sucking up to people for bribes.
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday July 16, @09:52PM
What a hard choice to make...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday July 17, @01:23AM
If the emails were to/from the Governor's official state or federal email account then they can't claim it's private.
Remember all the flak Hilary got because she used a private email server for official communications?
The lawsuits this is going to trigger will probably go all the way to the SCoUSA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @03:56AM (1 child)
Here's mine:
Musk & Gov. Abbott were discussing how, after Musk buys Texas (or enough of the legislature to get the same result), they will "privatize" Texas...and then succeed from the USA, like the South did in Civil War days.
(Score: 5, Funny) by OrugTor on Thursday July 17, @02:10PM
History claims that the South, in fact, did NOT succeed.