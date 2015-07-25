Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has downplayed Washington's concerns that the Chinese military will use advanced U.S. AI tech to improve its capabilities. Mr. Huang said in an interview with CNN that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) will avoid American tech the same way that the U.S.'s armed forces avoid Chinese products.

This announcement comes on the heels of the United States Senate's open letter [PDF] to the CEO, asking him to "refrain from meeting with representatives of any companies that are working with the PRC's military or intelligence establishment...or are suspected to have engaged in activities that undermine U.S. export controls."

Washington is concerned that the PLA might utilize this to develop advanced weapons systems, intelligence systems, and more, prompting a bipartisan effort to deny China access to the most powerful hardware over the past three administrations. However, Huang has often publicly said that the U.S. strategy of limiting China's access to advanced technologies was a failure and that it should lead the global development and deployment of AI.