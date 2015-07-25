from the when-the-chips-are-down dept.
Just like how the U.S. military avoids using Chinese tech, he expects that the PLA won't use American technologies:
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has downplayed Washington's concerns that the Chinese military will use advanced U.S. AI tech to improve its capabilities. Mr. Huang said in an interview with CNN that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) will avoid American tech the same way that the U.S.'s armed forces avoid Chinese products.
This announcement comes on the heels of the United States Senate's open letter [PDF] to the CEO, asking him to "refrain from meeting with representatives of any companies that are working with the PRC's military or intelligence establishment...or are suspected to have engaged in activities that undermine U.S. export controls."
Washington is concerned that the PLA might utilize this to develop advanced weapons systems, intelligence systems, and more, prompting a bipartisan effort to deny China access to the most powerful hardware over the past three administrations. However, Huang has often publicly said that the U.S. strategy of limiting China's access to advanced technologies was a failure and that it should lead the global development and deployment of AI.
[As reported by Zero Hedge], CNN's Fareed Zakaria asked Huang:
"But what if, in doing that, you are also providing the Chinese military and Chinese intelligence with the capacity to supercharge, turbocharge their weapons with the very best American chips?"
Huang replied, "We don't have to worry about that, because the Chinese military, no different than the US military, won't seek each other's technology out to build critical systems."
For the first time ever, a company has achieved a market capitalization of $4 trillion. And that company is none other than Nvidia:
The chipmaker's shares rose as much as 2.5% on Wednesday, pushing past the previous market value record ($3.9 trillion), set by Apple in December 2024. Shares in the AI giant later closed at $162.88, shrinking the company's market value to $3.97 trillion.
Nvidia has rallied by more than 70% from its April 4 low, when global stock markets were sent reeling by President Donald Trump's global tariff rollout.
[...] The record value comes as tech giants such as OpenAI, Amazon and Microsoft are spending hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to build massive data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence revolution. All of those companies are using Nvidia chips to power their services, though some are also developing their own.
In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the company reported its revenue soared about 70%, to more than $44 billion. Nvidia said it expects another $45 billion worth of sales in the current quarter.
Also at: ZeroHedge, CNN and AP.
Related: Nvidia Reportedly Raises GPU Prices by 10-15% as Tariffs and TSMC Price Hikes Filter Down
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday July 16, @10:30PM
Both can spoof lie detectors.
No way to verify loyalty.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Funny) by FunkyLich on Wednesday July 16, @10:32PM (1 child)
Huang stating the obvious once again.
More and more, the appearances of Jensen Huang and his enlightening words, opinions and predictions, remind me of a certain Beavis and Butt-head episode where you could hear a crowd in a stadium cheer and scream in ecstatic bliss: "Ladies and gentlemen, Beavis and Butthead are in the toilet! (loud cheeer!) ... and now ladies and gentlemen, Beavis and Butthead are out of the toilet! (even louder cheer)".
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday July 17, @09:14PM
+1 Funny just for managing to bring Beavis and Butthead into the conversation!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @12:26AM (1 child)
Like the US military avoids Chinese tech. Avoid putting it into critical positions within objects that are depended upon, like planes or apache attack helicopters, but otherwise allow it to be used in nonessential tasks such as research (incl. supercomputers), by contractors (Solidworks, modeling and analysis applications), and on and on.
It's a weak argument but not entirely false.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Username on Thursday July 17, @01:53PM
95% of the electronic components in US military equipment is from China. A thought I frequently ponder, if China knew, they could make parts that will pass the initial testing but fail after sustained power draw. All of our missiles will just fall to the ground.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 17, @12:42AM (11 children)
I mean, judging after Trump's reactions on Ukraine/NATO, I wouldn't trust the reliability of a partnership w/ USofA
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @12:57AM (10 children)
I absolutely agree. In fact, I vote for the US severing our relationship with Australia. I hope the Chinese don't invade y'all. It'd be a right shame.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @01:23AM (1 child)
What have the seppos ever done for us? No, seriously
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @01:46AM
They gift everyone AI, like MS Copilot, that explains their choice of vocabulary:
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Thursday July 17, @01:56AM
FTFY
So you did already. "America first", remember?
As long as we keep buying stuff from aliexpress, it won't happen [reuters.com]
Expensive to maintain an expeditionary force, and for what? Shenzhen's working population is likely in the same ballpark as the population of Australia.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday July 17, @05:57AM (6 children)
Sounds pretty stupid to me, but you do you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @08:04AM (5 children)
I agree. Currently, the US is looking for allies to help them keep/take control of the Pacific arena. Yet here we have AC suggesting that the US shits on some existing partner nations just because....
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday July 17, @11:53AM (4 children)
One wonders what sort of noises they would make if c0lo had been Russian or Chinese instead.
The breezy talk about "our relationship", a phony display of unity, while proposing something that would greatly sabotage the US's place in the world isn't a sign of sincerity. It reminds me of a behavior I often see on reality show contests. The participant can't win on their own merits so they're hoping that their competitors make mistakes, have equipment failures, etc. So sure, the US nuking its relationship with Australia might be advantageous for "our" side whatever that turns out to be, but I think it's at best extremely unsportsmanlike to hope for a huge screwup rather than merely compete better.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by janrinok on Thursday July 17, @01:15PM (1 child)
The cold war was won essentially by the West bankrupting the Soviet Union who was try to keep up in the arms race.
I wonder if Russia and China are now trying to do the same thing in reverse - posing potential threats that the US cannot hope to counter without spending a whole lot more money than the have. The only way that they can hope to achieve that is by making huge cuts everywhere else, and that is precisely what Trump appears to be doing (as well as filling his own pockets too, of course).
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday July 18, @01:36PM
Well, asymmetric warfare has been a thing for a while. But I think the US's real problem is internal. For example, the F-35 is a mediocre (for the amounts spent on it) fighter jet that the US plans to spend over $2 trillion on over the course of its lifespan (and that's probably still lowballing the eventual cost). One could buy a lot more than just a bunch of those planes with that kind of money. There is a huge inefficiency in how the US supplies and arms its military. China and Russia might need to build out their militaries somewhat in order to trigger a spending response from the US, but I doubt they will need to do that much work that they wouldn't want to do anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @03:11PM (1 child)
You watch reality TV shows? Well explains a lot.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday July 17, @07:17PM
Here, no amount of reality show watching on my part will fix arguments that suck.