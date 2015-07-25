Merger of Two Massive Black Holes is One for the Record Books
Merger of two massive black holes is one for the record books:
Physicists with the LIGO/Virgo/KAGRA collaboration have detected the gravitational wave signal (dubbed GW231123) of the most massive merger between two black holes yet observed, resulting in a new black hole that is 225 times more massive than our Sun. The results were presented at the Edoardo Amaldi Conference on Gravitational Waves in Glasgow, Scotland.
The LIGO/Virgo/KAGRA collaboration searches the universe for gravitational waves produced by the mergers of black holes and neutron stars. LIGO detects gravitational waves via laser interferometry, using high-powered lasers to measure tiny changes in the distance between two objects positioned kilometers apart. LIGO has detectors in Hanford, Washington, and in Livingston, Louisiana. A third detector in Italy, Advanced Virgo, came online in 2016. In Japan, KAGRA is the first gravitational-wave detector in Asia and the first to be built underground. Construction began on LIGO-India in 2021, and physicists expect it will turn on sometime after 2025.
To date, the collaboration has detected dozens of merger events since its first Nobel Prize-winning discovery. Early detected mergers involved either two black holes or two neutron stars. In 2021, LIGO/Virgo/KAGRA confirmed the detection of two separate "mixed" mergers between black holes and neutron stars.
LIGO/Virgo/KAGRA started its fourth observing run in 2023, and by the following year had announced the detection of a signal indicating a merger between two compact objects, one of which was most likely a neutron star. The other had an intermediate mass—heavier than a neutron star and lighter than a black hole. It was the first gravitational-wave detection of a mass-gap object paired with a neutron star and hinted that the mass gap might be less empty than astronomers previously thought.
Until now, the most massive back hole merger was GW190521, detected in 2020. It produced a new black hole with an intermediate mass—about 140 times as heavy as our Sun. Also found in the fourth run, GW231123 dwarfs the prior merger. According to the collaboration, the two black holes that merged were about 100 and 140 solar masses, respectively. It took some time to announce the discovery because the objects were spinning rapidly, near the limits imposed by the general theory of relativity, making the signal much more difficult to interpret.
The discovery is also noteworthy because it conflicts with current theories about stellar evolution. The progenitor black holes are too big to have formed from a supernova. Like its predecessor, GW190521, GW231123 may be an example of a so-called "hierarchical merger," meaning the two progenitor black holes were themselves each the result of a previous merger before they found each other and merged.
"The discovery of such a massive and highly spinning system presents a challenge not only to our data analysis techniques but will have a major effect on the theoretical studies of black hole formation channels and waveform modeling for many years to come," said Ed Porter of CNRS in Paris.
The Biggest Black Hole Smashup Ever Detected Challenges Physics Theories
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The two black holes had masses bigger than any before confirmed in such a collision. One had about 140 times the mass of the sun, and the other about 100 solar masses. And both were spinning at nearly the top speed allowed by physics.
“We don’t think it’s possible to form black holes with those masses by the usual mechanism of a star collapsing after it has died,” says physicist Mark Hannam of Cardiff University in Wales, a physicist working on the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO, which detected the crash. That has researchers considering other black hole backstories.
Scientists deduced the properties of the black holes from shudders of the fabric of spacetime called gravitational waves. Those waves were detected on November 23, 2023, by LIGO’s two detectors in Hanford, Wash., and Livingston, La.
The two black holes spiraled around one another, drawing closer and closer before coalescing into one, blasting out gravitational waves in the process. The merger produced a black hole with a mass about 225 times that of the sun, researchers report in a paper posted July 13 at arXiv.org and to be presented at the International Conference on General Relativity and Gravitation and the Edoardo Amaldi Conference on Gravitational Waves in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 14. The biggest bang-up previously confirmed produced a black hole of about 140 solar masses, researchers announced in 2020. In the new event, one of the two black holes alone had a similar mass.
Black holes with masses below about 60 times that of the sun are formed when a star collapses at the end of its life. But there’s a window of masses for black holes — between about 60 to 130 solar masses — where this mechanism is thought not to work. The stars that would form the black holes in that mass range are expected to fully explode when they die, leaving behind no remnant black hole.
For the newly reported black holes, uncertainties on the mass estimates mean it’s likely that at least one of them — and possibly both — fell in that forbidden mass gap.
The prediction of this mass gap is “a hill at least some people were willing to get wounded on, if not necessarily die on,” says Cole Miller of the University of Maryland in College Park, who was not involved with the research. So, to preserve the mass gap idea, scientists are looking for other explanations for the two black holes’ birth.
One possibility is that they were part of a family tree, with each black hole forming from an earlier collision of smaller black holes. Such repeated mergers might happen in dense clusters of stars and black holes. And they would result in rapidly spinning black holes, like the ones seen.
Every black hole has a maximum possible spinning speed, depending on its mass. One of the black holes in the collision was spinning at around 90 percent of its speed limit, and the other close to 80 percent. These are among the highest black hole spins that LIGO has confidently measured, Hannam says. Those high spins strengthen the case for the repeated-merger scenario, Hannam says. “We’ve seen signs of this sort of thing before but nothing as extreme as this.”
But there’s an issue with that potential explanation, Miller says. The black holes’ masses are so large that, if they came from a family tree, that tree might have required multiple generations of ancestors. That would suggest black holes that are spinning fast, but not quite as fast as these black holes are, Miller says. That’s because the black holes that merged in previous generations could have been spinning in a variety of different directions.
An alternative explanation is that the black holes bulked up in the shadow of a much bigger black hole, in what’s called an active galactic nucleus. This is a region of a galaxy surrounding a centerpiece supermassive black hole that is feeding on a disk of gas. If the black holes were born or fell into that disk, they could gobble up gas, ballooning in mass before merging.
Here, the spin also raises questions, Miller says. There’s a hint that the two black holes that merged in the collision weren’t perfectly aligned: They weren’t spinning in the same direction. That conflicts with expectations for black holes all steeping in the same disk.
“This event doesn’t have a clear and obvious match with any of the major formation mechanisms,” Miller says. None fit perfectly, but none are entirely ruled out. Even the simplest explanation, with black holes formed directly from collapsing stars, could still be on the table if one is above the mass gap and the other is below it.
Because the black holes are so massive, the scientists were able to capture only the last few flutters of gravitational waves, about 0.1 second from the tail end of the collision. That makes the event particularly difficult to interpret. What’s more, these black holes were so extreme that the models the scientists use to interpret their properties didn’t fully agree with one another. That led to less certainty about the characteristics of the black holes. Further work could improve the understanding of the black holes’ properties and how they formed.
Some physicists have reported hints that there are even more huge black holes out there. In a reanalysis of earlier public LIGO data, a team of physicists found evidence for five smashups that created black holes with masses around 100 to 300 times that of the sun, astrophysicist Karan Jani and colleagues reported May 28 in Astrophysical Journal Letters. This new discovery further confirms existence of a new population of massive black holes.
Before LIGO’s discoveries, such massive black holes were thought not to exist, says Jani, of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, who is also a member of the LIGO collaboration. “It’s very exciting that there is now a new population of black holes of this mass.”
The LIGO Scientific Collaboration, the Virgo Collaboration and the KAGRA Collaboration. GW231123: a Binary Black Hole Merger with Total Mass 190-265 M⊙. Published online July 13, 2025.
S. Bini. New results from the LIGO, Virgo and KAGRA Observatory Network. The International Conference on General Relativity and Gravitation and the Edoardo Amaldi Conference on Gravitational Waves. Glasgow, July 14, 2025.
K. Ruiz-Rocha et al. Properties of “lite” intermediate-mass black hole candidates in LIGO-Virgo’s third observing run. Astrophysical Journal Letters. Vol. 985, May 28, 2025, doi: 10.3847/2041-8213/adc5f8
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @03:44AM (3 children)
Would the merger of supermassive black holes look like the merger of ordinary black holes?
Would they "slur" or stretch? Part of it comes back to, and I don't think it's been answered yet, are black holes truly point-masses, or are they "gravistars"? In the latter case, their matter should stretch out and swirl into the companion black hole. If they are really point masses, then once the event horizon is hit, the frequency of the gravity waves ought to be too high to interpret.
As is, there's a "chirp" (very, very fast orbiting) of objects about to be consumed by a black hole, and then the foomp which can't be measured. So these objects stay together as a cohesive object, but I believe that includes even neutron stars - which should stretch, slew, and be absorbed, rather than fall in all at once. Or perhaps the companion black hole causes the neutron star to collapse in on itself into a black hole before it's consumed as a point-mass. I dunno.
What excites me: we *almost* have the ability to get answers, but the gravity wave detectors need to be a *lot* more sensitive. :-) And, this would be a test of relativity: if black holes are not point-masses, then that violates the equations.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fraxinus-tree on Thursday July 17, @07:09AM
In the context of black hole mergers, black holes cannot be modelled as point masses. Otherwise they will never meet in the first place.
(Score: 3, Informative) by gnuman on Thursday July 17, @05:34PM
"Merges" of black holes is about merging of the event horizons, not really of the black hole internals themselves. No one knows what is the internal structures of these anyway as our ideas about the real world doesn't encompass these, for obvious reasons. So, are black holes point masses or not is immaterial for discussion of merges.
Not sure about that. It's not that you can image internals of even horizons with gravitational waves. Information cannot leave a black hole AFAIK.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stormwyrm on Thursday July 17, @06:25PM
Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.