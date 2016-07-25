Industrial Waste Is Turning Into Rock in Just Decades, Study Suggests:
The geological processes that create rocks usually take place over thousands if not millions of years. With the help of a coin and a soda can tab, researchers have identified rocks in England that formed in less than four decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the cause is human activity.
Researchers from the University of Glasgow's School of Geographical and Earth Sciences discovered that slag (a waste product of the steel industry) formed a new type of rock in West Cumbria in 35 years—at most. As detailed in a study published April 10 in the journal Geology, the researchers claim to be the first to fully document and date a complete "rapid anthropoclastic rock cycle" on land: a significantly accelerated rock cycle that incorporates human-made materials. They suggest that this phenomenon is likely harming ecosystems and biodiversity at similar industrial waste locations around the world.
"When waste material is first deposited, it's loose and can be moved around as required. What our finding shows is that we don't have as much time as we thought to find somewhere to put it where it will have minimal impact on the environment–instead, we may have a matter of just decades before it turns into rock, which is much more difficult to manage," co-author Amanda Owen said in a university statement.
During the 19th and 20th centuries, Derwent Howe in West Cumbria hosted heavy iron and steel industries. The 953 million cubic feet (27 million cubic meters) of slag generated by the factories turned into cliffs along the coastline, where strange formations along the human-made cliffs caught Owen and her colleagues' attention, according to the statement.
By analyzing 13 sites along the coast, the researchers concluded that Derwent Howe's slag contains deposits of calcium, magnesium, iron, and manganese. When exposed to seawater and air through coastal erosion, these reactive elements create natural cements such as brucite, calcite, and goethite—the same ones that bind natural sedimentary rocks together over thousands to millions of years.
"What's remarkable here is that we've found these human-made materials being incorporated into natural systems and becoming lithified–essentially turning into rock–over the course of decades instead," Owen explained. "It challenges our understanding of how a rock is formed, and suggests that the waste material we've produced in creating the modern world is going to have an irreversible impact on our future."
Modern objects stuck in the lithified slag, such as a King George V coin from 1934 and an aluminum can tab from no earlier than 1989, substantiated the team's dating of the material. Because slag clearly has all the necessary ingredients to create rocks in the presence of seawater and air, co-author David Brown suggested that the same process is likely happening at similar coastal slag deposits around the world.
Whether it's in England or elsewhere, "that rapid appearance of rock could fundamentally affect the ecosystems above and below the water, as well as change the way that coastlines respond to the challenges of rising sea levels and more extreme weather as our planet warms," Owen warned. "Currently, none of this is accounted for in our models of erosion of land management, which are key to helping us try to adapt to climate change."
Moving forward, the team hopes to continue investigating this new Earth system cycle by analyzing other slag deposits. Ultimately, the study suggests that humans aren't just driving global warming—we're also accelerating the ancient geological processes unfolding beneath our very feet.
Also, at The Register Plastic is the new rock, say Geologists:
Geologists have identified what they say is a new class of rock.
'Plastiglomerates', as the new rocks are called, form when plastic debris washes up on beaches, breaks down into small pieces, becomes mixed in sand or sticks to other rocks and solidifies into an agglomerate mixing all of the above. Such rocks, say US and Canadian boffins in a paper titled An anthropogenic marker horizon in the future rock record, have "great potential to form a marker horizon of human pollution, signalling the occurrence of the informal Anthropocene epoch."
The paper identifies four types of plastiglomerate, namely: A: In situ plastiglomerate wherein molten plastic is adhered to the surface of a basalt flow B: Clastic plastiglomerate containing molten plastic and basalt and coral fragments C: Plastic amygdales in a basalt flow
About a fifth of plastiglomerates consist of "fishing-related debris" such as "netting, ropes, nylon fishing line, as well as remnants of oyster spacer tubes". "Confetti", the "embrittled remains of intact products, such as containers" is also very prevalent, but whole containers and lids are also found in plastiglomerates.
The paper explains that the plastiglomerates studied come mainly from a single Hawaiian beach that, thanks to local currents, collects an unusual amount of plastic. But the authors also note that as some samples were formed when trapped within organic material, while others were the result of plastic being melted onto rock, plastiglomerates can pop up anywhere.
Amanda Owen, John Murdoch MacDonald, David James Brown. Evidence for a rapid anthropoclastic rock cycle, Geology (DOI: 10.1130/G52895.1)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by khallow on Thursday July 17, @12:22PM (3 children)
Or it makes it less of an irreversible impact on our future. What gets missed in the doomsaying is that a less mobile toxic mess is better than a more mobile one. Having your toxic mess turn into a rock is a bit of good fortune.
And the gratuitous attempt to prime the climate change funding pump.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @03:18PM (1 child)
Climate change is real. And so are the facts that your "leader" is a child rapist.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday July 18, @01:50AM
So are tigers [imgur.com]!
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday July 18, @02:35AM
Yeah, I was thinking... how is this different from volcanic slag? It made a pile, it solidified, it's not going anywhere. Seems to me if it's that prone to solidify, it would make good roadbase that would get stronger with time to handle the future's heavier loads. Just one notion for how to dispose of it. Better than hauling it around the landscape and pissing off all the places that really don't want your trash.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Revek on Thursday July 17, @01:33PM
Its a unknown and un researched occurrence but does it have to be negative? Seems like you want that waste locked up in a hard to move place.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Thursday July 17, @05:10PM
Of course. Most of these "scientists" would prefer we return to the "hunter / gatherer" phase, except possibly craft beer, quiche and Chardonnay. They find that industrial waste turns into rock, and it's a BAD THING. I suggest they all go live on a commune without computers or cell service, and enjoy their lives.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @11:02PM (1 child)
Use it for construction material.
Besides, locking our pollution up in a rock sounds like a good idea, at least as good as sequestering CO2 underground
The article (from the summary anyway) sound kind of whiny.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Reziac on Friday July 18, @02:43AM
That was exactly my thought, here is ready-made construction material that apparently tends to gain strength as it ages. If it's toxic enough you don't want it exposed to the public, bury it in a useful and relatively permanent way, such as building roadbeds. That's out of the way and should be above the water table, the surface is already chemical soup (asphalt) that you're not going to make worse thereby, and it won't go anywhere for another 100 years if not a lot longer.
But that wouldn't be nearly as expensive as digging it up, trucking it out to some other site and making lots of toxic dust, then burying it somewhere that's not only useless but also may well be a hazard in the future, rather than pretty conveniently out of everyone's way.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.