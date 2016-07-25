Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Details behind HoloMem’s holographic tape innovations are beginning to come into clearer view. The UK-based startup recently chatted with Blocks & Files about its potentially disruptive technology for long-term cold storage. HoloMem is another emerging storage idea which relies on optical technology - to enable holographic storage. However, it cleverly melds the durability and density advantage of optical formats with a flexible polymer ribbon-loaded cartridge, so it can usurp entrenched LTO magnetic tape storage systems with minimal friction.
According to the inventors of HoloMem, their new cold storage technology offers far greater capacity than magnetic tape, with a much longer shelf life, and “zero energy storage” costs. HoloMem carts can fit up to 200TB, which is more than 11x the capacity of LTO-10 magnetic tape. Also, the optical-based new tech’s touted 50-year life is 10x the life of magnetic tape.
Magnetic tape has been around for 70 years or more, so it isn’t surprising that a new technology has at last been designed as a serious replacement, beating it by all key metrics. However, the HoloMem makers have revealed quite a few more attractive features of their new storage solution, which could or should lead to success.
Probably one of the biggest attractions of HoloMem is that it minimizes friction for users who may be interested in replacing existing tape storage. The firm claims that a HoloDrive can be integrated into a legacy cold storage system “with minimal hardware and software disruption.” This allows potential customers to phase-in HoloMem use, reducing the chance of abrupt transition issues. Moreover, its LTO-sized cartridges can be transported by a storage library’s robot transporters with no change.
Another feather in HoloMem’s cap is the technology’s reliance on cheap and off-the-shelf component products. Blocks & Files says that the holographic read/write head is just a $5 laser diode, for example. As for media, it makes use of mass-produced polymer sheets which sandwich a 16 micron thick light-sensitive polymer that “costs buttons.” The optical ribbon tapes produced, claimed to be robust and around 120 microns thick in total, work in a WORM (write-once, read-many) format.
Thanks to the storage density that the multiple layers of holograms written on these ribbons enable, HoloMem tapes need only be around 100m long for 200TB of storage. Contrast that with the 1,000m length of fragile magnetic tape that enables LTO-10’s up to 18TB capacity.
Blocks & Files shares some insight gained from talking to HoloMem founder Charlie Gale, who earned his stripes at Dyson, working on products like robot vacuum cleaners and hair dryers. During his time at Dyson, Gale helped devise the firm’s multi-hologram security sticker labels. This work appears to have planted the seed from which HoloMem has blossomed.
Rival would-be optical storage revolutionaries like Cerabyte or Microsoft’s Project Silica may face far greater friction for widespread adoption, we feel. Their systems require more expensive read/write hardware to work with their inflexible slivers of silica glass, and will find it harder to deliver such easy swap-out upgrades versus companies buying into HoloDrives.
HoloMem has a working prototype now and is backed by notable investors such as Intel Ignite and Innovate UK. However, there is no official ‘launch date’ set. Blocks & Files says the first HoloDrives will be used at TechRe consultants, in its UK data centers to verify product performance, reliability, and robustness.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Frosty Piss on Thursday July 17, @04:56PM (3 children)
It's a bit like COBOL, everyone says "It's *SO OLD* who uses COBOL? Why would they use something SO ANCIENT?" The DOGE Teenagers want to replace all the COBOL in the various Federal systems with - wait for it - JS and "hip" today. Well, COBOL has a pretty specific niche which it fills pretty well. These same DOGE cow-teenagers couldn't understand why absolute BAZILLIONS of records where archived on - again, get this - TAPE! I mean, who the fuck uses TAPE to back things up? Sure, there is degradation over time. Let me know when holographic crystals have been proven to be reliable over large stretches of time. Also, I encourage Elon Musk to toss huge amounts of cashola down this toilet in his Katamine Haze.
(Score: 1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Thursday July 17, @08:52PM (2 children)
"who the fuck uses TAPE to back things up?"
People who don't want things to be retrieved?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 18, @12:11AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 18, @02:08PM
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday July 17, @05:08PM (7 children)
Something seems off with these numbers. I did not work directly with tape, but I worked directly with people who worked with tape and the failure rates are nowhere near 5 years for legacy magnetic and even 50 years for this sounds ridiculous.
On a fairly regular basis they had a tape failure but that was multiple full fire proof safes full of tapes of financial transaction data. The idea that 1/5 of the "five year lifespan" tapes would fail in each fire proof safe every year is unimaginable.
Possibly, they mean something like total lifetime rotation time, so its not that the tape as an object fails in 5 calendar years, its spinning the wheels for 43800 hours will fail the tape, which is going to take a LOT of calendar years.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by owl on Thursday July 17, @06:59PM (4 children)
Since the "tape" was only just invented, it has clearly not been around for 50 years.
So their 50 year claim is based on (likely) sitting a single tape in an oven at 75C and 55% RH for 8 hours and then testing for read errors. Then using those results to guess a possible 50 year lifetime.
And of course they (and the reporter) avoid the 800lb gorilla in the room. Existing LTO tape drives only read one older generations tapes (so a LTO-5 will read LTO-5 and LTO-4, but not 3,2,1). So you have to migrate all your data off of all your -4 tapes to -5 tapes when you buy -5 drives and retire the old -4 models. And then, no one makes -4 models anymore, so if you didn't migrate in time, you are stuck.
Who's guaranteeing that in 50 years there will even be available for purchase a "tape drive" that can read these tapes? Just go try to buy a new 3.5" disk mechanism today and see how lucky you are (and 3.5" disks are not 50 years old yet).
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday July 17, @07:13PM
OTOH tape drives are well known as a legacy storage mechanism (whereas 3.5 inch floppies are not) so maintenance and existence legacy drives is a thing.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday July 17, @07:45PM
Tapes probably decay in the bathtub curve of failures just like IC chips, however peeps who use tape tend to use hundreds or thousands of tapes, so more likely they piled up 500 tapes and 10 failed in a year, which sounds beyond awful.
Possibly they measured wear and tear and extrapolated if the bearings were 2% worn out after a year.
Maybe they measured actual bit error rates before ECC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 18, @05:26AM (1 child)
SATA has been around for 20+ years and likely still around 10 years from now. Heck I can still get IDE controllers.
SAS on the other hand still exists but I'm having difficulty buying SAS drives - local resellers/wholesalers don't seem to have stock.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday July 18, @07:21AM
Yes, and a major issue is being able to conveniently verify the backups or potentially have a method of reading it.
(Score: 2) by jb on Friday July 18, @03:40AM
Agreed. "5 years" for tape is utter nonsense. Sounds like someone blaming the tape manufacturer when the real fault lay with the lazy backup operator who didn't test the backup before sending it to the archives. I've recovered data from 30+ year old tapes before. Never lost a single bit except on those rare occasions when the tape was completely blank (and probably had been since day 1). Most of time getting reliable restores from ancient tapes boils down to just two things: never throw away any tape drive unless it's completely beyond repair; and if a tape hasn't been read for at least a decade then retension it before trying to read it.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday July 18, @05:03PM
It's not enough to just throw the tapes into the trunk of the sysdmin's car and hope they are still readable after a few months.
Magnetic tapes have to be rewound at intervals because otherwise they will stick together and the magnetic substrate will break off. It also helps to store them at optimal temperature and humidity. Then, over time, the adhesive which binds the magnetic substrate to the plastic will become brittle and the substrate will break off. The loss of the substrate obviously leads inevitably to data loss but can take 10 to 15 years under ideal storage conditions and handling for it to happen. There's a bit more to it than that, but that's the short version.
The composition of the new, holographic tapes is yet unknown here. The fine article is short on details and specifically lacks a diagram of the materials used and how they are bound together. Without that, it's hard to assess the probability of their 50-year claims to be anything more than marketeering.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @05:46PM
The problem with magnetic tape is it requires physical contact with the read head.
LTO drives in high-usage environments need frequent head replacements.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday July 17, @06:37PM (1 child)
Good luck finding a reader/writer that will be around and working in 50 years when they need to restore some backup.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday July 18, @02:18PM
Getting a functional 5 1/4" drive and/or the means to read a 5 1/4" floppy is not a simple/cheap task. Otherwise I would already have one! There's certainly nothing on them that is critically needed for anything, but I would like to tinker around with some of the stuff from my early days. Maybe even let my kid play with it. However, the best I can do is the 3.5" USB floppy drive that I have. I do have a ton of stuff on 3.5" floppies, and a relatively few number of 5 1/4" floppies. At least kiddo got to experience the original Oregon Trail game and a few other cool things from when I was young. I'm still constantly fighting the battle of "yes, I know your friends have X app". "However, we don't support apps that have microtransactions, advertisements, or in-app purchases."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @10:51PM (3 children)
It's an old optical medium that is known to last for thousands of years. And the best part is that it requires no electricity. Something to think about when your society collapses and you can't find any gas for your Honda generator.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sgleysti on Friday July 18, @12:45AM (2 children)
This is pretty cool: https://piql.com/ [piql.com]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday July 18, @02:22PM (1 child)
Ah, essentially microfilm/microfiche. This is something that's been a thing for an extremely long time in the Library world. However, we just dumped the entirety of our New York Times microfilm along with almost all of the rest of our microfilm/microfiche. We did manage to get it and some of our print periodicals to the Internet Archive. So, perhaps it wasn't a total loss.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday July 18, @02:26PM
We had the entire run of New York Times from the beginning up through the 2000s. We only ever had one or two people access it in the 20 years I've been working at my Library.
