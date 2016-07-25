Belkin started selling Wemo products in 2011, but said that "as technology evolves, we must focus our resources on different parts of the Belkin business.

Belkin currently sells a variety of consumer gadgets, including power adapters, charging cables, computer docks, and Nintendo Switch 2 charging cases.

For those who follow smart home news, Belkin's discontinuation of Wemo was somewhat expected. Belkin hasn't released a new Wemo product since 2023, when it announced that it was taking "a big step back" to "regroup" and "rethink" about whether or not it would support Matter in Wemo products.

Even with that inkling that Belkin's smart home commitment may waver, that's little comfort for people who have to reconfigure their smart home system.

Belkin's abandonment of most of its Wemo products is the latest example of an Internet of Things (IoT) company ending product support and turning customer devices into e-waste. The US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) nonprofit estimates that "a minimum of 130 million pounds of electronic waste has been created by expired software and canceled cloud services since 2014," Lucas Gutterman, director of the US PIRG Education Fund's Designed to Last Campaign, said in April.

What Belkin is doing has become a way of life for connected device makers, suggesting that these companies are getting too comfortable with selling people products and then reducing those products' functionality later.

Belkin itself pulled something similar in April 2020, when it said it would end-of-life its Wemo NestCam home security cameras the following month (Belkin eventually extended support until the end of June 2020). At the time, Forbes writer Charles Radclyffe mused that "Belkin May Never Be Trusted Again After This Story." But five years later, Belkin is telling customers a similar story—at least this time, its customers have more advance notice.

IoT companies face fierce challenges around selling relatively new types of products, keeping old and new products secure and competitive, and making money. Sometimes companies fail in those endeavors, and sometimes they choose to prioritize the money part.

[...] With people constantly buying products that stop working as expected a few years later, activists are pushing for legislation [PDF] that would require tech manufacturers to tell shoppers how long they will support the smart products they sell. In November, the FTC warned that companies that don't disclose how long they will support their connected devices could be violating the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act.

I don't envy the obstacles facing IoT firms like Belkin. Connected devices are central to many people's lives, and without companies like Belkin figuring out how to keep their (and customers') lights on, modern tech would look very different today.

But it's alarming how easy it is for smart device makers to decide that your property won't work. There's no easy solution to this problem. However, the lack of accountability carried by companies that brick customer devices neglects the people who support smart tech companies. If tech firms can't support the products they make, then people—and perhaps the law one day—may be less supportive of their business.