Belkin shows tech firms getting too comfortable with bricking customers' stuff:
In a somewhat anticipated move, Belkin is killing most of its smart home products. On January 31, the company will stop supporting the majority of its Wemo devices, leaving users without core functionality and future updates.
In an announcement emailed to customers and posted on Belkin's website, Belkin said:
After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end technical support for older Wemo products, effective January 31, 2026. After this date, several Wemo products will no longer be controllable through the Wemo app. Any features that rely on cloud connectivity, including remote access and voice assistant integrations, will no longer work.
The company said that people with affected devices that are under warranty on or after January 31 "may be eligible for a partial refund" starting in February.
The 27 affected devices have last sold dates that go back to August 2015 and are as recent as November 2023.
The announcement means that soon, features like the ability to work with Amazon Alexa will suddenly stop working on some already-purchased Wemo devices. The Wemo app will also stop working and being updated, removing the simplest way to control Wemo products, including connecting to Wi-Fi, monitoring usage, using timers, and activating Away Mode, which is supposed to make it look like people are in an empty home by turning the lights on and off randomly. Of course, the end of updates and technical support has security implications for the affected devices, too.
[...] Belkin acknowledged that some people who invested in Wemo devices will see their gadgets rendered useless soon: "For any Wemo devices you have that are out of warranty, will not work with HomeKit, or if you are unable to use HomeKit, we recommend disposing of these devices at an authorized e-waste recycling center."
Belkin started selling Wemo products in 2011, but said that "as technology evolves, we must focus our resources on different parts of the Belkin business.
Belkin currently sells a variety of consumer gadgets, including power adapters, charging cables, computer docks, and Nintendo Switch 2 charging cases.
For those who follow smart home news, Belkin's discontinuation of Wemo was somewhat expected. Belkin hasn't released a new Wemo product since 2023, when it announced that it was taking "a big step back" to "regroup" and "rethink" about whether or not it would support Matter in Wemo products.
Even with that inkling that Belkin's smart home commitment may waver, that's little comfort for people who have to reconfigure their smart home system.
Belkin's abandonment of most of its Wemo products is the latest example of an Internet of Things (IoT) company ending product support and turning customer devices into e-waste. The US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) nonprofit estimates that "a minimum of 130 million pounds of electronic waste has been created by expired software and canceled cloud services since 2014," Lucas Gutterman, director of the US PIRG Education Fund's Designed to Last Campaign, said in April.
What Belkin is doing has become a way of life for connected device makers, suggesting that these companies are getting too comfortable with selling people products and then reducing those products' functionality later.
Belkin itself pulled something similar in April 2020, when it said it would end-of-life its Wemo NestCam home security cameras the following month (Belkin eventually extended support until the end of June 2020). At the time, Forbes writer Charles Radclyffe mused that "Belkin May Never Be Trusted Again After This Story." But five years later, Belkin is telling customers a similar story—at least this time, its customers have more advance notice.
IoT companies face fierce challenges around selling relatively new types of products, keeping old and new products secure and competitive, and making money. Sometimes companies fail in those endeavors, and sometimes they choose to prioritize the money part.
[...] With people constantly buying products that stop working as expected a few years later, activists are pushing for legislation [PDF] that would require tech manufacturers to tell shoppers how long they will support the smart products they sell. In November, the FTC warned that companies that don't disclose how long they will support their connected devices could be violating the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act.
I don't envy the obstacles facing IoT firms like Belkin. Connected devices are central to many people's lives, and without companies like Belkin figuring out how to keep their (and customers') lights on, modern tech would look very different today.
But it's alarming how easy it is for smart device makers to decide that your property won't work. There's no easy solution to this problem. However, the lack of accountability carried by companies that brick customer devices neglects the people who support smart tech companies. If tech firms can't support the products they make, then people—and perhaps the law one day—may be less supportive of their business.
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 17, @09:22PM (5 children)
I have a stack of 15 "smart outlets" that were WiFi connected, a large number of them were Wemo, thought I'm unclear on whether the Wemo devices started being supported by SmartHome or some other such thing, it was always an unclear mess when bringing one of these new $8 Wifi spies in my home network up for service...
So, a couple of months ago I transitioned ALL those devices out of service and replaced them with Zigbee - even if my Zigbee hubs are made in Asia and dwelling in my home network, at least they're not shuttling commands out to the internet for every switch change. A lot of the Zigbee stuff can be had for peanuts on AliExpress (like $4 per temp/humidity sensor - including battery), and the TACO tariffs only lasted for a couple of weeks.
If, like me, you had looked at Home Assistant a few years ago and concluded that it was too much effort for what it does... look again. Home Assistant is (one of many available choices in) the server-software that orchestrates your home automation devices, focusing on local control, open source, etc. etc. Music Assistant was a nice, unexpected bonus in this journey.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday July 18, @12:52PM (1 child)
Do things like Tuya devices get bricked? There's vast numbers of those, typically at a far lower cost than stuff like Belkin, and I'm not aware of it getting bricked.
(Insert pre-recorded response to obligatory CCP bogeyman scaremongering here).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 18, @01:05PM
The Tuya Zigbee kit I have seems to operate much more independently of the mothership than WiFi connected devices. I believe some of the more pricey ones support firmware updates OTA, so conceivably they could be bricked by the maker, but through Home Assistant you appear to have control over whether or not the updates get applied (for instance, I have skipped several updates on my hubs because the description of the update was entirely around features I don't use...)
It's still a complicated mess of an ecosystem, but Home Assistant puts the interface at a somewhat more comprehensible scale compared to Google which just buries you in a horrible UI with thousands of graphic icons and then says "oh, that's all so complicated, just let me do it for you..."
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Friday July 18, @02:30PM (2 children)
A good choice that AFAIK works well. I'm a zwave guy and thats also 100% local.
There's not a heck of a lot of difference AFAIK, your zigbee is 2.4 GHz "bluetooth alike" and my zwave is 902 Mhz and has slightly better range and less wifi interference. Your zigbee has better addressing (zwave is 8 bit, but thats enough for my house). zwave "security" interop is a nightmare I never got working and don't really care about, supposedly your zigbee is better at security. If I were using door locks or a garage door control I'd care more about security but being able to spoof my basement temperature monitor sensor from within the bounds of my real estate is not a major concern of mine LOL.
My effortless install is something like "docker run -d --net=host homeassistant/home-assistant" and some pretty obvious volume binds. Probably want --restart=always, maybe set the timezone as an environment variable, etc. That's the level of effort required, a one liner, pretty much. zwavejs2mqtt docker container to connect to home assistant and talk to my zwave USB dongle is a bit more fooling around exposing ports 8091 and 3000 and "--device=/dev/ttyACM0:/dev/ttyACM0" but its pretty much a one liner with docker. So two docker container installs, it's not THAT big of a deal. Its kind of like, if you can already run docker's hello-world container successfully, you're probably about ten minutes away from a working HA system. Of course, "doing" anything with HA depends a lot on what you want to do, you could spend days on some crazy automation if you wanted ... or not.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 18, @05:54PM (1 child)
Back in the day, pre-pandemic IIRC, using home assistant in practice was a lot of .yaml scripting. That's still there and it's nice to be able to grab a feature by the code and force it to comply, but it's also nice to just plug it in and go without opening a code editor.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday July 18, @06:17PM
Oh yeah, I remember configuring a MQTT server login connection that way. It is somewhat easier now. It used to be mixed text and gui config and its always tended toward more gui configuration over the years.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @09:32PM (8 children)
Bullshit! Just stop buying them, and in the meantime, demand that copyright/patent privileges are dependent on continued support and distribution.
Obviously, there are very easy solutions that will produce immediate results, of the good kind.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday July 17, @10:45PM (7 children)
You can demand, but who's going to implement the changes?
OTOH, I definitely reinforced my decision to avoid all Belkin products.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 17, @11:11PM (1 child)
The "demand" is expressed with your vote. We have to seek out and elect people who will write the law. It seems the only difficulty is overcoming primitive tribal partisanship
The solution is at hand. It's up to all of us. The system won't fix itself
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday July 18, @06:11PM
Your knowledge of history doesn't reach back as far as 2010? The Supreme Court Citizens United ruling killed American democracy and replaced it with plutocracy. Elon Musk bought the last presidential election. "Your" representatives don't represent you, they represent their billionaire campaign donors.
You want democracy? Go to Canada or Europe, especially somewhere Socialist like Finland or Denmark, "coincidentally" the happiest nations in the world.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Spamalope on Friday July 18, @01:22AM (2 children)
Pretty sure they landed in my 'never buy' list when they made routers that re-direct to ads...
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Friday July 18, @05:04AM (1 child)
That should be illegal. I'm dead serious.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday July 18, @06:15PM
Agreed. Not just illegal, but felonious. Like most of what the current US president has done all his old ass life!
However, when was the last time you saw a corporation go to prison? Or receive the death sentence? Or even its CEO, who is allegedly responsible for his company's actions?
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 18, @08:29AM
I bought a wireless dongle made by belkin about 20 years ago - it kept on crapping out with overheating (the plastic cover fell off at some point which mostly fixed the problem). That was the last belkin device I bought.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday July 18, @02:54PM
Has Belkin ever had a good reputation? It always felt like something Walmart would sell that is a poor imitation of the real product you'd want to buy that kind of works well enough to avoid legal entanglements but not a bit beyond.
Kind of like walmart doesn't sell drill bits they sell drill-bit-shaped scrap metal that unrolls itself the first time you try to use it but legally its technically a drill bit. Or shirts where the buttons all fall off on the first wash but legally it was a shirt at first sale.
(Score: 4, Informative) by sjames on Thursday July 17, @11:51PM (1 child)
Dispose of the devices by launching them at the CEO's head with great force?
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 18, @12:41AM
FutureHome is asking for this... apparently they went bankrupt and the new owners have taken the devices in the field hostage with a firmware update now demanding a subscription fee for functionality that used to be "owned" by the device owners locally.
(Score: 2) by dwilson98052 on Friday July 18, @01:42AM (2 children)
...Louis Rossmann will cover this and call them out
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rich on Friday July 18, @04:33PM (1 child)
He did, two days before you even wondered. ;) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNuZ3BjT7IU [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by dwilson98052 on Friday July 18, @11:09PM
My bad, I missed that somehow.... thanks!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Friday July 18, @02:15PM
There are ups and downs to this announcement.
I have no wemo devices... currently.
However, I have seen posts on the home-assistant forum that the devices are local and people have successfully blocked wemo entirely at the firewall and the devices work with HA. Other posts indicate you have to run an entire MITM infrastructure to "trick" the devices into thinking they're online.
So, for "app users" and "alexa users" the devices are pure ewaste, however, for me I expect to buy them for pennies on the dollar off ebay. Wouldn't a former app user prefer to get paid $1 plus shipping by me versus having to pay to dispose of ewaste?
OTOH some folks say they're about as reliable as Insteon devices or GE/Jasco zwave devices aka if it was made more than two years ago its probably dead and in the trash already. The main effect of "home automation" as a meme hasn't been actual home automation but convincing home owners that its totally normal for a wall switch to last less than two years and "naturally you replace all your outlets annually, correct?". I'd hazard a guess that since home automation as a meme was invented almost all the hardware as a percentage is ALREADY in landfills. Essentially everything Insteon ever made was made with intentionally low voltage and temperature ratings on the main cap making all the devices fail rapidly to "increase profits" via repeat sales. I have some recapped devices that just won't die on an inconvenient "scene" configuration so I'd have to replace all of them at once; tedious. Its possible I could recap or WTF is wrong with the wemo devices that supposedly always did or still do have short lifespans.
I don't know if wemo can be set up / configured without the app and cloud; they may keep working "forever" for homeassistant users but I'd be unable to reconfigure them to work at my house without the app; AFAIK the "matter" products are dead in the water for this reason, they are marketed as no-cloud but are mandatory cloud to configure AFAIK. Someday, maybe not soon, maybe sooner than you'd like, "matter" will be shut down permanently just like every other cloudy appy device AFAIK.
My house is about 99% zwave and I don't know if I want the headache of another parallel system even if WEMO will be essentially free on the second hand market. Headaches are also free, and running wemo post-shutdown sounds like one. Its probably going to be a good buy for someone starting out looking for a challenge/experiment.