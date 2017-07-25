Engineering the Origin of the Wheel:
Some historians believe the wheel is the most significant invention ever created. Historians and archeologists have artifacts from the wheel's history that go back thousands of years, but knowing that the wheel first originated back in 3900 B.C. doesn't tell the entire story of this essential technology's development.
A recent study [2024] by Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering Associate Professor Kai James, Lee Alacoque, and Richard Bulliet analyzes the wheels' invention and its evolution. Their analysis supports a new theory that copper miners from the Carpathian Mountains in southeastern Europe may have invented the wheel. However, the study also recognizes that the wheel's evolution occurred incrementally over time — and likely through considerable trial and error. The findings suggest that the original developers of the wheel benefited from uniquely favorable environmental conditions that augmented their human ingenuity. The study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, has gained the worldwide attention of experts and more than 58 media outlets, including Popular Mechanics, Interesting Engineering, and National Geographic en Español.
"The way technology evolves is very complex. It's never as simple as somebody having an epiphany, going to their lab, drawing up a perfect prototype, and manufacturing it — and then end of story," said James. "The evidence, even before our theory, suggests that the wheel evolved over centuries, across a very broad geographical range, with contributions from many different people, and that's true of all engineering systems. Understanding this complexity and seeing the process as a journey, rather than a moment in time, is one of the main outcomes of our study."
[...] James and his team use computational analysis and design as a forensic tool to learn about the past, studying engineered systems designed by prehistoric people. Computational analysis offers a deeper understanding of how these systems were created.
"We have to interpret clues from ancient societies without a writing system — artifacts like bows and arrows, flutes, or boats — but we need to use additional tools to do this," James explained. "Carbon dating tells us when, but it doesn't tell us how or why. Using solid mechanics and computational modeling to recreate these environments and scenarios that gave rise to these technologies is a potential game-changer."
Their theory suggests that the wheel evolved from simple rollers, which took the form of a series of untethered cylinders, poles, or tree trunks. These rollers were arranged side-by-side in a row on the ground, and the workers would transport their cargo on top of the rollers to avoid the friction caused by dragging. "Over time, the shape of these rollers evolved such that the central portion of the cylinder grew progressively narrower, eventually leaving only a slender axle capped on either end by round discs, which we now refer to as wheels," James explained.
The researchers derived a series of mathematical equations that describe the physics of the rollers. They then created a computer algorithm that simulates the progression from roller to wheel-and-axle by repeatedly solving these equations.
"Our investigation also indicates that environmental conditions played a key role in this evolutionary process," he said. "Previous studies have shown that rollers are only effective under very specific circumstances. They require flat, firm, and level terrain, as well as a straight path. Neolithic mines, with their human-made tunnels and covered terrain would have offered an environment highly conducive to roller-based transport."
(Score: 4, Funny) by driverless on Friday July 18, @12:43PM (2 children)
I can see that, I mean it's a a terribly interesting project but they'd have to set up a study group to decide what colour to make it. In the meantime we can make a fascinating documentary on the indigenous cavemen.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Thexalon on Friday July 18, @01:30PM (1 child)
But of course. Before you develop a product it is vital to do market research surveys to determine how people feel about wheels and whether they want wheels that can be fitted nasally.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Funny) by VLM on Friday July 18, @03:28PM
How will we connect the wheel to The Cloud or add AI features to it.
Clippy: "I see you're trying to build the great pyramid of giza, click here for some BASIC code to incorrectly calculate the number of blocks required."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 18, @01:22PM (7 children)
Just a wheel, alone, is useful as a roller. A bunch of rollers might ease the movement of big stones. To make it useful in the way we know now also requires an axle & axle bearings.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Friday July 18, @01:57PM (2 children)
A standard known method for moving really big rocks or other flat-ish heavy things:
1. Get at least 3 reasonably sturdy but not too heavy logs. Trim off limbs and knots that would prevent them from rolling.
2. Somehow get the rock on top of your first log.
3. Start pushing the rock, and get a second and then third log under it (this is way easier than getting the first one on, because it's now partially off the ground).
4. Keep moving it forward. When a log gets pushed out the back, stop, move that log to the front, and keep pushing. You'll probably have some people on your crew just running logs to the front while others do the pushing.
You can show this method on a small scale with a block or brick and some pens. It works fairly well, and is massively easier than just trying to push the object around.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday July 18, @03:38PM (1 child)
If you have a lot of good rope and no ceiling, you can do the tripod thing with those three logs, its generally easier. The more rope the better the lever-age. One dude can move a pretty big rock, if he has enough rope. You're not doing a pully, you're doing a lever and tipping the tripod using a very long rope. The ground does not have to be flat, either. You steer by rotating the legs of the tripod. Its not bad. Abrasion can be hard on the rope unless there's something on the top to tie it to (or a hole to pass thru), then its pretty easy.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday July 18, @08:38PM
And that might be a useful technique, but the one I described I think is more relevant as a precursor to wheels.
You can easily imagine someone figuring out that having a solid wheel with a smaller log for the axle rather than a full log makes that technique a bit easier because it has less friction with the ground, makes the movement along the ground further than the movement of the rock forward on the axles, and potentially lightens the load when you're running these things up to the front. And then you want a sledge for the rock or other load to make it more reliable to maneuver on the axles. And then you think "What if I put a hole in the sledge and ran an axle through the hole?" And now you have a primitive cart.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Friday July 18, @01:58PM (3 children)
It seems that is exactly what they did.
They also developed the theory that it was copper miners who perhaps realised that copper would be longer lasting than a wood/wood bearing on an axel. Over time, more suitable metals were developed and used. For example, iron was used to protect the rims of wheels on horse drawn wagons and stagecoaches, eventually being replace by steel, and then a more comfortable pneumatic tyre became available which you can see on some early cars etc.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 18, @02:23PM (1 child)
What, you expect me to read all of TFA (grin)??
(Score: 3, Funny) by janrinok on Friday July 18, @02:46PM
No of course not!
That's my job!
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday July 18, @03:25PM
That's plausible. An alternative explanation: Enlightened self-interest and cost ... if you have wood in a mine and want to live longer, you're better off using the wood to make posts caps and cribs inside the mine to prevent caveins than making carts. Also copper is "free" for miners whereas they have to pay someone to get wood for them.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday July 18, @03:18PM
No you can do experimental archaeology and try building them for real and see what happens to your hypothesis.
I did this as a kid goofing around with wood and dowels and good luck getting more than a couple hundred feet of rotating a wood wheel on a wood axle.
You pretty much "have to" build the wheel and axle as solid non-rotating single piece and then grease the hell out of a large axle box holding the rotating axle. Grease is pretty easy to get if you have giant land mammal livestock, harder if your largest livestock is a capybara or a chicken.