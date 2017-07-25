from the Intel-engineers-not-inside dept.
Despite claims that layoffs target mostly mid-level managers.
Intel this month officially began to cut down its workforce in the U.S. and other countries, thus revealing actual numbers of positions to be cut. The Oregonian reports that the company will cut as many as 2,392 positions in Oregon and around 4,000 positions across its American operations, including Arizona, California, and Texas.
To put the 2,392 number into context, Intel is the largest employer in Oregon with around 20,000 of workers there. 2,392 is around 12% of the workforce, which is a lower end of layoff expectations, yet 2,400 is still a lot of people. The Oregon reduction rose sharply from an initial count of around 500 to a revised figure of 2,392, making it one of the largest layoffs in the state’s history. Intel began reducing staff earlier in the week but confirmed the larger number by Friday evening through a filing with Oregon state authorities.
Intel's Oregon operations have already seen 3,000 jobs lost over the past year through earlier buyouts and dismissals. This time around, Intel does not offer voluntarily retirement or buyouts, it indeed lays off personnel in Aloha (192) and Hillsboro (2,200).
Although Intel officially says that it is trying to get rid of mid-level managers to flatten the organization and focus on engineers, the list of positions that Intel is cutting is led by module equipment technicians (325), module development engineers (302), module engineers (126), and process integration development engineers (88). In fact, based on the Oregon WARN filing, a total of 190 employees with 'Manager' in their job titles (8% of personnel being laid off) were included among those laid off by Intel. These comprised various software, hardware, and operational management roles across the affected sites.
[...] Interestingly, Intel is implementing a new approach to workforce reductions, allowing individual departments to decide how to meet financial goals rather than announcing large, centralized cuts. This decentralized process has led to ongoing job losses across the company, with marketing functions being outsourced to Accenture and the automotive division completely shut down.
(Score: 5, Touché) by VLM on Friday July 18, @01:56PM (4 children)
What do the hiring stats look like in India? 5K, 10K new hires?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday July 18, @02:31PM (3 children)
From what I've seen recently, no. They're firing techies and replacing them with nobody, and then wondering why the team's productivity went down.
The general trend of tech layoffs appears to be happening for 2 reasons: 1. Elon got away with it at Twitter, and 2. A belief that the magic AI fairy will replace all the annoying neckbeards that management barely tolerated to begin with.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday July 18, @02:47PM
We shouldn't be surprised by this. Intel forgot how to compete without anti-trust violations ages ago. I'm not even sure they ever had to compete after their chips were chosen by IBM.
It's been a bit of a thing with terrible GPUs going back decades where there were two viable alternatives, Intel was generally the worst option. And then there were those terrible Wintel modems that were missing chips, but also much more expensive.
(Score: 3, Informative) by gnuman on Friday July 18, @03:54PM
In case of Intel ... they have other issues than this. They are not part of this "trend"
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday July 19, @06:45AM
He really didn't. He only just barely returned X to where Twitter was 4 years ago (ad revenues wise, inflation not included) and the notion his letting go of 80% of the staff has somehow paid off can only be held with complete disregard of how Threads gobbled up half of the market share during those years with around 50 employees: https://www.reuters.com/technology/x-report-first-annual-ad-revenue-growth-since-musks-takeover-data-shows-2025-03-26/ [reuters.com] https://9to5mac.com/2025/07/17/adam-mosseri-steps-back-from-threads-app-to-be-overseen-by-metas-ai-lead/ [9to5mac.com]
What he really bought was the election results to guarantee various tax cuts for his investors and some specific geopolitical goals the administration has adopted in response. However, whether that paid off to the involved parties seems highly doubtful considering the current tensions over DOGE and the budget and the Trump vs. Murdoch conflict.
The only saving grace is that he now has mostly exclusive access to one of the largest AI training datasets. But Meta is in a similar position so his success rests on whether Meta screws up.
Intel doesn't believe the job can be done by AI. It's simply retreating out of market segments it feels it lost and shrinking since the VCs aren't interested and a new CHIPS act isn't coming their way: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/intel-ceo-says-its-too-late-for-them-to-catch-up-with-ai-competition-claims-intel-has-fallen-out-of-the-top-10-semiconductor-companies-as-the-firm-lays-off-thousands-across-the-world [tomshardware.com]
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday July 18, @06:00PM
The economic depression the illegal spacetime alien from the future predicted in The Nooze [nooze.org] last June 24 has apparently started rolling.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday July 18, @07:24PM
So, Windows12 will be Power11, right?
