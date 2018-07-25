A set of radio devices and technologies are opening the doorway to new and revolutionary forms of communication. These have the potential to break down the over-reliance on traditional network hierarchies, and present collaborative alternatives where resistance to censorship, control and surveillance are baked into the network topography itself. Here, we look at a few of these technologies and what they might mean for the future of networked communications.

The idea of what is broadly referred to as mesh networking isn't new: the resilience and scalability of mesh technology has seen it adopted in router and IoT protocols for decades. What's new is cheap devices that can be used without a radio license to communicate over (relatively) large distances, or LOng RAnge, thus the moniker LoRa.

Although using different operating frequencies in different countries, LoRa works in essentially the same way everywhere. It uses Chirp Spread Spectrum to broadcast digital communications across a physical landscape, with a range of several kilometers in the right environmental conditions. When other capable devices pick up a signal, they can then pass it along to other nodes until the message reaches its destination—all without relying on a single centralized host.

These communications are of very low bit-rate—often less than a few KBps (kilobytes per second) at a distance—and use very little power. You won't be browsing the web or streaming video over LoRa, but it is useful for sending messages in a wide range of situations where traditional infrastructure is lacking or intermittent, and communication with others over dispersed or changing physical terrain is essential. For instance, a growing body of research is showing how Search and Rescue (SAR) teams can greatly benefit from the use of LoRa, specifically when coupled with GPS sensors, and especially when complimented by line-of-sight LoRa repeaters.

The most popular of these indie LoRa communication systems is Meshtastic by far. For hobbyists just getting started in the world of LoRa mesh communications, it is the easiest way to get up, running, and texting with others in your area that also happen to have a Meshtastic-enabled device. It also facilitates direct communication with other nodes using end-to-end encryption. And by default, a Meshtastic device will repeat messages to others if originating from 3 or fewer nodes (or "hops") away. This means messages tend to propagate farther with the power of the mesh collaborating to make delivery possible. As a single-application use of LoRa, it is an exciting experiment to take part in.