A set of radio devices and technologies are opening the doorway to new and revolutionary forms of communication. These have the potential to break down the over-reliance on traditional network hierarchies, and present collaborative alternatives where resistance to censorship, control and surveillance are baked into the network topography itself. Here, we look at a few of these technologies and what they might mean for the future of networked communications.
The idea of what is broadly referred to as mesh networking isn't new: the resilience and scalability of mesh technology has seen it adopted in router and IoT protocols for decades. What's new is cheap devices that can be used without a radio license to communicate over (relatively) large distances, or LOng RAnge, thus the moniker LoRa.
Although using different operating frequencies in different countries, LoRa works in essentially the same way everywhere. It uses Chirp Spread Spectrum to broadcast digital communications across a physical landscape, with a range of several kilometers in the right environmental conditions. When other capable devices pick up a signal, they can then pass it along to other nodes until the message reaches its destination—all without relying on a single centralized host.
These communications are of very low bit-rate—often less than a few KBps (kilobytes per second) at a distance—and use very little power. You won't be browsing the web or streaming video over LoRa, but it is useful for sending messages in a wide range of situations where traditional infrastructure is lacking or intermittent, and communication with others over dispersed or changing physical terrain is essential. For instance, a growing body of research is showing how Search and Rescue (SAR) teams can greatly benefit from the use of LoRa, specifically when coupled with GPS sensors, and especially when complimented by line-of-sight LoRa repeaters.
The most popular of these indie LoRa communication systems is Meshtastic by far. For hobbyists just getting started in the world of LoRa mesh communications, it is the easiest way to get up, running, and texting with others in your area that also happen to have a Meshtastic-enabled device. It also facilitates direct communication with other nodes using end-to-end encryption. And by default, a Meshtastic device will repeat messages to others if originating from 3 or fewer nodes (or "hops") away. This means messages tend to propagate farther with the power of the mesh collaborating to make delivery possible. As a single-application use of LoRa, it is an exciting experiment to take part in.
While Reticulum is often put into the same category as Meshtastic, and although both enable communication over LoRa, the comparison breaks down quickly after that. Reticulum is not a single application, but an entire network stack that can be arbitrarily configured to connect through existing TCP/IP, the anonymizing I2P network, directly through a local WiFi connection, or through LoRa radios. The Reticulum network's LXMF transfer protocol allows arbitrary applications to be built on top of it, such as messaging, voice calls, file transfer, and light-weight, text-only browsing. And that's only to name a few applications which have already been developed—the possibilities are endless.
[...] On a more somber note, let's face it: we live in an uncertain world. With the frequency of environmental disasters, political polarization, and infrastructure attacks increasing, the stability of networks we have traditionally relied upon is far from assured.
Yet even with the world as it is, developers are creating new communications networks that have the potential to help in unexpected situations we might find ourselves in. Not only are these technologies built to be useful and resilient, they are also empowering individuals by circumventing censorship and platform control— allowing a way for people to empower each other through sharing resources.
In that way, it can be seen as a technological inheritor of the hopefulness and experimentation—and yes, fun!—that was so present in the early internet. These technologies offer a promising path forward for building our way out of tech dystopia.
(Score: 2) by The Vocal Minority on Saturday July 19, @03:54AM
Why would hobbyists rejoice about Low Rank Adaption?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday July 19, @08:16AM
There's an intro to LoRa, which has been widely deployed for a decade or more (I have about 20 LoRa devices in my house), but what's the good news? TFA is just LoRa 101.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday July 19, @09:03AM
Heltec is fine, both serious industrial/home automation and robotics/tinkering. Though I didn't expected the Americans could accept superior Chinese technology for real. Still mental barriers, even the SN article does not dare to mention the manufacturer name explicitly.
Meshtastic devices are especially interesting for personal autentications on some other, real local networking, as this provides guarantees of local presence. Challenge on mesh, respond on wifi. This topologic constraint makes remote attacks from far much more difficult. In Western Europe, certain underground movements have already built their own anonymized messaging platforms upon that.
Well, I think completely otherwise. For me, tech dystopia is fun.
Just be careful whom you trust. As always, in all the history.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.