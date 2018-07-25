FuguIta has been mentioned here recently.
The creator has released a, "FuguIta desktop environment demo version" featuring:
Desktop environment: xfce-4.20.0
- Web browser: firefox-137.0
- Mailer: thunderbird-128.9.0
- Office: libreoffice-25.2.1.2v0
- Media player: vlc-3.0.21p2
- Audio player: audacious-4.4.2
- Fonts: noto-cjk-20240730, noto-emoji-20240730, noto-fonts-24.9.1v0
From the creator:
I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.
This demo version uses the following features of Fuguita and OpenBSD.
- Automatic file saving at shutdown using the /etc/rc.shutdown file
- Automatic startup using the noasks file
- Automatic login using the xenodm-config file
- Additional partition mounting using the /etc/fuguita/fstab.tail file
- Initialization only at first startup using /etc/rc.firsttime
There's also the example on how to setup the Fluxbox Window Manager, too, for example.
FuguIta is an OpenBSD live CD featuring portable workplace, low hardware requirements, additional software, and partial support for Japanese. This live CD is intended to be as close as possible to the default OpenBSD when installed on a hard disk. - quote source
On February 20, 2025, they celebrated their 20th Anniversary of the public release:
To be precise, it dates back to the release of its predecessor, CD-OpenBSD.
Initially, it was just an experimental project to create an OpenBSD system that could boot from a CD. I never imagined it would last this long.
Now, FuguIta supports three CPU architectures: i386, amd64, and arm64.
It can also be installed and used on a variety of media, including DVDs, USB memory sticks, SD cards, hard disks, and SSDs.
Its use cases have also expanded. While it was originally intended as a way to "try OpenBSD," it is now used not only as a daily PC environment but also as a dedicated machine for servers, routers, and IoT devices.
As a result, FuguIta is now used for various purposes in different countries around the world.
This is all thanks to the continued support of many people over the years:
• Users who downloaded and used FuguIta
• Those who provided valuable feedback, including reviews, questions, and feature requests
• Community members who offered mirror servers and technical support
When I first released CD-OpenBSD 20 years ago, there were many similar OpenBSD-based live systems. However, most of them have ceased development over time, and now FuguIta is likely the only one remaining.
I will continue to develop and release FuguIta for as long as possible.
Thank you for your continued support!
