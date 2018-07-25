To be precise, it dates back to the release of its predecessor, CD-OpenBSD.

Initially, it was just an experimental project to create an OpenBSD system that could boot from a CD. I never imagined it would last this long.

Now, FuguIta supports three CPU architectures: i386, amd64, and arm64.

It can also be installed and used on a variety of media, including DVDs, USB memory sticks, SD cards, hard disks, and SSDs.

Its use cases have also expanded. While it was originally intended as a way to "try OpenBSD," it is now used not only as a daily PC environment but also as a dedicated machine for servers, routers, and IoT devices.

As a result, FuguIta is now used for various purposes in different countries around the world.

This is all thanks to the continued support of many people over the years:

• Users who downloaded and used FuguIta

• Those who provided valuable feedback, including reviews, questions, and feature requests

• Community members who offered mirror servers and technical support

When I first released CD-OpenBSD 20 years ago, there were many similar OpenBSD-based live systems. However, most of them have ceased development over time, and now FuguIta is likely the only one remaining.

I will continue to develop and release FuguIta for as long as possible.

Thank you for your continued support!