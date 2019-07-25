Stories
Infographic: Every Microsoft Acquisition Since 1986

posted by jelizondo on Sunday July 20, @06:18AM
from the triple-e dept.
Techonomics

fliptop writes:

Not much more to say than, damn.

Most of the companies in the list don't ring a bell. I do remember moving dBase data into FoxPro for a company I worked for in the early 90's. And of course the Skype, Nokia and GitHub deals were big news.

I suppose once Bill Gates completes his acquisition of all the farmland in the U.S. he can die happy?

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Sunday July 20, @07:41AM

    by canopic jug (3949) Subscriber Badge on Sunday July 20, @07:41AM (#1410732) Journal

    It's too bad the list does not show details. It just says software instead of naming specific packages, for example. Each acquisition is probably done for one of two reason or both of them.

    • The first reason is to eliminate competition. M$ buys from the bottom of the barrel, usually, and then repackages it and bundles it (illegally) as part of Windows to ensure that the market leader has trouble or goes under.
    • The second reason is debt loading. M$ buys a company and then is able to bureaucratically transfer M$ debt into the new company, thus cooking the books as it has done since the late 1990s [archive.org] and thus being able to hang on until its recurring government bailout.

    Or both reasons at once. They are not mutually exclusive.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by DadaDoofy on Sunday July 20, @08:34PM

    by DadaDoofy (23827) on Sunday July 20, @08:34PM (#1410809)

    Bill Gates, Stewart Resnick, and China walk into a bar...

    The bartender looks up and says,
    "Is this a bar or a USDA land registry?"

    Bill orders a sustainable wheat beer, Stewart asks for water—“from my private aquifer, chilled.”
    China just buys the bar and says, “We’re not drinking—just here for the land.”

