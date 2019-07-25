25/07/19/0023239 story
posted by jelizondo on Sunday July 20, @06:18AM
from the triple-e dept.
from the triple-e dept.
Not much more to say than, damn.
Most of the companies in the list don't ring a bell. I do remember moving dBase data into FoxPro for a company I worked for in the early 90's. And of course the Skype, Nokia and GitHub deals were big news.
I suppose once Bill Gates completes his acquisition of all the farmland in the U.S. he can die happy?
This discussion was created by jelizondo (653) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Infographic: Every Microsoft Acquisition Since 1986 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Sunday July 20, @07:41AM
It's too bad the list does not show details. It just says software instead of naming specific packages, for example. Each acquisition is probably done for one of two reason or both of them.
Or both reasons at once. They are not mutually exclusive.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DadaDoofy on Sunday July 20, @08:34PM
Bill Gates, Stewart Resnick, and China walk into a bar...
The bartender looks up and says,
"Is this a bar or a USDA land registry?"
Bill orders a sustainable wheat beer, Stewart asks for water—“from my private aquifer, chilled.”
China just buys the bar and says, “We’re not drinking—just here for the land.”