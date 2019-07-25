An Anonymous Coward writes:
Microsoft's Copilot finally comes into its own with new AI features like Recall
Buy any new Windows PC and you might notice an unfamiliar key: the Copilot key. Launched in January, it promised quick access to Microsoft's AI Copilot. Yet features were limited, causing critics to wonder: Is this it?
Microsoft Build 2024, the company's annual developer conference, had a reply: No. On 20 May, the company revealed Copilot+ PCs, a new class of Windows computers that exclusively use Qualcomm chips (for now, at least) to power a host of AI features that run on-device. Copilot+ PCs can quickly recall tasks you've completed on the PC, refine simple sketches in Paint, and translate languages in a real-time video call. Microsoft's Surface Laptop and Surface Pro will showcase these features, but they're joined by Copilot+ PCs from multiple laptop partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.
"We wanted to put the best foot forward," said Brett Ostrum, corporate vice president of Surface devices at Microsoft. "When we started this journey, the goal was that Surface was going to ship relevant volumes on [Qualcomm] silicon. And people need to love it."
Windows' Recall is a new way to search
Microsoft revealed several AI features at Build 2024, but the highlight was Recall. Similar to Rewind, an app for the Mac I tried in December 2023, Recall can help Windows users find anything they've seen, heard, or opened on their PC. This includes files, documents, and apps, but also images, videos, and audio. Recall defaults to a scrollable timeline, which is broken up into discrete events detected by Recall, but users can also browse with semantic text search.
It's a simple feature to use, but its implications are vast. If Recall works as advertised, it could fundamentally change how people interact with Windows PCs. There's arguably little need to organize photos from a vacation or carefully file away notes if Recall can find anything, and everything, you've opened on your PC.
"It used to be if you interacted with your PC, you used a command line. Then we came up with the graphical user interface," said Ostrum. "Now, how do you find the things that you are looking for? Recall is a much more natural and richer way to interact with your files."
There's one unavoidable caveat: It's too early to know if Recall will do what Microsoft says. I tried the feature firsthand, and found that it could recall a fictional recipe I asked Microsoft Copilot to create. It did so immediately, and also after several hours had passed. Whether it can do the same next month, or next year, remains to be seen.
While Recall was the star, it was joined by several additional AI features. These include Cocreator, a new feature for Microsoft Paint that uses AI to convert simple sketches into more elaborate digital art, and Live Captions, which captions and translates video in real time. Like Recall, both features lean on a Copilot+ PC's neural processing unit (NPU). That means these features, again like Recall, won't be available on older PCs.
These features are intriguing, but they're shadowed by a concern: privacy. Recall could help you find lost documents, and live translation could lower language barriers, but they only work if Microsoft's AI captures what's happening on your PC. The company hopes to ease these concerns by running AI models on-device and encrypting any data that's stored.
Qualcomm partnership leaves Intel, AMD in the cold
Of course, running an AI model on-device isn't easy. CPUs can handle some AI models, but performance often isn't ideal, and many AI models aren't optimized for the hardware. GPUs are better fit for AI workloads but can draw a lot of power, which shortens battery life.
That's where Qualcomm comes into the picture. Its latest laptop chip, the Snapdragon X Elite, was designed by many of the same engineers responsible for Apple's M1 chip and includes an NPU.
Microsoft's two Copilot+ PCs, the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, both have Snapdragon X Elite processors, and both quote AI performance of up to 45 trillion operations per second. Intel's current Intel Core Ultra processors are a step behind, with quoted AI performance up to 34 trillion operations per second.
That's apparently not enough for Microsoft: All Copilot+ PCs available at launch on 18 June will have Qualcomm chips inside. And many new AI features, including Windows' Recall, only work on Copilot+ PCs. Put simply: If you want to use Recall, you must buy Qualcomm.
Intel and AMD chips will appear in Copilot+ PCs eventually, but Ostrum said that may not happen until the end of 2024 or early 2025.
"We will continue to partner with [Intel and AMD] when it makes sense," said Ostrum. "There is both an element of how much performance there is, but there's also an element of how efficient that performance is [...] we don't want [AI] to be taxing multiple hours of battery life at a given time." Ostrum says activating AI features like Windows' Recall on a Copilot+ PC shaves no more than 30 to 40 minutes off a laptop's battery life, and all of Microsoft's battery-life quotes for Surface devices (which promise up to 15 hours of Web browsing and 22 hours of video playback) assume Copilot+ AI features are turned on.
It's unusual to see a major Windows product launch without Intel at the forefront of it, but that underscores Microsoft's belief that features like Recall only work on hardware that prioritizes AI performance and efficiency. If Microsoft has it their way, the Copilot key won't be a fad. It'll be the most important key on every Windows PC.
So, are you getting one or staying as far as away as you can?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Sunday July 20, @11:29AM (34 children)
I'm going to pass. I'm staying away as far as I can. I might be forced to have one at work. But it's never going to come home with me. It's never going to touch anything of mine.
I'm seriously contemplating if I can really "boost" up some of the older machines I have, we are talking about 30+ years old here. Really evaluation what I use some of the machines for. Boost it with an ungodly amount of RAM, boost some CPU speed, replace the storage and the monitor. But keep the old beyond that. Cause I don't need or want this fancy new OS of the future. It doesn't do anything for me as far as functionality. I'm thinking of boosting up one of my SE/30 machines. It's mostly used as a type writer anyway.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Sunday July 20, @11:53AM (11 children)
Cause I don't need or want this fancy new OS of the future.
That is only until the digital restrictions management (DRM) technology baked into what has replaced web pages demands it of your computer which won't run without TPM 3 being turned on. Banks, streaming, online games, and many others seem to aiming to head down that path.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday July 20, @01:39PM (8 children)
That is an ever increasing risk. You already see this when it comes to be people that use their smartphones to have their bank-app on it. If the phone gets to old and can't take the newer updates you'll lose bank-access.
That said if this happens me and my bank will go separate ways. I'm already annoyed with them for other reasons so have scouted the market for a replacement. Which I have found.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by mcgrew on Sunday July 20, @03:56PM (6 children)
That said if this happens me and my bank will go separate ways
DUDE, using a phone's internet for ANY commercial activity is BEGGING to have your ID stolen! You've never forgotten your phone? Had it stolen? Let someone use it in an emergency? You've never heard of a man in the middle attack?
For commerce, either drive to the store or use your computer!
And APP? Your banking doesn't need any app besides a web browser! I pay all my bills over the internet, but I'm not ignorant enough to put my SSN or CC# in my PHONE! I get on one of my computers and log into their web site with Firefox.
A telephone should NOT need security! Mine doesn't.
(Score: 4, Informative) by chucky on Sunday July 20, @05:08PM (2 children)
There are banks which want you to use an app instead of a browser, because the app is a single-purpose browser and they can force you to update it via app store, while it’s hard to keep everyone’s browser up to date, without dangerous plugins and not compromised.
(Score: 4, Informative) by hendrikboom on Monday July 21, @12:13AM (1 child)
The bank I use seems to consider their phone app to be more secure than an affiated bank's automatic teller machine. They insist on the phone app for depositing large cheques.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Unixnut on Monday July 21, @03:38PM
Same here, more and more banks are basically relegating their websites to 2nd class support. Most recently my bank stopped offering international transfers via their website. The option just wasn't there one day when I logged in to transfer some money abroad. When I asked them about it they told me they no longer offer international transfers via the website and "to use the app instead". I am sure that at some point they will just kill their web portals and make you use the app or not have a bank account.
As for visiting in person, the banks round here have been shutting their branches all over the place "for cost cutting", so the option of doing it in person is becoming rarer and rarer as well.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday July 20, @05:35PM (1 child)
Here using the phone and their bank-app is becoming more and more common as far as I can tell. There is also the internet option. Or you could walk into the bank and pay bills and such over the counter if you don't mind paying like $10 extra per bill. Or you can mail them in via snailmail. I use the last option.
My phone is for calls and SMS, I'm like smartphone-grandpa even tho I'm just middle aged.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RS3 on Sunday July 20, @08:08PM
I'm mostly with you. I use the phone for, well, phone calls. I hate text but I'll use it for a few words here and there, no long paragraphs. I can't type on a tiny screen. I wish they'd never expanded text beyond 140 characters (or whatever the original limit was). I have one web browser that I'll check mostly news and weather, one email account. Essentially no added apps. They all want too many permissions.
The phone comes with too many built-in apps that have too much access to everything including contacts, phone calls, camera, etc.
I still mail some snailmail checks to pay some bills. I pay a couple of them by debit card from a limited $ account. One (mortgage) I pay by direct transfer, but only by my permission each time. NO auto-pay anything ever.
I do go to the bank once a month to do a $ transfer to the debit / checking account. It's close and it's nice to have human contact. If they ever close branches and take away the human contact element, I'll move to another bank or federal credit union that still has brick and mortar branches.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday July 20, @06:39PM
The level of security quality control I have observed inside the financial world (for instance: Gas station POS terminals), is atrocious beyond belief. I can't begin to imagine what absolutely hideously insecure processes most banks use to build, operate and maintain their "Android / iOS native app" systems.
As you said, if you must bank on phone, at least use a web-app - not that it's 100% secure, but its security layers are a bit more scrutinized than app-store apps and their perpetual updates. The browser is, in essence, your OS layer. Android / iOS change their security models more than yearly - the number of undisclosed zero day exploits in that arena is... unknowable, but bound to be large.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @03:14AM
Me, I don't use a phone app, or even a web browser. When I need to interact with the bank, I go to the bank.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Sunday July 20, @03:48PM (1 child)
They basically already removed the ability to use Google for anything without HTTPS despite the fact that it's only needed for commerce.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Sunday July 20, @06:41PM
I'm no fan of the CA certificate security model behind https, but the idea of all web traffic being at least somewhat secure from eavesdroppers isn't a bad one. If nothing else, it wastes more of the intercept analysts' time sifting through a bunch of encrypted traffic that has no value, instead of only the valuable traffic being encrypted.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday July 20, @01:04PM (8 children)
I don't think it's a Windows feature, we have a Windows 10 laptop on the home network that doesn't do this, but when I fire up my Windows 11 work laptop with the corporate image on it, it makes thousands upon thousands of requests to the DNS - so much so that PiHole was throttling it at default settings - no other device in our home network (of nearly 100 devices) comes close. Looking at those addresses, many of them are corporate domains, but a sizeable chunk are rando-companies around the globe. An HR firm in the Middle East, government websites in South America and Europe, random small companies all over Asia - and this is the "corporate approved secure IT image" we are required to use for work...
As for "remembers everything" - Home Assistant has been a nice demonstration of how that works. Before Home Assistant "cloud services" took care of our smart switches and other devices, quietly doing what we asked - plus who knows what else, but it was out of sight our of mind. Home Assistant processes everything locally, and shows you the logs. When did a particular door open on the 23rd of June? The logs show you every open and close event to the second, for a month as default - or however long you set it to retain. CO2 sensor readings? Once a minute, for a month. Temperature and Humidity? Same. Light switches? On/Off, color temp, brightness - the works, all settings recorded in one second resolution. I haven't delved into Music Assistant's logs, but I assume they are the same, every song played, every volume setting change, etc.
Think about all that data about you in the cloud... I was paranoid about setting Vacation Mode on my smart thermostat - my upbringing tells me that's a red-flag for home invaders: Easy target here, they buy expensive new gadgets for their house and they're even telling you how long they're planning to be away. As a result, I faked the address input to the system - if my neighbors get broken into while I'm away on a thermostat announced vacation, A) I don't like them much anyway, and B) there's a big red flag about how much you can't trust the cloud service, and C) they have a bunch of yappy dogs (big part of A) so those will probably discourage the home invaders before they actually break in.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @03:23AM (7 children)
Why on earth is your corporate-image Win11 doing all this globetrotting??
I spent some time observing Win11 with wireshark, because it was doing something I didn't recognize... turned out Microsoft is using Amazon's CDN for load-balancing updates.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 21, @04:24PM (6 children)
Running theory in our department is that they're running some kind of private Tor scheme where they can bounce traffic around to mask origins for certain uses, but that's just a guess based on overheard snippets in passing meetings. Whatever it is, it's pretty extreme - when I fire up that laptop it's accounting for over 50% of my home DNS hits for 5+ minutes, that with two young adults and a three older adults actively browsing the web on other devices, plus scores of IoT devices humming away in the background. The IoT widgets are mostly doing local network name lookups once a minute, but that turns out to be a significant (5-10%) chunk of our baseline DNS usage.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @04:30PM (5 children)
Huh. Modern corporate communication clearly is nothing like the old days.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 21, @04:48PM (4 children)
100k employees scattered on (at least) four continents, there's a fair amount of compartmentalization...
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @05:01PM (3 children)
Ah. That probably explains it. And there's one corporate image to bind them all.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 21, @05:33PM (2 children)
>one corporate image to in the darkness bind them
all.
Not all. I only fire up the corporate image less than 2 hours a month on average the past 3 years.
A co-worker used to develop on the corporate image, switched to a vanilla (company supplied) Macbook Pro and "man, this thing FLIES!" Yeah, dude, what do you think I've been hinting to all of you for the past 10 years about using Linux native to develop. It's not that Linux is so much faster than Windows, it's that Linux is so much faster than the corporate image Windows...
When I was "acquired" we were developing our product in Slackware, so my dev laptop was an "eat the dogfood" Slackware image. Corporate drones swept in and handed us five year old laptops with "the company approved image" to use "for all company related business." A build of the application software that took 5 minutes in Slackware was taking hours on the corporate image, and OS updates through the network - which the corporate image shuffles through headquarters for deep packet inspection - that jumped up from 30 minutes and reliable to usually fails after 4-6 hours, never finishes unless you get lucky overnight (when the corporate traffic is low.) When I finally got to meet my new boss I asked him: "really?" he didn't say anything, but averted his vision down and shook his head no... nobody actually uses that image for dev work.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @06:08PM
[shaking head] Gotta wonder how much that cost them in wasted man-hours....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @01:13AM
Especially plain Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021. Disadvantages: no Microsoft store stuff. Less telemetry, no Cortana, less/no ads.
Worse if you use corporate image Windows with spinning rust HDDs. One of our clients has Windows machine like that - and it takes ages to boot up and get to login screen. There's the AV, there's the data loss prevention stuff, and tons of other stuff. And this is Windows 10. Windows 11 would probably be even slower...
(Score: 4, Informative) by mcgrew on Sunday July 20, @03:45PM (1 child)
Me, too. In fact, I'm not buying any new computer that isn't guaranteed to run Linux. I've been using MS since DOS 1.1 and every "upgrade" they ever did (with the exception of DOS 6.2) was a downgrade.
With Windows 95 I had to write convoluted batch files for every DOS game. Yes, they were self-changing batch files but they worked. Click on a DOS game and it was a batch file that renamed autoexec.bat, renamed a file for the DOS game to autoexec, rebooted, and at the end of the game files were renamed again and the computer booted back into Windows.
Every "upgrade" seems to break something. I have a $25 text to speech program an update broke, haven't tried it lately. Upgrades and updates have broken Audacity many times; I've stopped using the Windows build, Linux is recording KSHE as I type this on the Windows computer.
Why can't corporations learn that removing features is NOT an upgrade!!??
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday July 20, @04:05PM
32 Meg partitions were tight by the time they shipped 4.0 which supported 2 GB partitions.
I liked how v5 could load into upper memory to free ram, for a couple months developers didn't use all that ram so things worked well, rapidly you "needed" v5 to get the increased amount of ram.
6 and up started going downhill with doublespace dblspace whatever its called.
Around then I was installing linux and got out of the MS arena except for games. Nothing's really changed since 1993 in that regard LOL.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @03:09AM (10 children)
30 years seems a bit extreme, tho I do run a 22 year old DOS-only box (3GHz P4). And in the basement there's a 32 year old 286 that still works.
The most souped-up is the 11 year old workstation... maxed out at 8-core 4GHz Xeon and 256GB RAM, so it's more machine than the much newer laptop. I've been kinda collecting up what Win10/11 software I expect to need from now until the end of time, and can't see why I'd need a Win12 version of CorelDraw when I still mostly use one from 20 years ago, and therefore will not need Win12 and beyond, nor whatever the hell this polluted hardware is supposed to be. Because I am not going where they're headed, and I do not want AI slop in everything I do. Updates can be still disabled, unencumbered hardware still exists, and if I need a newer OS, yonder is the linux box.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 21, @04:29PM (9 children)
30 years is extreme for "cutting edge" applications. We had a student intern in 1997 who was whining that his 3 year old Pentium desktop wasn't powerful enough to play WinAmp while he "worked." But, if you don't care to watch videos or "hear Biff bark" - those machines could already pretty much keep up with most speed of thought operations like word processing without feeling laggy - on their contemporary OSs and software. Put them on Win11 and they might take a year or more just to boot up.
I actually bought at N100 system that came with Win11 pre-installed, and it was glacial to get going - 20 minutes or more - and that was the "manufacturer recommended OS" (I smell a kickback from M$ for that, on the order of: pay us $5 per machine license and we'll give you back $100K per 10,000 machines sold if you promote Windows 11 as your "recommended OS".) Anyway, however long it took to boot Windows, it was quicker to install and boot Ubuntu from a USB and be at a working desktop than it was to go through the pre-installed Win11 setup process.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @04:56PM (8 children)
In 1997 I was running WinAmp on a P233/128MB RAM with no difficulty at all. On a P60 from three years before, with the usual max-out of 16MB RAM, it mighta been a bit much. But WinAmp makes a pretty good benchmark for minimal usability.
Something is wrong for your N100 to be that slow even with Win11... it should boot in about 20 seconds if it has decent storage and even minimal RAM. And about a minute even with spinning rust.
For comparison, my netbook (both the newest in the house, and the slowest system I own that's less than 20 years old) has a much-slower Celeron N4020 and only 4GB RAM, eMMC storage, and the Win11 it came with runs adequately well. Takes about 30 seconds for startup, not slick, but not laggy either. It will run VirtualBox with Win2K, but not with XP.
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/5157vs3683/Intel-N100-vs-Intel-Celeron-N4020 [cpubenchmark.net]
I knew a guy who developed driver software on a 386SX16 with 4MB RAM, and had somehow got Win95 running on it. He said it took 15 minutes to boot, but was all right after that. I've had Win2K on a 486DX4-100 with 8mb RAM -- took five minutes to start, but once going was actually decent. I heard someone got Win11 running on a P4 3GHz. That's about 1/4th the speed of my netbook, so yeah, it probably took a few minutes to gear up.
Agreed the current Windows setup process is complete garbage. It seems to be patterned after the stupidity iOS does after every major update, are you sure you don't want to use OUR idea of how your phone should work?? except Microsoft fed it steroids and toxic waste.
I loathe Ubuntu and Gnome to the point that Win10 suddenly looked much better... we are a KDE household here. :D
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 21, @05:25PM (7 children)
I agree that something was wrong with the N100 - it was nigh un-useable. I believe the spec is 8GB RAM and an SSD. The worst of it was the "Hello Windows" setup process, but even after that torture session the boot times were dismal.
I believe it was a P60 era machine (1994-ish) the intern was bitching about - like, can't listen to music and compile code at the same time...
I got 286 machines to do some pretty remarkable graphics animation with various hacks (like erasing byte-at-a-time instead of pixel-at-a-time) back in those days, but that was on DOS which basically stayed out of the way.
> Microsoft fed it steroids and toxic waste.
I just recently logged into an account that has been unused on our Win10 laptop for a couple of years - surprise! Edge and the M$tore have launchers pinned to the bar, I know I didn't do that and they weren't there the last time we opened that account.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @06:30PM (6 children)
Yeah, every time Win 10/11 does an update, some crap appears that wasn't there before. Or disappears without notice. OS by committee ("a creature with six or more legs, and no brain").
The most nuts was the netbook that I bought used with a clean Win10 Pro install., Over the next few long-updates-short, it grew the full activated version of Microsoft Office, then lost that and grew 365-activated instead, then lost that and whined I needed a sub, and eventually turned itself into Win10 Home. Yes, it did a self-downgrade just from doing an update. I'm startin' to think it might look better with KDE Mobile on it.
I've seen apparently-I-have-a-subscription?? 365 appear before, but never so much coming and going. For what it does I didn't much care, but can we at least be consistent??
For what they were those XT and 286 class PCs could do pretty well, and when resources are cramped and scant, you optimize in every way possible. Sadly, that has been largely lost in this era of a mainframe in every pocket, and we need max horsepower just to process words and view web pages, yet it's not any faster than when we ran WordPerfect and WebSpyder** on a DOS 286.
** Good heavens. Arachne is still with us. New version just 3 years back!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arachne_(web_browser) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 21, @08:49PM (5 children)
We had a series of nettop PCs around 2008-2012, they served as general purpose desktops and HTPCs... they were great, and slowly but surely Windows OS updates nerfed them into oblivion. I converted some to Linux and they lived on until hardware issues finally got them around 6-7 years of age, but my wife wasn't ready to go to Linux desktop - yet, so she ended up converting to laptops ever since.
Back in the day, I used to bitch that the OS was too bloated on the 286 machines, and that with proper software stacks my 6502 machine could do just about anything the 286s were doing just as snappy, snappier in many aspects. The main thing those 8-bit machines lacked was high resolution graphics (and the ability to directly address more than 64K of RAM... but who would ever need to process a more than 30 pages of a document at a time, anyway?)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @10:55PM (4 children)
"...but who would ever need to process a more than 30 pages of a document at a time, anyway?"
WordPerfect for DOS could process pages up to whatever was half your disk space (the theoretical single-document size limit was something ridiculous like 2GB), yet used very little RAM. Trick was no matter how big the document, it only loaded the current page, and being WPDOS was written in assembly, it was still blazing fast to reach for the next page on demand.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 22, @12:10AM (3 children)
>WordPerfect for DOS could process pages up to whatever was half your disk space
My Atari 800 5.25" floppy drive held 88kB per diskette, and it was S L O W. So, yeah, when I ran a BBS I stored the messages on the diskette, but I did a LOT of predictive pre-loading so when the 300 baud modem user selected a message to read, that sucker was streaming at them at a full 30cps, no pauses. 1200 baud modem users generally ran 60cps or higher on average, which was so blazing fast they'd have to pause playback because they couldn't read that fast, and of course when they unpaused to continue a long message it was all buffered up and would blast at them at a full 120cps, with automatic page pausing.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Tuesday July 22, @12:28AM (2 children)
I bow to your superior patience :D
My first modem was 2400 baud, acquired from DAK's fire sale for the princely sum of $5. You could sure tell a lot about the BBS hardware by how fast or slow the text came across...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 22, @03:13AM (1 child)
I got in the game in the summer of 1984, hardwired 300 baud modems were the new stuff - people who came before me had acoustically coupled modems which were quite a bit more expensive and less reliable.
I upgraded to 1200 in 1985 I think, and kind of faded away from the BBS scene after that. In the 1990s I got back in the game with a 28.8kBaud modem and went DSL from there.
The software thing I did with BBS was to optimize the server which was written in BASIC. I found a critical section and re-implemented that in assembly - basically infinitely speeding up that nugget, and then fooled around with predictive loading from disk to RAM. Before I massaged that BBS server it was clunky and full of long pauses even for 300baud users, like most BBS software at the time.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Tuesday July 22, @03:54AM
I came later to the party, but yeah, I noticed how much BBS software sucked. (Except for Wildcat, which I liked.) Then again, the whole field was still pretty raw, and everyone was groping in the dark. Kudos to you for fixing what you could.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Gaaark on Sunday July 20, @02:24PM (1 child)
What will the key do for me in linux?
Oh, that's right... it won't give away all my personal information and data when i press it. That's nice.
How about you?
(And when i see the name Ostrum, i have warm thoughts of Willy Wonka, not Mordor. Times they are a changin')
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Sunday July 20, @04:00PM
It will warn you against buying that particular computer! I'm certainly not buying one.
Have you read the Nooze [nooze.org]?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 20, @02:59PM (5 children)
Just imagine: Now your PC will be running with full GPU, 100% of the time. Your battery life will go from 4 hours to 13 minutes! Yay!
Power grids the world over will buckle under this new load, every PC going from 97% idle to 95% CPU usage *and* full GPU usage, 97% of the time.
From Googoyle dropping their "Don't Be Evil" motto to Microsoft adopting a "Kill All Humans" stance, the world really is changing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mcgrew on Sunday July 20, @04:03PM (4 children)
The power drain from desktop computers, all home use, and if every automobile were electric pales in comparison to the vast amounts of power giant data centers and AI consume.
Have you read the Nooze [nooze.org]?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday July 20, @06:47PM (2 children)
Our power bill has a $30 admin component, subtracting that out, our usage charges vary between $150 and $450 per month. The difference? Weather. In particularly hot months, nearly 70% of our electric usage goes to our A/C.
This with over a dozen computers in the house, half of which run 24/7/365.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday July 20, @09:40PM (1 child)
Venting the computers directly outside isn't viable?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 21, @04:19PM
The outside air has a dewpoint of 75F and yesterday we hit a peak temp of 103F - it's not the best air for CPU cooling, even when it's not filled with pollen.
Plus, the CPU heat component is trivial compared with the solar heat gain - the house was built 60 years ago, insulation is sketchy at best.
I do select my computers for low power consumption, and during cooling months there's an additional power load of 1.3x theoretical, probably closer to 1.5x from pumping their heat outside. In the winter months that turns into a 0.7x factor since the heat pump isn't working as hard because the CPUs (and refrigerator and lights and television and other appliances) heat is helping to keep the house warm.
I'm in the middle of a project to bring more outside air into the house because we're starting to have more people (in addition to the propane stove) inside the house all day/night and the CO2 levels are getting up to 1500ppm and more - indicating we're nice and air-tight - too air tight for 5-6 people in the space all day. But, more pressing today, I put a water sprinkler on the roof for approx 1000sqft of evaporative cooling because it's just too damn hot lately, even inside with all the A/C units working at max capacity. It won't be a dramatic fast effect because we do have some insulation, but the least insulated room in the house just lost tree shading last year in a hurricane, so we need something to make up for that until the next trees grow into their shading role. There is some bamboo in a good location for shading that roof too, but it's pretty fickle about when it's ready to grow over 15' tall...
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday July 21, @03:25AM
Or why some of these impending data centers are trying to get improved for their very own dedicated nuclear power plants.
(Score: 5, Informative) by VLM on Sunday July 20, @04:07PM
The point isn't that the PC will remember everything, its that when (not if) you get virus infection THAT will have permanent access to literally everything you've ever done.
(Score: 4, Informative) by number11 on Sunday July 20, @04:26PM
Note that this article is from May 2024, it's over a year old.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday July 20, @06:31PM (2 children)
I didn't want Recall when it was announced. NOBODY wanted Recall when it was announced. I still don't want it.
I could use a keyboard with an extra super / hyper key though. I'll just change the keycap to something not Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday July 20, @06:53PM
I'm very happy with my Keychron Q2 65% - it's got the knob which is pretty handy for volume control - when I remember it's there. I prefer the small footprint with fewer keys instead of having a bunch of special purpose keys that don't exist on any other terminals I ever use. The f1/f2 modifier keys make up for any missing keys (mostly back tick, tilde the Fn keys for me).
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday July 22, @11:25AM
> I could use a keyboard with an extra super / hyper key though. I'll just change the keycap to something not Microsoft.
Don't we already have that with the "Windows" key? What do you use that for? Currently it just takes up space on all my keyboards, last thing I need is yet another useless key.