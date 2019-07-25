https://distrowatch.com/dwres.php?resource=showheadline&story=20030
Clear Linux is a rolling release, highly optimized distribution developed by Intel. Or, it is now more accurate to say it "was", since Intel has decided to abruptly discontinue the project. Just one day after the project's latest snapshot, the following announcement was published on the distribution's forum: "Effective immediately, Intel will no longer provide security patches, updates, or maintenance for Clear Linux OS, and the Clear Linux OS GitHub repository will be archived in read-only mode. So, if you're currently using Clear Linux OS, we strongly recommend planning your migration to another actively maintained Linux distribution as soon as possible to ensure ongoing security and stability."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday July 20, @03:56PM
The people who paid for it seemed to want a guarantee that made up marketing benchmarking numbers would be the best possible for Intel (no intentional hidden slowdowns or "optimizations" that coincidentally don't make Intel look good). The threat does not seem to exist in practice and there wasn't enough marketing buzz for the effort, so axe it.
The people who used it for grassroots purposes seem to want Alpine but prefer Intel pays for it or something like that WRT general purpose and goals.
Alpine seems to have taken over as the world's general purpose OS now that Debian/Ubuntu has gone corporate. I don't see the point of "it does what Alpine does except Intel funds it"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 20, @04:02PM
Hitting the end of Moore's law, algorithmic efficiency will become key/king. Clear Linux strove for that.
I'd always hoped it would become something like the Debian (pre-systemd) of Linux world, providing optimized patches that other distros could build on top of. Gentoo, for example, would have been an excellent candidate. Probably Arch, too.
For my uses, the "take it or leave it" stance that it had along with Ubuntu (as opposed to Gentoo USE flags), and the rolling-release "this is the version that you get" combine with the new and different package manager made me not actually use it.
Alas, a noble goal, perhaps in a hundred years or so something akin to Clear will come about again.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by dwilson98052 on Sunday July 20, @04:10PM (1 child)
....pretty screwed right now. They have more issues than they've ever had and a lot of them are long term issues, for them.... things like screwing their entire 13/14th gen user base and LYING to the entire world about their issues right up to the last minute has ensure a lot of new AMD customers. between that and all the security issues and poor performing patches and workarounds nobody I know wants anything to do with intel anymore, at least not at their BS premium pricing.
Intel f'ed up, now they're paying the price... and it's great.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday July 20, @04:36PM
20 years ago Intel F-ed up de-prioritizing thermal/power efficiency and AMD almost ate their lunch back then, too.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday July 20, @04:14PM (1 child)
Intel's best efforts can't make Intel silicon faster enough to make it stand out from AMD, ARM, or Snapdragon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 20, @07:13PM
(Score: 2) by YeaWhatevs on Sunday July 20, @04:19PM (2 children)
Hard to see why this existed. Maybe the bootloader parts will live on separately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 20, @08:56PM (1 child)
Just a hunch, but Intel would be best at optimizing code to be run on Intel CPUs. Hopefully it's obvious how that would/could/should help their marketing.
Over the years they've provided quite a lot of example code, compilers, assemblers, and optimization guidelines.
It's also possible they could de-optimize the code regarding AMD CPUs, but that's very doubtful because people would figure that out immediately and it'd make Intel look bad (worse).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by YeaWhatevs on Monday July 21, @04:07AM
Except they didn't. If you look at the project website, they just turned the optimization flags to max. Nothing to see here. They also messed with the boot loader, that part might be something to keep, maybe
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ElizabethGreene on Sunday July 20, @08:01PM (4 children)
Slamming the door on support with zero spin-down time is pretty awful . RIP anyone that built dependencies on top of this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 20, @09:03PM (3 children)
Hopefully someone will take over the codebase and keep it going.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 20, @10:15PM (2 children)
Which bit in particular is worth salvaging? Why wouldn't it already be included if it's faster?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 20, @10:23PM
Is there only one way to optimize compiles?
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Tuesday July 22, @02:46PM
I'm not aware of the specifics; I'm just putting myself in the shoes of someone that built and shipped some project based on this. They just learned that they have to either fork and support their own distro or port their project to a new OS with no runway time to make the change.