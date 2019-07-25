Clear Linux is a rolling release, highly optimized distribution developed by Intel. Or, it is now more accurate to say it "was", since Intel has decided to abruptly discontinue the project. Just one day after the project's latest snapshot, the following announcement was published on the distribution's forum: "Effective immediately, Intel will no longer provide security patches, updates, or maintenance for Clear Linux OS, and the Clear Linux OS GitHub repository will be archived in read-only mode. So, if you're currently using Clear Linux OS, we strongly recommend planning your migration to another actively maintained Linux distribution as soon as possible to ensure ongoing security and stability."