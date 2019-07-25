Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Information Technology Organization of Iran (ITOI), the government body that develops and implements IT services for the country, is looking for suppliers of cloud computing.
The org[anisation] recently posted a notification of its desire to evaluate, grade, and rank cloud players to assess their suitability to host government services.
At the end of the exercise, the organization hopes to have a panel of at least three cloud operators capable of handling government services.
The government agency will base its assessments on compliance with standards such as ISO 27017 and ISO 27018, which define controls for secure cloud computing and protection of personally identifiable information.
ITOI also expects companies that participate in its evaluation to be compliant with the NIST SP 800-145 definition of cloud computing.
Yes, Iran recognizes that NIST – the USA’s National Institute of Standards and Technology – despite regarding America as a trenchant enemy.
ITOI has cast the net wide, by seeking cloud operators with the capacity to deliver IaaS, PaaS, or SaaS. Service providers that deliver private, public, hybrid or community clouds are also welcome, as are service providers who specialize in security, monitoring, support services, or cloud migration.
Organizations that pass ITOI’s tests will earn a “cloud service rating certificate” that makes them eligible for inclusion on a list of authorized cloud services providers.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday July 20, @08:59PM (1 child)
That should be a fairly limited amount of cloud-suppliers tho. They would have to be internal, Russian, Chinese or Brics of some kind. No western Cloud supplier is going to touch Iran with a pole, unless it's a sanctioned sting operation. I'm sure there is a friendly corporation already setup for just this kind of things by their arch-enemy to the west that are going to offer best deal ever. Special friendship price just for you ...
It's almost as if they think all those exploding phones in Lebanon earlier was some kind of fluke.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday July 20, @09:46PM
Yeah, i'd say the US and the 'Five Eyes' (or whatever it may be now) will be very interested in hosting for them.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 5, Insightful) by gawdonblue on Sunday July 20, @09:19PM (1 child)
Save yourself the bother and stay away from "cloud".
It's anything but cheaper.
The administration is not less, only different.
Outages still occur, but not when it's convenient for you.
Something breaks and you have no idea who changed what and the provider denies touching anything so you have to do your own investigations anyway. Eventually you find out what they did change, and try to get them to revert it. Good luck with that.
Particularly if you already have a half decent IT Ops crowd then stay with your own hardware.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hendrikboom on Sunday July 20, @11:48PM
But if it's in the "cloud", might it be harder for an opponent to mount a *physical* attack on the data?
The opponent will have to figure out where your data are.
Figuring that out is likely easier if your data is in a well-known building with teams of security guards patrolling around it.
Of course, attacking it electronically is a different matter.