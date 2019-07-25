An Anonymous Coward writes:
Open, free, and completely ignored: The strange afterlife of Symbian
The result of the pioneering joint Psion and Nokia smartphone effort is still out there on GitHub.
Smartphones are everywhere. They are entirely commoditized now. Most of them run Android, which uses the Linux kernel. The rest run Apple's iOS, which uses the same XNU kernel as macOS. As we've said before, they're not Unix-like, they really are Unix™.
There have been a bunch of others. BlackBerry tried hard with BB10, but even a decade ago, it was over. It was based on QNX and Qt, and both of those are doing fine. We reported last year that QNX 8 is free to use again. Palm's WebOS ended up with HP and now runs in LG smart TVs – but it's Linux underneath.
The most radical, though, was probably Symbian. The Register covered it at length back in the day, notably the epic Psion: the Last Computer feature, followed by the two-part Symbian, The Secret History, and Symbian UI Wars features.
Built from scratch in the late 1990s in the then-relatively new C++, it evolved into a real-time microkernel OS for handhelds, with the radical EKA2 microkernel designed by Dennis May and documented in detail in the book Symbian OS Internals. There's also The
Symbian OS Architecture Sourcebook [PDF]. An official version of the source code is on GitHub, and other copies are out there.
We liked this description from CHERI Project boffin David Chisnall:
The original Symbian kernel was nothing special, but EKA2 (which is the one described in the amazing Symbian Internals book) was a thing of beauty. It had a realtime nano-kernel (does not allocate memory) that could run both an RTOS and a richer application stack.
It was a victim of poor timing: the big advantage was the ability to run both the apps and the phone stack on the same core, but it came along as Arm cores became cheap enough that just sticking two in the SoC was cheap enough.
Before Nokia was assimilated and digested by Microsoft, it open sourced the OS, and despite some licensing concerns, it's still there.
It strikes this vulture as odd that while work continues on some ground-up FOSS OS projects in C++, such as the Genode OS, or
Serenity OS, which we looked at in 2022,the more complete Symbian, which shipped on millions of devices and for a while had a thriving third-party application market, languishes ignored.
(Incidentally, the Serenity OS project lead has moved on to the independent Ladybird browser, which we looked at in 2023. Work on the OS continues, now community-led.)
Symbian's progenitor, Psion EPOC32, predates much of the standardization of C++ – much as BeOS did. We've seen comments that it was not easy to program, but tools such as P.I.P.S. made it easier. Nokia wasted vast effort on multiple incompatible UIs, which have been blamed for tearing Symbian apart, but none of that matters now: adapt some existing FOSS stuff, and forget backwards compatibility. Relatively few of the apps were FOSS, and who needs touchscreen phone apps on a Raspberry Pi anyway? Qt would be ideal – it's a native C++ tool too.
Fans of all manner of 20th century proprietary OSes from AmigaOS to OS/2 bemoan that these never went open source. Some of BeOS made it into PalmOS Cobalt but that sank. Palm even mulled basing an Arm version of PalmOS on Symbian, but the deal fell through.
Some of those OSes have been rebuilt from scratch, including AmigaOS as AROS and BeOS as Haiku. But they run on Intel. Neither runs natively on Arm, and yet Symbian sits there ignored. Sometimes you can't even give the good stuff away.
by Liam Proven // Thu 17 Jul 2025 // 07:27 UTC
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Monday July 21, @06:30AM
... Was "signed by Symbian"
Billed as a guarantee of security, it was actually a vice-like strangle-hold on third party developers, and horrendous for user experience.
You bought an app, and a few months later, it was upgraded, but the developer had to pay for this each time, so you did too. If you did not buy the upgrade,
the version you had died. This gave the user experience of "you buy something, and then they snatch it back".
The consequences were:
On top of which, the security issue was seen as insignificant (probably in part because it worked, so there were few security breaches).
For both developers and users, Symbian felt like a noose round your neck. Making apps felt like you had to pay to be allowed to do work.
With the appearance of Android, that is what killed Symbian.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!