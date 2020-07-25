Those definitions emerged from the work of Juris Hartmanis, a pioneering computer scientist who had experience making do with limited resources. He was born in 1928 into a prominent Latvian family, but his childhood was disrupted by the outbreak of World War II. Occupying Soviet forces arrested and executed his father, and after the war Hartmanis finished high school in a refugee camp. He went on to university, where he excelled even though he couldn't afford textbooks.

In 1960, while working at the General Electric research laboratory in Schenectady, New York, Hartmanis met Richard Stearns, a graduate student doing a summer internship. In a pair of groundbreaking papers they established precise mathematical definitions for time and space. These definitions gave researchers the language they needed to compare the two resources and sort problems into complexity classes.

As it happened, they started at Cornell University, where Hartmanis moved in 1965 to head the newly established computer science department. Under his leadership it quickly became a center of research in complexity theory, and in the early 1970s, a pair of researchers there, John Hopcroft and Wolfgang Paul, set out to establish a precise link between time and space.

Hopcroft and Paul knew that to resolve the P versus PSPACE problem, they'd have to prove that you can't do certain computations in a limited amount of time. But it's hard to prove a negative. Instead, they decided to flip the problem on its head and explore what you can do with limited space. They hoped to prove that algorithms given a certain space budget can solve all the same problems as algorithms with a slightly larger time budget. That would indicate that space is at least slightly more powerful than time — a small but necessary step toward showing that PSPACE is larger than P.

With that goal in mind, they turned to a method that complexity theorists call simulation, which involves transforming existing algorithms into new ones that solve the same problems, but with different amounts of space and time. To understand the basic idea, imagine you're given a fast algorithm for alphabetizing your bookshelf, but it requires you to lay out your books in dozens of small piles. You might prefer an approach that takes up less space in your apartment, even if it takes longer. A simulation is a mathematical procedure you could use to get a more suitable algorithm: Feed it the original, and it'll give you a new algorithm that saves space at the expense of time.

Algorithm designers have long studied these space-time trade-offs for specific tasks like sorting. But to establish a general relationship between time and space, Hopcroft and Paul needed something more comprehensive: a space-saving simulation procedure that works for every algorithm, no matter what problem it solves. They expected this generality to come at a cost. A universal simulation can't exploit the details of any specific problem, so it probably won't save as much space as a specialized simulation. But when Hopcroft and Paul started their work, there were no known universal methods for saving space at all. Even saving a small amount would be progress.

The breakthrough came in 1975, after Hopcroft and Paul teamed up with a young researcher named Leslie Valiant. The trio devised a universal simulation procedure that always saves a bit of space. No matter what algorithm you give it, you'll get an equivalent one whose space budget is slightly smaller than the original algorithm's time budget.

"Anything you can do in so much time, you can also do in slightly less space," Valiant said. It was the first major step in the quest to connect space and time.

But then progress stalled, and complexity theorists began to suspect that they'd hit a fundamental barrier. The problem was precisely the universal character of Hopcroft, Paul and Valiant's simulation. While many problems can be solved with much less space than time, some intuitively seemed like they'd need nearly as much space as time. If so, more space-efficient universal simulations would be impossible. Paul and two other researchers soon proved that they are indeed impossible, provided you make one seemingly obvious assumption: Different chunks of data can't occupy the same space in memory at the same time.

"Everybody took it for granted that you cannot do better," Wigderson said.

Paul's result suggested that resolving the P versus PSPACE problem would require abandoning simulation altogether in favor of a different approach, but nobody had any good ideas. That was where the problem stood for 50 years — until Williams finally broke the logjam. First, he had to get through college.

In 1996, the time came for Williams to apply to colleges. He knew that pursuing complexity theory would take him far from home, but his parents made it clear that the West Coast and Canada were out of the question. Among his remaining options, Cornell stood out to him for its prominent place in the history of his favorite discipline.

"This guy Hartmanis defined the time and space complexity classes," he recalled thinking. "That was important for me."

Williams was admitted to Cornell with generous financial aid and arrived in the fall of 1997, planning to do whatever it took to become a complexity theorist himself. His single-mindedness stuck out to his fellow students.

"He was just super-duper into complexity theory," said Scott Aaronson, a computer scientist at the University of Texas, Austin, who overlapped with Williams at Cornell.

For 50 years, researchers had assumed it was impossible to improve Hopcroft, Paul and Valiant's universal simulation. Williams' idea — if it worked — wouldn't just beat their record — it would demolish it.

"I thought about it, and I was like, 'Well, that just simply can't be true,'" Williams said. He set it aside and didn't come back to it until that fateful day in July, when he tried to find the flaw in the argument and failed. After he realized that there was no flaw, he spent months writing and rewriting the proof to make it as clear as possible.

Valiant got a sneak preview of Williams' improvement on his decades-old result during his morning commute. For years, he's taught at Harvard University, just down the road from Williams' office at MIT. They'd met before, but they didn't know they lived in the same neighborhood until they bumped into each other on the bus on a snowy February day, a few weeks before the result was public. Williams described his proof to the startled Valiant and promised to send along his paper.

"I was very, very impressed," Valiant said. "If you get any mathematical result which is the best thing in 50 years, you must be doing something right."

With his new simulation, Williams had proved a positive result about the computational power of space: Algorithms that use relatively little space can solve all problems that require a somewhat larger amount of time.

The difference is a matter of scale. P and PSPACE are very broad complexity classes, while Williams' results work at a finer level. He established a quantitative gap between the power of space and the power of time, and to prove that PSPACE is larger than P, researchers will have to make that gap much, much wider.

That's a daunting challenge, akin to prying apart a sidewalk crack with a crowbar until it's as wide as the Grand Canyon. But it might be possible to get there by using a modified version of Williams' simulation procedure that repeats the key step many times, saving a bit of space each time. It's like a way to repeatedly ratchet up the length of your crowbar — make it big enough, and you can pry open anything.

"It could be an ultimate bottleneck, or it could be a 50-year bottleneck," Valiant said. "Or it could be something which maybe someone can solve next week."

"I can never prove precisely the things that I want to prove," Williams said. "But often, the thing I prove is way better than what I wanted."