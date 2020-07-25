from the resistance-is-futile-you-will-be-assimilated dept.
upstart writes:
Delta Air Lines is using AI to set the maximum price you're willing to pay:
Delta's president says the quiet part out loud.
Delta Air Lines is leaning into dynamic ticket pricing that uses artificial intelligence to individually determine the highest fee you'd willingly pay for flights, according to comments Fortune spotted in the company's latest earnings call. Following a limited test of the technology last year, Delta is planning to shift away from static ticket prices entirely after seeing "amazingly favorable" results.
"We will have a price that's available on that flight, on that time, to you, the individual," Delta president Glen Hauenstein told investors in November, having started to test the technology on one percent of its ticket prices. Delta currently uses AI to influence three percent of its ticket prices, according to last week's earnings call, and is aiming to increase that to 20 percent by the end of this year. "We're in a heavy testing phase," said Hauenstein. "We like what we see. We like it a lot, and we're continuing to roll it out."
While personalized pricing isn't unique to Delta, the airline has been particularly candid about embracing it. During that November call, Hauenstein said the AI ticketing system is "a full reengineering of how we price and how we will be pricing in the future," and described the rollout as "a multiyear, multi-step process." Hauenstein acknowledged that Delta was excited about the initial revenue results it saw in testing, but noted the shift to AI-determined pricing could "be very dangerous, if it's not controlled and it's not done correctly."
Delta's personalized AI pricing tech is provided by travel firm Fetcherr, which also partners with Virgin Atlantic, Azul, WestJet, and VivaAerobus. In Delta's case, the AI will act as a "super analyst" that operates 24/7 to determine custom ticket prices that should be offered to individual customers in real-time, per specific flights and times.
Airlines have varied their ticket prices for customers on the same routes for many years, depending on a range of factors, including how far in advance the booking is made, what website or service it's being booked with, and even the web browser the customer is using. Delta is no exception, but AI pricing looks set to supercharge the approach.
Delta has taken heat for charging customers different prices for flights, having rolled back the decision to price tickets higher for solo-travelers compared to groups in May. It's not entirely clear how invasive Delta's AI ticketing will be when it analyzes customers to figure out prices, but Fortune notes that it has privacy advocates concerned.
"They are trying to see into people's heads to see how much they're willing to pay," Justin Kloczko of Consumer Watchdog told the publication. "They are basically hacking our brains." Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego described it as "predatory pricing" that's designed to "squeeze you for every penny."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Ox0000 on Monday July 21, @04:02PM (11 children)
The level of arrogance in this action is completely off the charts. Which customer does this serve? Which customer asked for this? How is this any different in practice from price-gauging? Who in their right mind thought: "This! This here is what people want and are hungry for!"
This screams "your money is mine and I'll get it now through all means necessary".
The only silver lining is that this is about as close as an explicit admission we'd ever get from Delta that it holds those people that give it money in absolute, utter, complete contempt.
I'll be avoiding Delta at every junction where I can... and I'll be telling people that they're being actively ripped up if they fly Delta, by pointing them to this behavior. Because that's what this is: ripping people off.
I'm looking forward to the usual set of people defending and putting spin on the actions of this despicable organization as somehow being virtuous and "enabling access to air flight to many more people who would otherwise never would have had the opportunity of being boxed in a flying cigar".
Ain't no such thing an MBA cannot fuck up!
May all Delta executives and anyone involved in this scheme from this point forward continually stub their pinky toe against every encountered table leg or wall at maximum velocity.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aafcac on Monday July 21, @04:06PM (1 child)
Possibly, or it's a reflection of the fact that so much of the wealth has accumulated in the hands of the rich, that there's not really any left to pay for things like vacations, not that many Americans even get vacations.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Monday July 21, @08:03PM
You're mostly correct, although I think you have their motivation wrong due to inaccurate beliefs about the source of their revenue.
Investopedia is semi-trustworthy, kind of like wikipedia before it started to suck, and their argument for why 12% of business travelers are 75% of profit seems reasonable.
"people on summer vacation" is almost a nearly-free public service side effect of their main business of F-ing over last minute business travelers.
For the LOLz I can fly round trip from ORD to LAX for my wedding anniversary this fall, for a bit over $190 direct 4.5 hours. Which is pretty cheap compared to buying a biz class ticket for today leaving in five hours for a mere $1218
Its kind of amazing I can fly to LAX in less than five hours for $95 when Greyhound bus costs $216 and takes almost 46 hours. Or I could take a train, Amtrak's Southwest Chief would cost me $1419 and take only 43 hours.
This is why Americans are uninterested in trains. I could pay seven times as much to take ten times longer than flying? Whoo hoo sign me up. Now I have taken the train to NYC and that in itself was a scenic vacation so I don't mind and I could afford it. But most people just want the fastest cheapest mode of travel and thats flying.
Note that its almost cheaper per hour to sleep on an airline flight than to rent a "decent" hotel in either NYC or LA. Also why I'd want to visit a hellhole like LA or NYC is a whole nother issue, long story etc. But you sure can get there cheaply on an airplane.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by zocalo on Monday July 21, @05:42PM (2 children)
I expect we'll be hearing about people getting intercontinental flights to exotic locations from Delta for a few bucks within a few months at most, then the entire system will be quietly scrapped shortly afterward.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday July 21, @07:19PM (1 child)
pseudocode: if (AI_price Regular_price) return Regular_price; else return AI_price;
Its like a one line fix. Heck, "return Regular_price * 1.1" to "teach them a lesson".
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday July 21, @07:34PM
I can't even blame chatgpt for the renderer eating my LESS-THAN SIGN U+003C
For later reference / entertainment, lessthan "ecode" greaterthan "any damn thing such as a bare less than symbol" lessthan slash "ecode" greaterthan renders like this:
Take for example:
Controversial (?) opinion: Everything in the Comment box should be rendered as quoted text not interpreted. Whens the last time someone used Italics intentionally or the dreaded bold if anything I'd like "blink" back please.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DadaDoofy on Monday July 21, @06:50PM (2 children)
"Which customer does this serve?"
Companies are in business to serve their owners/shareholders.
"Which customer asked for this?"
The ones who voluntarily open their wallets and pay for it.
"How is this any different in practice from price-gauging?"
No one is obligated to buy their product. Buyers do so of their own free will.
"Who in their right mind thought: This!"
Businessmen who realized how to leave less potential profit on the table.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @10:14AM
When Orwell wrote that the future would be "a boot stamping on a human face - forever", even he could't imagine that some of the human faces would murmur back "harder, daddy"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @03:44PM
> No one is obligated to buy their product. Buyers do so of their own free will.
In many markets, Delta has a monopoly on routes. So if you need to fly somewhere, you are obligated to buy their product.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Monday July 21, @07:28PM
Interesting thought experiment: The discussion has revolved entirely around powerless consumers. However, a lot of revenue by total $ value comes from the government and big business and I could see some argument for "they want a market but they also don't want a market" and maybe this is a weirdo compromise. If you piss off the military by price gouging they'll just put soldiers on air force planes, or virtual-airlines who rent entire planes for tourism trips will simply buy a plane or rent from someone else etc.
Everyone thinks they're going to beat the market by enough to make a profit even after paying the useless middlemen; most do not. There are entire industries built around this peculiar idea.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Monday July 21, @08:38PM
They do hate their customers. But I can 100% guarantee that so long as this results in either no change in profits or increased profits, their competitors will follow suit, and then you will pretty much have to tolerate it if you want to fly anywhere. Just like you now have to tolerate the fees for things that used to be included in the ticket price, uncomfortably small seats, pointless security theater, cuts to food offered on board, and a lot of other bright ideas MBAs have had over the years to ding their customers just a bit more.
There are alternatives to commercial flying, of course, but they are much slower for longer-distance travel or massively more expensive like chartered flights. And these days there isn't a lively trade in passenger steamships across the Atlantic, so you're probably going to have a tough time going places on the other side of the ocean (it's possible to negotiate space on freight ships, but easier said than done).
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday July 21, @08:46PM
And yet you say the same about Windows and MS products and people start whinging about "But i have to use it for...." and "Everyone else uses it so i do...." and.....
Companies will fuck you as hard as they can if you let them; the only way to stop it is to walk away with your wallet.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Monday July 21, @05:41PM (1 child)
For maximum efficiency, I suggest to use Safari and Edge User Agents to select those.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday July 21, @08:48PM
yeah: which browser is 'the poor mans' browser? ;)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 21, @06:08PM (2 children)
Let's say they implement this, then why not use the same model for fuel and every other part of the equation? What could possibly go wrong with unhooking prices from reality and correlating them all together.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Monday July 21, @07:04PM
How is this unhooking prices from reality? Varying prices to accommodate differing levels of willingness to pay is actually more hooked to reality.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Monday July 21, @07:23PM
All its going to take is ONE news story about how black women are being charged $50/bottle for the same bottle of hair-straightening-shampoo while they charge white women only $5 due to lower racial demand.
Anything the other way around will be seen as a feature not a bug by the usual suspects.
The popularity of race-based fees is not terribly high in various industries that tried it historically, see for example charging different mortgage interest rates by skin color.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by VLM on Monday July 21, @07:47PM (1 child)
Here's a modest proposal. The trend that comes AFTER enshittification is "business BDSM" where businesses seem to go out their way to ask Big Daddy Government Regulators to spank them harder. We currently have some of that, see "we don't like your laws about taxis and hotels so we just won't follow them ha ha", but I think this will expand in popularity as the new scam.
I suspect there's a viable case where purchasing a "free market" option on a credit card might, when looked at cross-eyed enough, be a violation of FINRA/SEC financial securities laws if you look at the ticket as buying an option on margin at a free-market rate, and the resulting smack-down from the SEC would likely be epic. If you think "the regulators" get butthurt if you try to sell crypto shittokens to the general public, try selling unregulated options at a manipulated market price to consumers with zero KYC or really much of anything required to do options trading legally. There's quite a bit of case law about what is the free and fair way to trade options legally; Delta's strange ticket market is not it, LOL.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Monday July 21, @09:51PM
"There's quite a bit of case law about what is the free and fair way to trade options legally; Delta's strange ticket market is not it, LOL."
Well yeah. They're selling tickets, not options.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by DadaDoofy on Monday July 21, @08:57PM (1 child)
For those who think charging the most Delta determines you will pay is "unfair", you may as well leave it be. They could always just auction off each seat to the highest bidder.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @03:53PM
> They could always just auction off each seat to the highest bidder.
The current airline industry "demand pricing" isn't far from an auction. But it has extra wrinkles...
My SO travels frequently to help care for an aging parent. She buys tickets in advance, and has learned that the first price she gets is usually the best price. If she searches for flights one day, then goes back the next day to purchase, the price is always up...even 6+ weeks before flight time. A few years back, she went to a friend's house, used the friend's laptop and did her searching from there, to test if they were really tracking her...and it sure looks like they were, that time the price didn't increase overnight.