On the 16th of July, at around 8pm UTC+2, a malicious AUR package was

uploaded to the AUR. Two other malicious packages were uploaded by the

same user a few hours later. These packages were installing a script

coming from the same GitHub repository that was identified as a Remote

Access Trojan (RAT).

The affected malicious packages are:

- librewolf-fix-bin

- firefox-patch-bin

- zen-browser-patched-bin

The Arch Linux team addressed the issue as soon as they became aware of

the situation. As of today, 18th of July, at around 6pm UTC+2, the

offending packages have been deleted from the AUR.

We strongly encourage users that may have installed one of these

packages to remove them from their system and to take the necessary

measures in order to ensure they were not compromised.