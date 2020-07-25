from the not-enough dept.
Phys.org reports on how weird space weather seems to have influenced human behavior on Earth 41,000 years ago
[...] This near-collapse is known as the Laschamps Excursion, a brief but extreme geomagnetic event named for the volcanic fields in France where it was first identified. At the time of the Laschamps Excursion, near the end of the Pleistocene epoch, Earth's magnetic poles didn't reverse as they do every few hundred thousand years. Instead, they wandered, erratically and rapidly, over thousands of miles. At the same time, the strength of the magnetic field dropped to less than 10% of its modern day intensity.
The magnetosphere normally deflects much of the solar wind and harmful ultraviolet radiation that would otherwise reach Earth's surface.
The skies 41,000 years ago may have been both spectacular and threatening. When we realized this, we two geophysicists wanted to know whether this could have affected people living at the time.
[...] In response, people may have adopted practical measures: spending more time in caves, producing tailored clothing for better coverage, or applying mineral pigment "sunscreen" made of ochre to their skin.
At this time, both Neanderthals and members of our species, Homo sapiens, were living in Europe, though their geographic distributions likely overlapped only in certain regions. The archaeological record suggests that different populations exhibited distinct approaches to environmental challenges, with some groups perhaps more reliant on shelter or material culture for protection.
Importantly, we're not suggesting that space weather alone caused an increase in these behaviors or, certainly, that the Laschamps caused Neanderthals to go extinct, which is one misinterpretation of our research. But it could have been a contributing factor—an invisible but powerful force that influenced innovation and adaptability.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by VLM on Monday July 21, @08:32PM (1 child)
This topic comes up periodically and most folks think UV will kill the plants. However most research has the opposite conclusion and UV is bad for plants but its even worse for pathogens and bugs and the like, so an interesting interpretation is blasting UV might result in net more successful agriculture and net more plant eating land livestock, while not affecting fishermen very much.
Remember when "ozone depletion" was the keep them scared and under control scam-of-the-day before being replaced by global warming? There's quite a few papers from that era indicating that at least scientifically (not politically) increased UV might be marginally better for big ag.
There may or may not be practical applications where blasting the hell out of greenhouse for an hour every night or some similar schedule might (might...) net be a gain, if electricity to run the UV lamps is cheap enough. Its plausible; the outside of a tomato can't get moldy or algae or slugs growing on it if the UV blasts the hell out of it and the plant dislikes it but doesn't dislike UV as much as it dislikes being eaten by slugs, molds, etc.
Blasting plants with custom light frequencies isn't very popular in mass media except for among weed growers who had a "thing" about special light sources for various growth eras of weed.
Most folks think plants like green light LOL (they can't use green light so they reflect it, thats why they look green... ideally you don't irradiate plants with green LEDs or white light in general)
Anyway, possibly higher UV made farmers and shepherds more food for awhile helping them compete against fishermen and maybe that had a social impact. The ratio of food obtained at the coasts vs inland tipped in favor of inland with higher UV.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @01:01AM
1) Forest cover - in those days there might be lots more forest cover. Many humans might not spend that much time in direct sun. Many hunt, gather and live among the forests (you can easily find examples today on youtube etc).
2) Clothes and sunscreen. As per the summary, humans would easily adapt.
3) In such conditions it might take a long time to kill humans by sunburn on average. Many would have had kids who may also have had their own kids by then.
The aurora stuff would probably be spectacular though. So imagine the legends and stories they'd come up with.