Endgadget reports that Meta is Building "Several" Multi-Gigawatt Compute Clusters
Meta is building several gigawatt-sized data centers to power AI, as reported by Bloomberg. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company will spend "hundreds of billions of dollars" to accomplish this feat, with an aim of creating "superintelligence."
The first center is called Prometheus and it comes online next year. It's being built in Ohio. Next up, there's a data center called Hyperion that's almost the size of Manhattan. This one should "be able to scale up to 5GW over several years." Some of these campuses will be among the largest in the world, as most data centers can only generate hundreds of megawatts of capacity.
Meta has also been staffing up its Superintelligence Labs team, recruiting folks from OpenAI, Google's DeepMind and others. Scale AI's co-founder Alexandr Wang is heading up this effort.
However, these giant data centers do not exist in a vacuum. The complexes typically brush up against local communities. The centers are not only power hogs, but also water hogs. The New York Times just published a report on how Meta data centers impact local water supplies.
There's a data center east of Atlanta that has damaged local wells and caused municipal water prices to soar, which could lead to a shortage and rationing by 2030. The price of water in the region is set to increase by 33 percent in the next two years.
Typical data centers guzzle around 500,000 gallons of water each day, but these forthcoming AI-centric complexes will likely be even thirstier. The new centers could require millions of gallons per day, according to water permit applications reviewed by The New York Times. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, says that applications are coming in with requests for up to six millions of water per day, which is more than the county's entire daily usage.
"What the data centers don't understand is that they're taking up the community wealth," he said. "We just don't have the water."
We're going to have to decide soon how to regulate the growing data center industry which pose several issues for desert communities. "They consume large amounts of electricity and water 24 hours per day, seven days a week."
This same worrying story is playing out across the country. Data center hot spots in Texas, Arizona, Louisiana and Colorado are also taxing local water reserves. For instance, some Phoenix homebuilders have been forced to pause new constructions due to droughts exacerbated by these data centers.
See also Meta Superintelligence – Leadership Compute, Talent, and Data for a detailed analysis of Meta AI.
dotcom bubble, crypto fizz, self-driving fizz, AI bubble... cheers or... [pinimg.com]
dotcom bubble, crypto fizz, self-driving fizz, AI bubble... cheers or... [pinimg.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Tuesday July 22, @03:50AM (1 child)
The units used to describe the center give away the true purpose: waste. They brag about gigawatts of wasted electricity. If their center were actually about computing cycles, they would have been bragging about teraFLOPs or petaFLOPs, etc. That would have indicated that the center was about getting work done. But that would have risked people asking, "what kind of computing work?" So instead they lead right in with how much they are wasting so as to avoid people asking what they are wasting it for. In short, it is about conspicuous destruction of resources, no more, no less, and not about computing power except is is not their resources which they are destroying but ours and our future's.
Can't these "investors" go back to speculating on random stock fluctuations or betting against progress using futures? Both are destructive but far less destructive than these centers as they waste far less fossil fuel generated electricity and drinking water in the process.
(Score: -1, Troll) by khallow on Tuesday July 22, @04:29AM
I get that this idea is against the tide of feelz, but AI could be really valuable. Someone has to invest in it first for that to happen. And what is the "waste" here? Electricity. We have better things to "waste" our time on than that.
Finally, power consumption is a predictable metric. What you have in the building chewing that much power is not.
What a long-winded way to report "Zuckerberg completely loses the plot".
What a long-winded way to report "Zuckerberg completely loses the plot".
(Score: 3, Informative) by ls671 on Tuesday July 22, @09:41AM
My first thought as well. Personally, I can't recall anything he did since he was lucky once that seemed to make sense to me.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @08:05AM (1 child)
The finances of AI just don't add up. [wheresyoured.at]
...and...
Well, actually, the numbers do add up, but to a number that is negative enough to wipe out the GDP of many, many american states [wikipedia.org] added together.
1. Create bags.

2. Look for bag holders.

3. ???

4. Crash! Oops, PROFIT!
1. Create bags.
2. Look for bag holders.
3. ???
4. Crash! Oops, PROFIT!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday July 22, @10:44AM (4 children)
It's not that they use a lot of water and electricity that is the issue. The issue is that they get special deals that no one else gets. Their electricity and water is dirt cheap, if even that. So they drive up prices for others, normal people and users. They should pay a special price. Also be last in the line of usage. Humans need drinking water before AI datawarehouse needs cooling water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @01:09PM
When stuff passes out at the but hole, it is 37 C. Data centers should be run at 50 C and directly plugged into the toilets.
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday July 22, @02:11PM (1 child)
They use a log of electricity. Hopefully they are using clean energy.
Use of dirty energy tends to clog up the copper wires and lower the operational lifetime of servers.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 22, @09:53PM
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday July 22, @05:10PM
Its the local issue.
Parts of the country have essentially infinite clean drinking water, more than we know what to do with, literally causes problems, others don't have enough water to grow ANY plants outside without irrigation. Ditto solar/wind energy.
Are they building in areas that match both? Probably not? Would be nice if they did.