Rolling Stone has an article about a concert tape with an interesting back story. The album, Thelonious Monk: Live at Palo Alto eventually came out in September 2020. It was a recording of when the jazz legend played at a high school back in 1968. The school custodian recorded the show on reel to reel. When the tape resurfaced not too many years ago, it drew the ire of and some dirty tricks from a former record label.
The greatest lost concert in American history almost never happened at all. It was Oct. 27, 1968, in Palo Alto, California. Outside of his high school, Danny Scher, a 16-year-old, bushy-haired, jazz-obsessed, self-described “weirdo,” was pacing the parking lot waiting for his hero, and music’s most elusive and enigmatic genius, to show up: composer and pianist Thelonious Monk.
To the disbelief of most everyone — including his mother and girlfriend waiting alongside him — Scher claimed to have booked the jazz legend for an afternoon gig, the modern equivalent of securing Kendrick Lamar for prom. Pulling this off at a nearly all-white school during his racially divided town's explosive Civil Rights battle — when the predominantly Black community of East Palo Alto was fighting to rename itself "Nairobi" — made it even more unlikely. But the mixed crowd in the parking lot proved how music could bring them together. "It was really the only time I ever remember seeing that many Black people," Scher recalls. "Everyone was just there to see Monk."
Monk was playing a residency at the Jazz Workshop, a club in San Francisco. The city was only 35 miles away. Maybe, Scher thought, Monk would be willing to come down for a Sunday-afternoon show. After tracking down the number of Monk's manager, Harry Colomby, and calling him with the outrageous offer, he got an even more surprising response: Monk was in. Scher was duly mind-blown. But now he faced a new challenge, pulling off the show.
The kid promoting the Monk show, nonetheless, was having an unexpectedly hard time selling tickets. Despite Scher's booking, few people believed that the world's greatest jazz artist was really coming to town. To get the word out, Scher stuffed his newspaper-boy bag with rolled-up posters, and pedaled across Highway 101 to where he knew there were plenty of Monk fans like him: East Palo Alto.
It was a busy week for postering. After the killing of Martin Luther King Jr. that spring,[...] Tensions were high. Scher recalls a neighborhood cop seeing him taping up a poster. The cop warned him: "Hey, white boy, this isn't a safe place for you. You're going to get in trouble putting up posters." Scher told him, "I'm going to be in bigger trouble if the show doesn't do well."
SCHER'S MOVE PAID OFF. With Black and white kids buying up the tickets, the show sold out. Two days before the gig, Scher called the jazz club where Monk was playing to go over details with his manager — only to hear Monk himself pick up the phone instead. There was just one thing more shocking than talking to his hero for the first time — realizing Monk didn't know about the gig at all. As he told this kid on the phone, "What are you talking about?"
Scher's heart raced. He did his best to coolly fill in Monk, who'd either not been told about the gig by his manager or lost track. "How am I going to get there?" the piano great replied. Scher didn't have the budget for a limo, but he had something better: his older brother Les, who not only turned him on to Monk in the first place but also had a license. "My brother will pick you up!" Scher assured him. Yet without having received a fully executed contract back from Monk's manager, he didn't know if Monk would really show up at all.
Scher checked the school's piano. One of the custodians, a Black man in his thirties, knew how to tune it and offered to set it up. A fan himself, he just wanted one thing in return. "If I tune the piano," he said, "can I record the concert?" In all of Scher's meticulous planning, he hadn't thought about recording the show. But the custodian had access to a reel-to-reel tape recorder, and knew how to operate it, too. "Yeah, OK," Scher told him.
But he'd never heard the custodian's tape. The old reel-to-reel had been sitting in a box packed away until friends urged him to burn it onto a CD. When Scher popped it into his stereo, it was the first time he'd heard it since he was that bushy-haired 16-year-old listening from backstage. The custodian's raw tape captured Monk's performance in all its wonderful imperfections: the squeak of the piano bench as he shifted in his seat, the scratchy tap of his shoes swiping the piano pedals below. "It was really good," Scher says. It had to come out.
With Impulse Records on board, Thelonious Monk: Live at Palo Alto was slated to come out in July 2020. Scher, T.S. Monk, and the label prepared a lavish package for the vinyl release, including copies of the original program and poster. Impulse submitted it for six Grammy nominations.
But just as the advance raves were peaking two weeks before the release, they got a message from Monk's old sparring partner: his label. Sony, owners of Columbia, claimed the tape was contractually theirs. "They were saying that this recording was made during the period that Thelonious was on the contract to Columbia, and therefore they owned it," T.S. Monk says.
This wasn't the first time the Monk estate had battled with Sony. In 2002, the estate conducted a forensic accounting of Monk's catalog and discovered it was owed hundreds of thousands of dollars from the label. A settlement was reached in 2023. But now Sony was threatening to sue if the Palo Alto concert got released. Faced with a legal battle, Impulse pulled the LP. The momentum crashed. And with no way of knowing when or if the record would get released, the hypothetical Grammy nominations went away, too.
After searching through Monk's old paperwork, T.S. and the estate confirmed what they had known to be true: Monk's contract with Columbia had expired in 1967, a year before the Palo Alto High School show. Sony responded with another salvo: a contract extension through 1968 signed by Monk himself. But when his son eyed it 52 years later, he called bullshit. "That's not my father's signature," he said. Scher— who had one of Monk's rare autographs on his Palo Alto program — agreed. A forensic handwriting analyst confirmed their assessment. Sony seems to have decided this was a losing battle. According to T.S., the company soon settled the matter. Thelonious Monk: Live at Palo Alto eventually came out in September 2020.
Despite getting robbed of the momentum and the Grammy nominations, T.S. and Scher are happy the long-lost recording could finally be heard. "I know you think there's a bias because he's my father," T.S. says with a smile, "but it's not because he's my father. It's because he's Monk. His music does the same thing to me as it does to everybody else." For Scher, the legacy of the concert lives on, and so does his hero. He says, "I hear Monk every day."
Fortunately Monk's contract with the label had expired in 1967, a year before the Palo Alto High School show, but the rip off attempts by the label almost derailed the release.
Previously:
(2024) Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" at 100
(2019) The Internet Saved the Record Labels
« Meta is Building “Several” Multi-Gigawatt Compute Clusters | Microsoft Says It Will No Longer Use Engineers in China for Department of Defense Work »
Related Stories
When Vivendi SA took over Universal Music Group in 2000, the industry was riding high on bumper sales of CDs, though the investment soon soured as illegal downloads surged. CD revenue plunged by two-thirds over the next decade, and by the early 2010s, unloading Universal would’ve been a tough sell; who would pay a premium for a company whose main product—pop songs—was widely available for free? But today, Vivendi is considering the sale of a stake in Universal that could value the label at more than $25 billion.
...
The rebound can be traced to the same boogeyman that almost killed the business in the first place: the internet. These days, music fans have largely shifted from illegal downloads to paid streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, and Pandora, which generally charge $5 to $10 a month for unlimited access to millions of songs.
Have record labels, like zombies, really returned from the dead?
Multiple sites have covered the 100th anniversary of the premier of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.
George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue was premiered one hundred years ago today, on the snowy afternoon of February 12, 1924, at Aeolian Hall on Manhattan's West 43rd Street.
The 25-year-old composer was at the piano, joined by the dance band of Paul Whiteman, the noted bandleader who commissioned the work. It was presented near the end of a marathon concert, organized and promoted by Whiteman, entitled, An Experiment in Modern Music. Purportedly in attendance were such musical luminaries as Sergei Rachmaninov, Fritz Kreisler, Jascha Heifetz, Leopold Stokowski, Ernest Bloch, Igor Stravinsky, Walter Damrosch, Victor Herbert, and John Philip Sousa. Whiteman later recalled that
it was a strange audience out front. Vaudevillians, concert managers came to have a look at the novelty, Tin Pan Alleyites, composers, symphony and opera stars, flappers, cake-eaters, all mixed up higgledy-piggledy.
Also at,
- US Library of Congress : Gershwin's "Rhapsody" at 100; Still Capturing the American Character
- US Library of Congress : "Rhapsody in Blue" at 100
- NPR : 'Rhapsody in Blue': After a century, Gershwin's musical melting pot still resonates
- University of Michigan : Category Archives: Rhapsody in Blue
- The New European : Rhapsody in Blue at 100: The European roots of an American anthem
- LPM : As "Rhapsody in Blue" turns 100, it reminds us to experiment boldly
and many others.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by SemperOSS on Tuesday July 22, @06:59AM (3 children)
I have had a deep respect for Sony under Akio Morita, one of its founders. He was a force in the move to change people's opinion of Japanese junk to Japanese quality and stood for the traditional Japanese values, for better and for worse. I can recommend reading his book Made in Japan where he tells the story about the beginnings of Sony and their entrance into the American market.
But … of course there is a but … after his death Sony became a corporate monster, seeking profit no matter the tricks required. There have been litigation against their market dominance and there was the rootkit scandal in 2005 — plus so much more.
The story about the Thelonious Monk tape just shows how Sony does not stop at cheating and lying, which I am sure would have the late Mr Morita rotating in his grave.
Open Source Solutions and Digital Sovereignty is the new black
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Tuesday July 22, @11:52AM (1 child)
Very true, it was also amazing for me how far Sony entertainment would go to cripple Sony electronics. I still remember the Minidisc, when it came out in the early 90s there was nothing like it. The convenience of CD, with tracks (complete with text), near CD audio quality and digital audio, with the re-recordability and flexibility of tape, without the wear from repeated playback. Plus by encasing the disks in a plastic shell (like the 3.5 inch floppies) it prevented one of the main bugbears of CD's: scratches due to mishandling, while clever design meant that portable minidisc players used very little power, far exceeding runtime that of portable CD players of the time.
At a time when CD's were read-only and tape was the only way for normal people to be able to record things, Minidisc was a revelation, it could have come to dominate the market, were it not for Sony Entertainments fear of copyright infringement. They crippled the technology so damn much it was nearly useless by the time it hit the market. Despite this it was still very popular, but the DRM just got worse and worse until the market was clamouring for any alternative. Hence when "mp3 CDs" came out and CD-recorders became available in the general market, Minidiscs were dumped hard, despite still being the better technology (especially the later 1GB models which could store data and uncompressed audio, but still with DRM).
It was during that time that Sony started losing its lustre as a manufacturer for me. I've not bought a Sony item since then (the only Sony item I still have is an old Minidisc deck in the attic) but I know that generally around the late 90s/00's it was clear that Sony no longer cared about manufacturing good stuff.
Someone once told it me was the "Americanisation" of Sony that was the cause. With more and more American managers, C-suite and shareholders, manufacturing was replaced with "intellectual property", fancy accounting tricks and armies of lawyers looking to sue all and sundry, "Sony Entertainment" was the only important division, and the rest could wither away and die as far as management is concerned.
Reading the article, it seems not much has changed since then and Sony is still the same old. Probably the only technology they make that is still popular is the Playstation, but I can't think of anything else they have done recently that makes me go "wow, I want that".
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Tuesday July 22, @08:38PM
I had a portable minidisc player in middle school in the early 2000s. A lot of kids were rocking portable CD players at the time, and while MP3 players were around, flash memory was very limited in capacity and expensive, and the hard drive based MP3 players were bulky, fragile, and expensive. Then flash memory became cheaper and took over everything. I still remember recording stuff to minidisc from the "line in" input on my player. Really cool tech.
I wish magneto optical had taken off as a backup data storage format—the media had good longevity. Longer than the format itself, unfortunately.
This optical tape format looks good for backup if they can commercialize it: https://holomem.co.uk/ [holomem.co.uk]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 22, @01:28PM
Acts such as presenting a contract extension with a fraudulent signature should open season on the perpetrators: treble damages for all costs and potential lost income incurred.
It's also a clear reason for us to start implementing Mandalorian style chain code for every person on the planet.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by mhajicek on Tuesday July 22, @08:15AM
These days you don't even sign; you click. Or they claim you clicked, and you have to somehow prove you didn't. All my mortgage paperwork was online; I didn't sign a thing.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Tuesday July 22, @10:52AM (3 children)
So based on this paragraph, somebody at Sony committed document forgery with an intent to defraud, and some lawyers may have submitted that falsified document as real in a court proceeding.
In a just world, whoever came up with that contract extension that didn't exist and represented it as real would be prosecuted for their crime. But they didn't, because the crime was committed by a giant corporation and apparently nobody wanted to bother pursuing that.
American citizens have been killed on the street by police for less.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 22, @01:31PM (2 children)
>the crime was committed by a giant corporation and apparently nobody wanted to bother pursuing that.
This is the problem with our legal system with justice for the richest party.
Yes, Sony was wrong, but they would vigorously defend such claims against them, likely bankrupting any challengers bold enough to pursue the matter before ever getting close to a judgement against Sony.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday July 22, @05:29PM (1 child)
With the move of introducing a forged document, they escalated the situation from civil to criminal. The problem of bankrupt lawyers is less of an issue when the lawyers in question are the US government.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 22, @07:51PM
>they escalated the situation from civil to criminal. The problem of bankrupt lawyers is less of an issue when the lawyers in question are the US government.
If the government is willing to pursue...
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stormwyrm on Tuesday July 22, @10:58AM
Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @02:10PM
C'mon, man! It's just business, goes with the territory. Society's institutions are filled with crooks.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @02:55PM
How that the requisite Sony hate is out of the way, please search out the recording, it's in the usual places and it is simply great. Of course it's not perfect, but Monk was on his game, the band was tight and getting this snapshot from the past made my day.
Thanks to canopic jug for finding this story.