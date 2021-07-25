Monk was playing a residency at the Jazz Workshop, a club in San Francisco. The city was only 35 miles away. Maybe, Scher thought, Monk would be willing to come down for a Sunday-afternoon show. After tracking down the number of Monk's manager, Harry Colomby, and calling him with the outrageous offer, he got an even more surprising response: Monk was in. Scher was duly mind-blown. But now he faced a new challenge, pulling off the show.

The kid promoting the Monk show, nonetheless, was having an unexpectedly hard time selling tickets. Despite Scher's booking, few people believed that the world's greatest jazz artist was really coming to town. To get the word out, Scher stuffed his newspaper-boy bag with rolled-up posters, and pedaled across Highway 101 to where he knew there were plenty of Monk fans like him: East Palo Alto.

It was a busy week for postering. After the killing of Martin Luther King Jr. that spring,[...] Tensions were high. Scher recalls a neighborhood cop seeing him taping up a poster. The cop warned him: "Hey, white boy, this isn't a safe place for you. You're going to get in trouble putting up posters." Scher told him, "I'm going to be in bigger trouble if the show doesn't do well."

SCHER'S MOVE PAID OFF. With Black and white kids buying up the tickets, the show sold out. Two days before the gig, Scher called the jazz club where Monk was playing to go over details with his manager — only to hear Monk himself pick up the phone instead. There was just one thing more shocking than talking to his hero for the first time — realizing Monk didn't know about the gig at all. As he told this kid on the phone, "What are you talking about?"

Scher's heart raced. He did his best to coolly fill in Monk, who'd either not been told about the gig by his manager or lost track. "How am I going to get there?" the piano great replied. Scher didn't have the budget for a limo, but he had something better: his older brother Les, who not only turned him on to Monk in the first place but also had a license. "My brother will pick you up!" Scher assured him. Yet without having received a fully executed contract back from Monk's manager, he didn't know if Monk would really show up at all.

Scher checked the school's piano. One of the custodians, a Black man in his thirties, knew how to tune it and offered to set it up. A fan himself, he just wanted one thing in return. "If I tune the piano," he said, "can I record the concert?" In all of Scher's meticulous planning, he hadn't thought about recording the show. But the custodian had access to a reel-to-reel tape recorder, and knew how to operate it, too. "Yeah, OK," Scher told him.

But he'd never heard the custodian's tape. The old reel-to-reel had been sitting in a box packed away until friends urged him to burn it onto a CD. When Scher popped it into his stereo, it was the first time he'd heard it since he was that bushy-haired 16-year-old listening from backstage. The custodian's raw tape captured Monk's performance in all its wonderful imperfections: the squeak of the piano bench as he shifted in his seat, the scratchy tap of his shoes swiping the piano pedals below. "It was really good," Scher says. It had to come out.

With Impulse Records on board, Thelonious Monk: Live at Palo Alto was slated to come out in July 2020. Scher, T.S. Monk, and the label prepared a lavish package for the vinyl release, including copies of the original program and poster. Impulse submitted it for six Grammy nominations.

But just as the advance raves were peaking two weeks before the release, they got a message from Monk's old sparring partner: his label. Sony, owners of Columbia, claimed the tape was contractually theirs. "They were saying that this recording was made during the period that Thelonious was on the contract to Columbia, and therefore they owned it," T.S. Monk says.

This wasn't the first time the Monk estate had battled with Sony. In 2002, the estate conducted a forensic accounting of Monk's catalog and discovered it was owed hundreds of thousands of dollars from the label. A settlement was reached in 2023. But now Sony was threatening to sue if the Palo Alto concert got released. Faced with a legal battle, Impulse pulled the LP. The momentum crashed. And with no way of knowing when or if the record would get released, the hypothetical Grammy nominations went away, too.

After searching through Monk's old paperwork, T.S. and the estate confirmed what they had known to be true: Monk's contract with Columbia had expired in 1967, a year before the Palo Alto High School show. Sony responded with another salvo: a contract extension through 1968 signed by Monk himself. But when his son eyed it 52 years later, he called bullshit. "That's not my father's signature," he said. Scher— who had one of Monk's rare autographs on his Palo Alto program — agreed. A forensic handwriting analyst confirmed their assessment. Sony seems to have decided this was a losing battle. According to T.S., the company soon settled the matter. Thelonious Monk: Live at Palo Alto eventually came out in September 2020.

Despite getting robbed of the momentum and the Grammy nominations, T.S. and Scher are happy the long-lost recording could finally be heard. "I know you think there's a bias because he's my father," T.S. says with a smile, "but it's not because he's my father. It's because he's Monk. His music does the same thing to me as it does to everybody else." For Scher, the legacy of the concert lives on, and so does his hero. He says, "I hear Monk every day."