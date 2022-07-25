In a letter sent to customers, the company writes, "Due to increasing concern for the safety of transporting vehicles powered by large lithium-ion batteries, Matson is suspending acceptance of used or new electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles for transport aboard its vessels. Effective immediately, we have ceased accepting new bookings for these shipments to/from all trades."

The Hawaii Electric Vehicle Association reports there are currently more than 37,000 electric vehicles registered in the state. No figures were reported for Guam, but dealers who spoke with the local media said they regretted the decision, highlighting that EVs are well-suited for driving on the island.

Matson had reported in the past that it had developed a collaborative team approach to tackle the complexities of carrying lithium batteries. It established an Electric Vehicle Safe Carriage Working Group, and said it was participating in external working groups on electric vehicles and lithium batteries.

[...] Matson continues to transport conventional cars. It offers the service both trans-ocean and also moves the containers interisland in Hawaii as part of its barge service.