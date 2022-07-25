https://www.osnews.com/story/142855/microsoft-wants-to-find-out-why-windows-11-is-so-slow/
Microsoft wants to know why, exactly, Windows 11 is slow, so it's adding a feature in the latest Insider Preview to collect data when a Windows 11 machine is experiencing slowness or sluggishness.
As part of our commitment to improving Windows performance, logs are now collected when your PC has experienced any slow or sluggish performance. Windows Insiders are encouraged to provide feedback when experiencing PC issues related to slow or sluggish performance, allowing Feedback Hub to automatically collect these logs, which will help us root cause issues faster. Use the Desktop > System Sluggishness category when filing feedback to allow Feedback Hub to automatically pick up these logs. These logs are stored locally (%systemRoot%\Temp\DiagOutputDir\Whesvc folder) and only sent to Microsoft via Feedback Hub when feedback is submitted.
The replies are interesting - even if you disregard the expected but unwelcome 'replace it with Linux' suggestions. Some existing Windows users are complaining about the excessive telemetry and what they describe as spyware. This is an "Insider Preview" so it is more of an Alpha release.
One comment requests:
- – allow the option to fully disable telemetry.
- – allow the option to fully disable a feature the user doesn't need (bonus: reduced attack surface)
- – allow the option to create offline accounts without having to rely on shenanigans
- – remove ads from the system
- – stop reinventing the wheel and replacing working components with much heavier ones (cough, notepad, cough)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ikanreed on Wednesday July 23, @03:38PM (6 children)
Have not changed since 2000. Except IPv6 Support.
I admit some updates are genuinely necessary for security, but in terms of Major FeaturesTM I haven't needed anything they've added to windows for several major versions. Let's go through some highlights
Windows 7 gave us:
Desktop Themes(okay, I guess this is superficially nice to have)
Desktop Gadgets
Documents folders replaced with Opaque Documents "Libraries" that aggregate multiple folders for some reason
Biometric login(fine, I guess)
Windows 8 gave us:
Windows Store
Metro Style Apps(did anyone ever ship one of these besides MS?)
Charms bar
System Level Bing integration
Metro style start bar
Full screen search
3 Different styles of push notifications
Microsoft Account integration
The RibbonTM
OS-level netnanny integration
Windows Defender
Windows 10 gave us:
Edge
Game Bar
Soft-Replacing the control panel with a million disparate settings applications
Cortana
Continuum, which apparently is some kind of generalization of mouse and touchscreens? Who uses windows on a touchscreen?
Windows Feedback(You wanted to give feedback right?)
Bundled Skype(oops we killed it)
Integrated XBOX app, in case you want to buy xbox games from your PC
Windows Subsytem for Linux(Holy shit something somewhat mechanically useful)
It's just been adding piles and piles and piles of trash no one asked for, that mostly serve the purpose of making you, the user, more monetiziable to microsoft. Of course it's fucking slow.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday July 23, @03:44PM (1 child)
What we really need next is piles and piles of built in AI !
For your convenience.
"Hi, I'm the new Clippy! It looks like you are trying to turn off some of the new wonderful features of Windows! Why would you do this?"
Or remember Cortana? And messages like "Cortana cannot be fully turned off."
That's not creepy, no, nosiree!
The server will be down for replacement of vacuum tubes, belts, worn parts and lubrication of gears and bearings.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday July 23, @06:53PM
I say they start here [github.com] and just keep removing stuff. Seriously, it would be nice if there was an option to start with a bare minimum set of services and let you choose what to add on. Maybe the Autoruns utility [microsoft.com] written by Microsoft's very own Azure CTO [microsoft.com] would help strip out a bunch of this stuff.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mcgrew on Wednesday July 23, @03:47PM
Documents folders replaced with Opaque Documents "Libraries" that aggregate multiple folders for some reason
Biometric login(fine, I guess)
I never saw those. And I should not need to log in to my own computer, the router should have a built-in firewall. Now in a corporate environment it makes perfect sense.
Windows 10 gave us:
Garbage that only gets in the way. Am I the only one who is offended at being advertised to by something I paid good money for?
Have you read the Nooze [nooze.org]?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 23, @05:43PM
My killer app for WSL, a few years back, was Zephyr microcontroller RTOS used to only compile well on linux and I only had a good flash burner on windows so I did the obvious using WSL.
I suppose I could have debugged why linux was Fing up the flash burner. Probably trying stupid desktop tricks instead of just letting it be.
This was some years back and Zephyr now compiles and flashes about equally well on linux and windows. But I suppose a weird corner case like this could re-occur in the future.
If I had to do this again, I'd run my compiles in a Docker container, probably Docker on Windows desktop. I'm not entirely sure of the use case for WSL, in the Docker era. If you need to run it in WSL, just avoid the headaches and run it in a Docker container instead. If you "need" the entire linux desktop experience just run a linuxserver.io webtop docker container and connect to it via web browser. I have heard, and it might be true, that USB is "better" "reliable" "faster" with WSL than trying to pass thru on Docker; true or not, well who knows.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 23, @05:54PM
You talking about Winders or KDE/Gnome? It's ALSO a legit complaint about KDE and Gnome.
My controversial yet dead serious opinion is CDE was the peak of linux/unix desktops and everything since then is downhill. I also found it aesthetically pleasing. I don't think this opinion will get much love but I am serious about it. And yes I am intimately familiar with NsCDE and wish it were easier to use / more popular. Installing NsCDE on Alpine linux is theoretically possible, but much less fun than you would think.
For about a quarter century my "desktop environment" has been the tab of a web browser or a CLI, often a CLI running in a web browser tab, LOL, so my "desktop environment" experience is limited to being a bootloader for a web browser. I've semi-seriously considered suggesting a poll (or a story? or a journal entry?) asking what people actually use IRL in desktop environments that I should probably try for my own enjoyment and experience. Like I'm trying to remember WTF is "the ribbon (tm)" again, isn't that a macbook thing that had a little LCD display over remappable function keys like a decade ago, it wasn't a windows thing ... err, I think ... I loked it up and it was called the macbook "touch bar" and apple got rid of it a couple years ago so the NPCs got a new firmware download to explain why it was a bad idea all along (patched the previous NPC firmware that enthusiastically explained the touch bar was the definition of perfect design)
(Score: 1) by hazelnut on Wednesday July 23, @06:57PM
I would say that these are good from the list you provided:
Biometric login(fine, I guess) - I know many people who love this option (I'm still using username and password)
Microsoft Account integration - it does have advantages for those who use multiple computers AND OneDrive
Windows Defender - no more 3rd party anti-virus
Edge - the web browser desperately needed to be updated/replaced
Windows Subsystem for Linux(Holy shit something somewhat mechanically useful)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday July 23, @03:39PM (1 child)
Shouldn't it be an obvious management decision to add more telemetry to understand what is slowing down Windows 11?
Maybe Microsoft should recommend that users upgrade their hardware?
See: the new "Command Prompt" shortcut, different from the old "Command" shortcut (which still works)
The server will be down for replacement of vacuum tubes, belts, worn parts and lubrication of gears and bearings.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 23, @06:22PM
I use windows just enough to be confused over which things are in "settings" which are in the separate but equal "control panel" and which are in the separate but equal MMC Mobile Management Console.
Well OK fine essentially 100% of active directory network level junk is in MMC but its truly 50/50 if something is in "settings" or "control panel"
There's also "Windows Security" app which is accessible indirectly via "control panel". Or is it via "Settings" I just checked seconds ago and "windows security" application is NOT the same as "settings" - "Privacy and Security"
I'm not a fan of apple but at least my wife's mac does not look like it was designed by committee (even if it was, at least its not a disorganized hoarder house of an operating system)
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday July 23, @03:41PM (1 child)
Perhaps it's because their programmers (or likely, their bosses) are all incompetent?
Competence is something I rarely see this century. I've figured out that if they're paying peanuts, why give a shit about quality?
If M$ wants competence they need to pay for it. Kids running corporations these days are too stupidly greedy to understand that.
Have you read the Nooze [nooze.org]?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday July 23, @03:48PM
Long term greed used to work where you wanted to maximize profit, but over the long term, and keep the business growing for the long term.
Short term greedfulness wants to shoot ourself in the foot today if we can just hugely improve this quarter's profits over last quarter's. Even if small changes in profit wouldn't necessary mean anything bad is happening.
The server will be down for replacement of vacuum tubes, belts, worn parts and lubrication of gears and bearings.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snospar on Wednesday July 23, @04:11PM (2 children)
I've always admired the Linux Scheduler, no matter how much I throw at my PC and even with all the Cores bumping up around 100% the UI is still responsive and I can still open tools to help me manage whatever I've done to cause the CPU to spike. Windows always seems to allow itself to get bogged down and you're left with a (useless) spinning wheel and an unresponsive machine. It's almost as if it gives up at the first sign of trouble "Oh look, that disk is a bit busy we'd better hang up all other processes until that one is done".
In the background of course we have all the utter shite that Microsoft wants to run on our machines: telemetry, advertising, unwanted software, anti-virus, anti-malware, etc. Behind all this is Windows Update which is always the thing to focus in on when you have performance problems. The biggest problem with Windows Update is that it lies to you: "Downloading updates..." but network is quiet; "Installing updates..." but disk is quiet; "Almost Done... 90% 95% 100%" and then "...30%". The only sensible course of action is Linux and you can astound people by booting a LiveUSB on their existing PC and showing them how fast it could be (not to mention, more secure, less infected with Ads and Spyware). Sadly, most will just buy another WIndows box because then they don't have to think.
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday July 23, @05:25PM (1 child)
Between how the OOM killer works and dangling file access over CIFS or NFS mounts, I can reproduce a dozen different ways to hang a linux x, wayland or even tty (including the ctrl+alt+f1-9 session switching) server. e.g. put a few symbolic links in the likes of ~/Desktop/foobar or ~/.local/share/applications/foobar to remote dirs and kill the networking to watch your desktop grind to a halt when connectivity drops. Time it right with a big file copy and a background task and the system will deadlock or at least crash the session (if you're lucky as the file transfer is buffered in kernel space...).
There's a few things you can do to mitigate this (which we do on servers) of course... But they tend to have their own issues.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 23, @06:02PM
Even in 2025 you can still sometimes mess people up with xon/xoff flow control c-S c-Q.
Back in the serial terminal days this was VERY useful, who needs pagination with GNU "less" when I can use default install "more" and c-S and c-Q to pause scrolling? Back in the 386 era text mode scrolling was slow enough to make that at least semi useful even on a tty LOL.
In 2025 (heck, in 2005...) you probably want stty -ixon or modify your terminfo to not support the xon/xoff thing.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday July 23, @04:41PM (3 children)
Does this shit constantly. Open up resource monitor and watch how small files are constantly being written to various logs and mysterious other things. If my computer is sitting idle there should be zero disk activity.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday July 23, @05:10PM (1 child)
Still just imagine if you were running the consumer editions. Much much more. But if you are not running the LTSC or the LTSB (previously) you are doing it wrong. Clearly it shows that there is a lot of crud in the system that can, and should, just be turned OFF unless you manually turn it on, cause you are the user with ID=10T.
That said it probably is more of a combination of the things. One probably doesn't cause the massive slowdown by itself. All the small rivers of molasses form a river eventually.
The telemetry, the constant lookup of data for all the apps and widgets and god knows that wants to inject things in the start menu or show things on the desktop. It has to sync clocks. Get weather updates. Fetch "news" headlines ...
Then there is visual bling-bling in the damn UI. Spinning icons. Animations. Everything have to have realistic shadow effects. Dark Mode. Light Mode. Mood lights. Rescalable fonts and graphics. Constant redrawing and updating as soon as a tick goes by.
Cause naturally if the UI isn't using spinning 3D objects for icons and a bazzilion colours all in highdef it's like the digital stone age. The screen naturally also need to be at least 4k or its all just so blurry and you can't possibly see anything. Preferably also at least two or three monitors per computer.
Near real-time Syncing with the cloud, or slower disks, or usb sticks or your phone or your smartwatch or your (insert whatever device we are talking about here).
Then your "AI" agent have to monitor everything you do and predict all the things that you will or are likely to do so that it can pre-load everything so you get fooled by it's awesome speed and predictability.
Then perhaps in the end the quality of the code have just gone to shits in the last decade. Lots of copy-paste framework bullshit. Optimization says hello ... or well it doesn't and that is the problem. The project is now so large that one "coder" doesn't really know what the other one is doing. The only optimization you'll see is compilation optimization. For everything else you just increase the system requirements -- what do you mean you have less then multiple cores of 5Ghz CPU and 128 GB of RAM ... I need to display my spinning swirling zooming loading icon and it has to have real time access to all system resources so there is no lagging ...
Take your pick. Or combine some or all of the above. Gee I wonder why it feels like the system is a bit slow ...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 23, @06:12PM
For what minimal windows I need to use, I LTSC also. It was a /g/ thing and they posted dailies for months, years, maybe still do. "Back in the day" it was a PITA to get stuff working on LTSC, no problemo anymore.
I would summarize your accurate description of the operating system experience as they're trying to change the OS from supporting and coordinating apps to being a video game in itself.
It's a direct result of the "Jurasic Park" and "Tron" movies trying to turn the OS into literally a 3-d video game. And now there's an entire genre of programmers trying to make an operating system video game, or a video game operating system.
For the retro vibes just one time I'd like to start Google Chrome by submitting a MVS JCL punch card deck. On a linux-running ZOS mainframe with some obsolescent hardware I think I could do that and if I had a youtube channel then god help the internet I'd shitpost something like that. And I would subjectively enjoy the experience more than using KDE GNOME or Windows. Microsoft and their telemetry spyware can kiss my IEFBR14.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday July 23, @07:29PM
The OS also fails to have any way of throttling the disk access to prevent the entire system from bogging down to an unusable slide show. And, I don't notice it as much as in the past, but it used to be more than happy starting every single program you had set to run when you initially started at the same time, without any consideration for what the disk I/O performance had on the boot speed. Which is really weird, since the OS had the ability to see what the disk activity was like.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Wednesday July 23, @06:11PM
... 99.9% of the CPU power is engaged is sending your secrets through the various backdoors installed by:
Government departments
Private "law enforcement"
Hackers
Scammers
People who clicked the wrong key while installing backdoors on their own installation of one or other Windows variant
Backdoor writers intending to install scripts on their staging machine but screwed up some part of the install
Aliens
Microsoft
People who would probably kill me if I named them
I have probably missed a few others. Lets face it, it is not just people who intend to install backdoors on your machine that succeed. It is quite easy to do if you don't really care whose machine you infect.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 2, Informative) by echostorm on Wednesday July 23, @06:49PM (1 child)
stop replacing your developers with H1B's that lie, scam and have inflated resumes who have no idea how the code even works.
its been almost 10 years and they can't even get dark mode working right, something HOBBYISTS did with XP.
While we are at, stop locking down the entire OS to the point I cant even change a registry key for my audio driver without disabling half the OS.
FFS you cant even reboot into safe mode without bricking your system now if you don't explicitly know that you have to enable login passwords, as your pin wont work and a normal person will have instantly bricked the system.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday July 23, @07:31PM
I don't know if it's still the case, but I remember there being reports years ago that developers didn't work directly for MS and were limited to a relatively short period of employment before being let go. I think they could be rehired, but generally only with a period of time away. And, looking at how the OS functions, I don't have any reason to question that it was and probably still is happening.