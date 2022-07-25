25/07/22/1846202 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday July 22, @06:48PM
The BBC has announced that Ozzy Osborne has died today.
From the Guardian:
Ozzy Osbourne, whose gleeful "Prince of Darkness" image made him one of the most iconic rock frontmen of all time, has died aged 76.
A statement from the Osbourne family reads: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." No cause of death was given, though Osbourne had experienced various forms of ill health in recent years.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
RIP - Ozzy Osborne | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Tuesday July 22, @07:49PM (2 children)
First album I ever bought was Master of Reality. Saw Sabbath and Ozzy every time they came to San Diego and a couple times in LA.
Not unexpected, but he will be missed.
Brains are wonderful. I wish everyone had one.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Revek on Tuesday July 22, @07:52PM (1 child)
Yup, Mamma I'm comin home.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @09:19PM
You're coming home again tomorrow
I'm sorry it won't be for long
With all the pain I've watched you live within
I'll try my hardest not to cry
When it is time to say goodbye
Not unexpected, but still...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fliptop on Tuesday July 22, @08:57PM
I went to OzzFest 10 years in a row and saw Sabbath w/ the original members 4 times at those shows. Best memory is them performing "Fairies wear boots" twice. Good times. RIP Ozzy, your crazy train has left the station for the last time.
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
(Score: 1) by ichthus on Tuesday July 22, @09:17PM (1 child)
I never really did get into Black Sabbath, but these days I do loves me some Metallica.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 22, @09:39PM