RIP - Ozzy Osborne

posted by janrinok on Tuesday July 22, @06:48PM   Printer-friendly
The BBC has announced that Ozzy Osborne has died today.

From the Guardian:

Ozzy Osbourne, whose gleeful "Prince of Darkness" image made him one of the most iconic rock frontmen of all time, has died aged 76.

A statement from the Osbourne family reads: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." No cause of death was given, though Osbourne had experienced various forms of ill health in recent years.


  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Tuesday July 22, @07:49PM (2 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 22, @07:49PM (#1411056)

    First album I ever bought was Master of Reality. Saw Sabbath and Ozzy every time they came to San Diego and a couple times in LA.

    Not unexpected, but he will be missed.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Revek on Tuesday July 22, @07:52PM (1 child)

      by Revek (5022) on Tuesday July 22, @07:52PM (#1411058)

      Yup, Mamma I'm comin home.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @09:19PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 22, @09:19PM (#1411063)


        You're coming home again tomorrow
        I'm sorry it won't be for long
        With all the pain I've watched you live within
        I'll try my hardest not to cry
        When it is time to say goodbye

        Not unexpected, but still...

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by fliptop on Tuesday July 22, @08:57PM

    by fliptop (1666) on Tuesday July 22, @08:57PM (#1411060) Journal

    I went to OzzFest 10 years in a row and saw Sabbath w/ the original members 4 times at those shows. Best memory is them performing "Fairies wear boots" twice. Good times. RIP Ozzy, your crazy train has left the station for the last time.

  • (Score: 1) by ichthus on Tuesday July 22, @09:17PM (1 child)

    by ichthus (4621) on Tuesday July 22, @09:17PM (#1411062)
    I grew up in a non-denominational Christian family during the satanic panic [wikipedia.org] era of the 80's. I wasn't allowed to watch He-Man, The Smurfs, Bewitched... all because they had "satanic" elements. Heavy Metal was definitely verboten. One time, a friend brought over a Black Sabbath tape, and I tried to play it. But, wouldn't you know it, my ghettoblaster [wikipedia.org] ate the cursed thing, thus adding credence to my parents' claims.

    I never really did get into Black Sabbath, but these days I do loves me some Metallica.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 22, @09:39PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 22, @09:39PM (#1411064) Journal
      Trying to cursed things on holy gear. You're lucky you didn't get smited.
