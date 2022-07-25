Ozzy Osbourne, whose gleeful "Prince of Darkness" image made him one of the most iconic rock frontmen of all time, has died aged 76.

A statement from the Osbourne family reads: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." No cause of death was given, though Osbourne had experienced various forms of ill health in recent years.