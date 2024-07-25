Stories
mwm: An X11 Window Manager in 20 Lines of Code

posted by hubie on Thursday July 24, @07:41PM
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.osnews.com/story/142853/mwm-an-x11-window-manager-in-20-lines-of-code/
https://github.com/lslvr/mwm

Is KDE too much for you? GNOME tries to do too much? Xfce still a bit too fancy? Do you need something smaller? Even more minimalist? What about a mere 20 lines of code which provide the absolute barest possible minimum of window management functionality?

You need mwm.

        This is the smallest, actually usable window manager I know about. Even TinyWM is twice as large. However, it doesn't let you launch programs, or assign key bindings. mwm does.

It will open a window, and let you switch between windows, that are always fullscreen. No titlebars, no virtual desktops, no menus, no nothing.

This is the true minimalist's experience.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 24, @07:55PM

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday July 24, @07:55PM (#1411334) Journal

    The TinyCore iso is approximately 25MB. http://tinycorelinux.net [tinycorelinux.net] The whole OS loads into RAM and you pretty much can't get a faster/snappier user interface. It's very interesting.

    --
    Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
