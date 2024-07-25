25/07/24/0312243 story
posted by hubie on Thursday July 24, @07:41PM
Is KDE too much for you? GNOME tries to do too much? Xfce still a bit too fancy? Do you need something smaller? Even more minimalist? What about a mere 20 lines of code which provide the absolute barest possible minimum of window management functionality?
You need mwm.
This is the smallest, actually usable window manager I know about. Even TinyWM is twice as large. However, it doesn't let you launch programs, or assign key bindings. mwm does.
It will open a window, and let you switch between windows, that are always fullscreen. No titlebars, no virtual desktops, no menus, no nothing.
This is the true minimalist's experience.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 24, @07:55PM
The TinyCore iso is approximately 25MB. http://tinycorelinux.net [tinycorelinux.net] The whole OS loads into RAM and you pretty much can't get a faster/snappier user interface. It's very interesting.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"