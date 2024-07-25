The first Space Shuttle was originally going to be named Constitution. US President Gerald Ford agreed to rename it Enterprise – here's how Star Trek fans persuaded him:
It's 17 September 1976. The world's press has gathered in Palmdale, California, for the revealing of Nasa's first Space Shuttle vehicle: The Enterprise. But it wasn't always supposed to have that name.
It was a huge day for Nasa and for the US administration, as they began a new adventure in space travel. After the Moon landings, the Space Shuttle would be Nasa's project to make spaceflight routine, affordable and accessible for the future.
In the audience were presidential aides, Nasa officials, astronauts and some very special guests. Many of the cast and crew members of TV science fiction series Star Trek also came along to watch the vehicle be unveiled.
It was also quite the day for the show's fans. The US president and Nasa agreed to dedicate and name the first Space Shuttle after the flagship of Star Trek's fleet, the Star Ship Enterprise.
"Nasa has received hundreds of thousands of letters from the space-orientated Star Trek group, asking that the name be given to the craft," said government aide William Gorog, in a now declassified memo to the then President, Gerald Ford.
Fans bombarded Nasa and the White House with letters about why the ship should be renamed. And it was not the first time Star Trek fans had run a campaign like this, either.
The mastermind behind the campaign was among those watching the unveiling at Palmdale. Her name is Betty Jo Trimble, otherwise known to Star Trek fans as Bjo Trimble. She has become something of an icon in the science fiction world.
Bjo became famous for her fashion shows at the World Science Fiction Convention, which was an early form of Comicon. Her fashion shows would give fans a glimpse of all kinds of outfits from the sci-fi world. But, one day, Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek, got in touch with her. He wanted to use the fashion shows to promote some early Star Trek costumes.
Trimble became a close friend of the show. She was invited on to set to meet the actors. She got to know Rodenberry personally. She ran her own fanzine. They would even become a crew member, when they appeared in an unnamed role in the Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979.
But Bjo is most famous for running the successful Save Star Trek campaign, with her husband John Trimble, which stopped NBC from cancelling the show after its first two seasons. The campaign has become one of the most famous in TV history.
"Star Trek fans could be very persuasive," admitted Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in the series. (He also attended the Enterprise ceremony.)
[...] The prototype was originally planned to be called The Constitution, to mark the centenary of the foundational document of the United States. But Star Trek fans had other ideas.
"A couple of other fans started this project, but for some reason, they could not finish it, and asked us to take it over," Bjo Trimble told the official Star Trek website in an interview in 2023. "We thought it was a good idea to make the public really aware of the space programme by using a popular name for the first shuttle."
Eventually their letters began to work and found their way into a memo to the President
The Trimbles, among a few others, set up another letter-writing campaign to change the name, drawing on the same techniques they had used during the Save Star Trek campaign. There were no home computers at time, so the couple hit the phones, connecting conventions, newsletters and Star Trek communities all over the world through typewriter and telephone
Eventually their letters began to work and found their way into a memo to the President. In the declassified letter Gorog suggested to President Ford that the idea might help the space programme.