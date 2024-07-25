Stories
Welcome to DebConf25 - the 26th Debian Linux Conference

posted by hubie on Friday July 25, @10:01AM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Official page: https://debconf25.debconf.org/

Meeting videos downloads: https://meetings-archive.debian.net/pub/debian-meetings/2025/DebConf25/

Welcome to DebConf25!

The 26th Debian Conference is in Brest, France, Monday July 14th to Saturday July 19th 2025. DebCamp will be held from Monday July 7th to Sunday July 13th 2025.
Events

The schedule is now published.

Ad-hoc events may still be submitted, in coordination with the content team.
Registration

Registration has closed. Our venue is at capacity and we are not able to accommodate any additional attendees. We will not be able to register any attendees on-site, sorry.

[Ed. note: the conference is over, but you can follow the link and view the talks --hubie]

Original Submission


