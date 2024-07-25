Welcome to DebConf25!

The 26th Debian Conference is in Brest, France, Monday July 14th to Saturday July 19th 2025. DebCamp will be held from Monday July 7th to Sunday July 13th 2025.

Events

The schedule is now published.

Ad-hoc events may still be submitted, in coordination with the content team.

Registration

Registration has closed. Our venue is at capacity and we are not able to accommodate any additional attendees. We will not be able to register any attendees on-site, sorry.