trixie release date

===================

We are planning to release trixie on August 9th. There will be release parties, see if you want to join or organize one.

Full freeze

===========

The Full Freeze will start on July 27th. Once the Full Freeze is instated every package will need an unblock to be able to migrate to testing. Please see the freeze policy for what qualifies for migration. We are aware that this notice is shorter than we wanted, but we don't want to delay the release.

Note that packages that have not migrated by the full freeze will be frozen, even if they were uploaded before the freeze.

Updates targeting trixie should be uploaded with an unblock request filed before the end of July 30th.

Final days before the release

=============================

During the last week before the planned release date, testing will be completely frozen, and no packages will be unblocked except for critical fixes. Please refrain from filing unblock requests for non-urgent issues.

Upgrades to trixie

==================

Please help test upgrades from bookworm to trixie. If you encounter any issues, file bugs against the upgrade-reports pseudo-package.

Release notes

=============

If there are any noteworthy changes that should be mentioned in the release notes, please submit a bug report against the release-notes package, or a merge request in salsa after checking that it has not been reported already. The current release notes can be viewed at [6][not included].