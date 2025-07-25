These are the findings from new peer-reviewed research published in Nature Human Behaviour, where researchers monitored the effects of a four-day work week for six months.

About 2,896 employees across 141 organisations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom took part.

They answered surveys before and after the trial. Their answers were then compared with 285 employees from 12 companies who worked a normal five-day week.