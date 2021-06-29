Xuewu Liu, a Chinese inventor who has no medical training or credentials of any kind, is charging cancer patients $20,000 for access to an AI-driven but entirely unproven treatment that includes injecting a highly concentrated dose of chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleach solution, directly into cancerous tumors.

One patient tells WIRED her tumor has grown faster since the procedure and that she suspects it may have caused her cancer to spread—a claim Liu disputes—while experts allege his marketing of the treatment has likely put him on the wrong side of US regulations.

[...] Food and Drug Administration recently removed a warning about the substance from its website. The agency says the removal was part of a routine process of archiving old pages on its site, but it has had the effect of emboldening the bleacher community.

"Without the FDA's heavy-handed warnings, it's likely my therapy would have been accepted for trials years earlier, with institutional partnerships and investor support," Liu tells WIRED.

[...] For decades, pseudoscience grifters have peddled chlorine dioxide solutions—sold under a variety of names, such as Miracle Mineral Solution—and despite warnings and prosecutions have continued to claim the toxic substance is a "cure" for everything from HIV to COVID-19 to autism.

[...] Liu claims he has injected himself with the solution more than 50 times and suffered no side effects. "This personal data point encouraged me to continue research," he says.

Liu has been making the solution in his rented apartment in Beijing by mixing citric acid with sodium chlorite

[...] "The blast blacked out my vision," Liu wrote. "Dense clouds of chlorine dioxide burst into my face, filling my eyes, nose, and mouth. I stumbled back into the apartment, rushing to the bathroom to wash out the gas from my eyes and respiratory tract. My lungs were burning. Later, I would find 4–5 cuts on my upper thigh—shards of glass had pierced through my pants." Liu also revealed that his 3-year-old daughter was nearby when the explosion happened.

[...] WIRED spoke to a patient of Liu's, whose descriptions of the treatment appear to undermine his claims of efficacy and raise serious questions about its safety.

[...] "I would welcome the fact that he's not a doctor, that he's not an MD, because he's not clouded, jaded, and biased with all kinds of misguidance that would push them the wrong way,"

[...] When asked about a timeline to have this procedure legally available in the US, Hagerman said he hopes it could be achieved before the end of 2025. Liu, however, thinks it could take slightly longer, saying that he believes clinical trials will begin in 2026.