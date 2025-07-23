AMD CEO Lia Su said that chips made in TSMC’s Arizona facility are more expensive than those made in a comparable facility in Taiwan. Dr. Su said that U.S.-made chips cost ‘more than 5% but less than 20%’ higher, and she added during an interview with Bloomberg that these are costs that the company must shoulder to have a more resilient supply chain.

“I think the economics of it are we have to consider the resiliency of the supply chain, I think we learned that during the pandemic — the idea that you think about your supply chains not just by the lowest cost, but also about reliability, about resiliency, and all those things. I think that’s how we’re thinking about U.S. manufacturing,” the CEO said to Bloomberg’s Ed Ludlow. “And yes, it will be a little bit more expensive — frankly, some of the work that has been done to encourage semiconductor investment has been helpful. But when you really average it across everything else that you need to build this computing infrastructure, I think it’s a very good investment for us to make to assure that we have American manufacturing and resiliency.”