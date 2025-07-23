As numerous Walled Culture posts attest, site blocking is in the vanguard of the actions by copyright companies against sites engaged in the unauthorized sharing of material. Over the past few months, this approach has become even more pervasive, and even more intrusive. For example, in France, the Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare was forced to geoblock more than 400 sports streaming domain names. More worryingly, leading VPN providers were ordered to block similar sites. This represents another attack on basic Internet infrastructure, something this blog has been warning about for years.

In Spain, LaLiga, the country’s top professional football league, has not only continued to block sites, it has even ignored attempts by the Vercel cloud computing service to prevent overblocking, whereby many other unrelated sites are knocked out too. As TorrentFreak reported:

[...] the company [Vercel] set up an inbox which gave LaLiga direct access to its Site Reliability Engineering incident management system. This effectively meant that high priority requests could be processed swiftly, in line with LaLiga's demands while avoiding collateral damage.

Despite Vercel’s attempts to give LaLiga the blocks it wanted without harming other users, the football league ignored the new management system, and continued to demand excessively wide blocks. As Walled Culture has noted, this is not some minor, fringe issue: overblocking could have serious social consequences. That’s something Cloudflare’s CEO underlined in the context of LaLiga’s actions. According to TorrentFreak, he warned:

It's only a matter of time before a Spanish citizen can't access a life-saving emergency resource because the rights holder in a football match refuses to send a limited request to block one resource versus a broad request to block a whole swath of the Internet.

[...] The pioneer of this kind of excessive site blocking is Italy, with its Piracy Shield system. As Walled Culture wrote recently, there are already moves to expand Piracy Shield that will make it worse in a number of ways. The overreach of Piracy Shield has prompted the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) to write to the European Commission, urging the latter to assess the legality of the Piracy Shield under EU law. And that, finally, is what the European Commission is beginning to do.

A couple of weeks ago, the Commission sent a letter to Antonio Tajani, Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. In it, the European Commission offered some comments on Italy’s notification of changes in its copyright law. These changes include “amendments in the Anti-Piracy Law that entrusted Agcom [the Italian Authority for Communications Guarantees] to implement the automated platform later called the “Piracy Shield”.” In the letter, the European Commission offers its thoughts on whether Piracy Shield complies with the Digital Services Act (DSA), one of the key pieces of legislation that regulates the online world in the EU.