Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Chinese Hackers Breached U.S. Army National Guard to Steal Network Configurations

posted by mrpg on Tuesday July 29, @02:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the ****** dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Chinese hackers breached National Guard to steal network configurations

The Chinese state-sponsored hacking group known as Salt Typhoon breached and remained undetected in a U.S. Army National Guard network for nine months in 2024, stealing network configuration files and administrator credentials that could be used to compromise other government networks.

Salt Typhoon is a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group that is believed to be affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) intelligence agency. The hacking group has gained notoriety over the past two years for its wave of attacks on telecommunications and broadband providers worldwide, including AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Charter, Windstream, and Viasat.

The goal of some of these attacks was to gain access to sensitive call logs, private communications, and law-enforcement wiretap systems used by the U.S. government.
National Guard network breached for nine months

A June 11 Department of Homeland Security memo, first reported by NBC, says that Salt Typhoon breached a U.S. state's Army National Guard network for nine months between March and December 2024.

During this time, the hackers stole network diagrams, configuration files, administrator credentials, and personal information of service members that could be used to breach National Guard and government networks in other states.

[...] China's embassy in Washington did not deny the attack but stated the U.S. had not provided "conclusive and reliable evidence" that Salt Typhoon is linked to the Chinese government.

Original Submission


«  As Site Blocking Is Increasing, European Commission Subtly Slaps Down Italy’s Piracy Shield
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Chinese Hackers Breached U.S. Army National Guard to Steal Network Configurations | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 29, @02:42AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 29, @02:42AM (#1411860)

    Why are the Chinese like this?

(1)