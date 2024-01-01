The Chinese state-sponsored hacking group known as Salt Typhoon breached and remained undetected in a U.S. Army National Guard network for nine months in 2024, stealing network configuration files and administrator credentials that could be used to compromise other government networks.

Salt Typhoon is a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group that is believed to be affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) intelligence agency. The hacking group has gained notoriety over the past two years for its wave of attacks on telecommunications and broadband providers worldwide, including AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Charter, Windstream, and Viasat.

The goal of some of these attacks was to gain access to sensitive call logs, private communications, and law-enforcement wiretap systems used by the U.S. government.

National Guard network breached for nine months

A June 11 Department of Homeland Security memo, first reported by NBC, says that Salt Typhoon breached a U.S. state's Army National Guard network for nine months between March and December 2024.

During this time, the hackers stole network diagrams, configuration files, administrator credentials, and personal information of service members that could be used to breach National Guard and government networks in other states.

[...] China's embassy in Washington did not deny the attack but stated the U.S. had not provided "conclusive and reliable evidence" that Salt Typhoon is linked to the Chinese government.